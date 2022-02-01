Foard, Bandys to host wrestling regionals

The 2A regional will feel a lot like a Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference tournament with three of the four schools from that league advancing. Ranked in the top three most of the season, No. 1 seed Bandys will host Newton-Conover and West Lincoln for the right to advance to Saturday’s state 2A final in Greensboro. The three entered the tournament as the top three ranked schools by NCMat.com and RankWrestlers.com, and all three advanced by sweeping the first two rounds. The Red Devils and West Lincoln did so on the road despite receiving 11th and 12th seeds. No. 2 Trinity High out of Wheatmore will be the fourth school in the quad.