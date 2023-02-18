GREENSBORO — Two Catawba County teams are a few hours away from repeating as state champions entering tonight’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual state wrestling championship final.

Fred T. Foard leads the 3A field and Bandys the 2A competition by a wide margin after the morning session. Each school will put seven onto the medal stand this evening, which contributed to the current leads for both.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s morning sessions:

2A STATE RECAP

Bandys put together a huge run in the third consolation round and it has the Trojans on the verge of a state tournament repeat.

Although the Trojans will have just one wrestler in Saturday’s final, the collective group finished the morning with eight total medals to put a large footprint on the team title.

The morning began with a re-wrestle of a semifinal match from Friday night, that was initially won by Jeremiah Jones of Southwest Onslow over Ian Moore of Bandys. However, the final score was disputed by the Trojans coaches. Video footage of the match showed a referee signal two points for Moore, but the points were scored for Jones, which turned out to be crucial in an 8-6 win for Jones. However, Bandys' protest to the NCHSAA was upheld due to “multiple clerical errors were made in the conduct of the (match)”, as stated by the organization in a late-night tweet on Friday. The do-over was dominated by Jones from the start in a 9-5 decision.

With seven still wrestling in the consolation round, Bandys rebounded from the kerfuffle and scorched the opposition with six wins in the third consolation round and four of seven in the consolation semifinals.

The run boosted the Trojans from sixth place with 62 team points to 129 and an insurmountable 36-point lead over second-place R-S Central, which has 93. The Hilltoppers will have only two wrestlers in the final with Bandys putting up Will Nix in the 138-pound title bout.

Finishing third for the Trojans were Moore (160 lbs) and Zack Evans (195). Coming in fourth were Trey Story (126) and Luke Burkett (152). In fifth were Trey Ballew (145) and Camden Mongene (145). Matthew Cranfill (220) rounds out the Trojans' haul in sixth.

Lincolnton ended the morning in fifth with 83 points and with four of its five wrestlers going to the consolation finals. Victors included Caleb Deaton (132), Josh White (145) and Geviaunta Walker (220. Ethan Smith (138) also advanced and finished in fourth. The Wolves did not advance anyone to the championship round.

Newton-Conover currently sits in sixth with 82 points with Owen Clark (195) and Jordan Henze (170) still to wrestle tonight. Along with R-S Central, the Red Devils are chasing third-place Mount Pleasant, which has 90.5 points and Morehead, which has 84. Both teams have two finalists tonight.

Other area grapplers taking medals were West Caldwell’s Fernando Teniente (113) and Rakeem Smith (145), each coming in fourth. West Lincoln’s Camden Sain (285) finished fourth and Patrick Goins (170) took fifth.

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

113: Brayden Hall (Trinity) d. Fernando Teniente (West Caldwell), 5-2

126: Josh Hammac (Mt. Pleasant) d. Trey Story (Bandys), 7-3

132: Caleb Deaton (Lincolnton) d. Trey Swaney (Wheatmore), 9-4

138: Connor Shumate (Newton-Conover) d. Ethan Smith (Lincolnton), 2-1)

145: Josh White (Lincolnton) d. Rakeem Smith (West Caldwell), 3-1

152: Cole Pritchard (Morehead) tf. Luke Burkett (Bandys), 17-1, 4:58

160: Ian Moore (Bandys) d. Dominic Hittepole (Wheatmore), 11-2

195: Zack Evans (Bandys) p. Alex Maximov (Hendersonville), 4:12

220: Geviaunta Walker (Lincolnton) p. Joey Smith (Trinity), 3:47

285: Colton Wood (Providence Grove) d. Camden Sain (West Lincoln), 3:58

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

145: Trey Ballew (Bandys) d. Jacob Crump (North Pitt), 11-4

152: Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover) over Bryant Smith (Washington), forfeit

170: Patrick Goins (West Lincoln) p. Dayton East (Heide Traske), :43

182: Camden Mongene (Bandys) p. Jadyn Virgil (Polk County), 3:39

220: J’Lynn Sheff (Walkertown) p. Matthew Cranfill (Bandys) 3:58

3A STATE RECAP

While eight area grapplers from this class are up in tonight’s championship, seven more took medals in the morning session.

Foard, which will have five finalists go tonight, had Kevin Romero (138) and Sam Bolch (285) each come off their semifinal losses and finish sixth.

Getting to the consolation finals were Hibriten’s Ross Watts (145), St. Stephens Andrew Kehoe (182) and Statesville’s Steven Hamby (285). Each took their opponents to overtime before losing in 3-1 in the sudden-victory period.

Coming in fifth were Matthew Peterson (160) of Ashe County, while Nicholas Martinez (220) became Hickory’s first medalist since 2005 with a sixth-place finish.

In the team standings, Foard put the competition away on Friday with seven wrestlers getting to the semifinals and going through to the finals. On their way to repeating their 3A state title, the Tigers have 125.5 points to West Rowan’s 86.5 and Union Pines’ 84.5.

North Iredell, which has all three of its entrants in tonight’s final, is seventh at 62 points.

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

145: Daniel Tierney (Concord) d. Ross Watts (Hibriten), 3-1 (SV)

182: Landon Pope (Pisgah) d. Andrew Kehoe (St. Stephens) 3-1 (SV)

285: Nicholas Rogers (Fike) d. Steven Hamby (Statesville), 3-1 (SV)

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

138: Jacob Perry (West Rowan) d. Kevin Romero (Fred T. Foard), 6-0

160: Matthew Peterson (Ashe County) d. Brian Byrd (Oak Grove), 15-6

220: Xavier Wilson (Eastern Guilford) d. Nicholas Martinez (Hickory), 5-2

285: Alex Jukoski (Central Academy) d. Sam Bolch (Fred T. Foard), 4-0

4A STATE RECAP

Nate Dahlstrom from Alexander Central was the last 4A wrestler remaining in medal contention this morning. However, the Cougars' 182-pound battler went down one round short of the medal round in a 10-4 defeat.

Defending 4A champion Laney leads the field with 108.5 points, followed by Northwest Guilford, which has 97. Laney has three finalists going tonight with the current runner-up at two.

1A STATE RECAP

The tightest team race in all four classifications is in the 1A group. Robbinsville leads the way with 111.5 points, with Avery County pursuing with 106.5 points and Uwharrie Charter with 101.5.

Avery County has six in Saturday’s final with Robbinsville and Uwharrie Charter boasting five finalists each.