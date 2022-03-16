Foard athletic boosters holding golf tournament

MAIDEN — The Fred T. Foard Athletic Booster Club is holding a golf tournament to raise money for its student-athletes on Saturday, April 2, at Glen Oaks Golf Club. Lunch will be served from 12 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a shot gun start at 1:45 p.m.

The cost is $75 per individual golfer or $300 per team, and registration is open to the first 25 paid teams. Registration includes lunch and access to the driving range and putting green, while players can also purchase mulligans and tee busters. The tournament will be conducted under four-person captain’s choice rules.

Cash prizes and door prizes for foursomes will be presented, and there will also be longest drive and closest to the pin contests. Additionally, golfers will have a chance to win a new vehicle from Modern Nissan of Hickory with a hole-in-one.

Several different hole sponsorship levels are also available, as well as special sponsorships for longest drive and closest to the pin contests, both of which can be purchased for $250. For more information about playing in the tournament or purchasing a sponsorship, call Samy Shreitah at 828-244-2730 or Lori Anne Whitman at 828-493-2823 or email ftfathletics@gmail.com.

Hole Sponsorship Levels

Friends of Foard ($100): Sign at one hole

Silver ($200): Sign at one hole, sign at range, name on sponsor sheet

Gold ($300): Signs at two holes, sign at putting green, name on sponsor sheet

Platinum ($500): Signs at two holes, signs at range and putting green, two players in tournament, name on sponsor sheet

Title Sponsor ($1,000): Signs at two holes, signs at range and putting green, four players in tourney, name on sponsor sheet, large sign in primary location