Foard among Round 3 volleyball qualifiers

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball tournament was a tough one for area conferences, as the number of teams competing was trimmed from 10 to four.

Still remaining from the area are the two teams that played for the 3A West title last season, Western Foothills 3A Conference foes North Iredell and Fred T. Foard. In the 1A bracket, Draughn pulled off a road win to advance. In the 4A West, Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Watauga continued to roll into the third round.

Tonight's winners will advance to the state quarterfinal round on Saturday.

NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

SCHEDULE: 3rd round: Thursday, Oct. 27; 4th round: Saturday, Oct. 29; Regionals: Tuesday, Nov. 1; State championship: Saturday, Nov. 5

4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 10 Marvin Ridge (23-7) at No. 2 Watauga (22-2), 6 p.m.

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion, 69-39 NCHSAA playoff)

Coach: Kim Pryor

Key players: OH: Caroline Farthing (Appalachian State commit), Sr.; Brooke Scheffler (Furman commit), Sr. RS: Faith Watson, Sr. S: Cam Norris, So. L: Kenzie Baldwin, Sr.

Scheffler had 18 kills and Farthing 17 to lead the Pioneers to their ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance with a sweep of Mallard Creek on Tuesday. Kenzie Baldwin led the defensive effort with 13 digs. A win would put Watauga into the quarterfinals for the fifth time in seven years.

About Marvin Ridge (Southern Carolina 4A co-champion, 35-14 NCHSAA playoff, 1 state title (2018))

Coach: Brook Hammers

Key players: OH: Josie Zettlemoyer, Jr.; Cadie Crawford, Jr. MB: Rebecca West, Sr. S: Meredith Meek, Sr. L: Laine Svonovec, Jr.

The Mavericks advanced to tonight's third round with a 3-1 win over Grimsley on Tuesday. Crawford and Zettlemoyer combined for 23 of the team’s 53 kills in the win, with Meek assisting on 42 of them. West had six blocks. Marvin Ridge looks to resume a stretch of quarterfinal appearances that had reached five straight before it ended with a loss in Round 2 last fall.

Series history: In the only meeting between the two, Marvin Ridge swept the Pioneers in the 3A state quarterfinals back in 2018.

Next up: No. 6 Ardrey Kell (26-3) or No. 3 Sun Valley (26-3)

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 25 Lake Norman Charter (13-10) at No. 1 North Iredell (28-0), 6 p.m.

About North Iredell (Western Foothills 3A Conference champion, 54-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017))

Coach: Dave Markland

Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Sr. (East Carolina commit); Madeline Sigmon, Sr. (Alabama-Birmingham commit). S: Ailena Mykins, Sr.; Tilley Collins (Queens University commit). MB: Kaydan Flowers, So.; Emily Campbell, Sr. (Anderson University commit).

For the second time in two playoff matches, the Raiders had few problems in putting away Franklin in a sweep. After allowing just nine points in the first-round sweep of West Charlotte, North Iredell threatened make it another sweep of single digits for the opposition. Franklin put up a fight in the third set, but North Iredell finished off the 25-6, 25-9, 25-21 victory. A win in tonight's match will put the Raiders in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in seven years.

About Lake Norman Charter (Wild card qualifier, 19-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Bethany Kiley

Key players: OH: Kaia Bennett, Sr. MH: Molly Busse, Sr.. L: Charley Henderson, Sr. S: Joy Atwell, Jr.

The Knights have fared well in back-to-back trips to the Asheville region. They upset No. 8 Enka in the first round, then battled through four tough sets to take down fellow Cinderella, No. 24 Pisgah. After a fifth-place finish in the South Piedmont 3A, they are one of the two teams left from the league. This is their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016, when the Knights reached the quarterfinals.

Next up: No. 12 Forestview (15-3) or No. 4 North Henderson (24-3)

No. 10 Fred T. Foard (20-7) at No. 2 West Rowan (23-3), 6 p.m.

About Fred T. Foard (Western Foothills 3A Conference runner-up, 80-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (last 2020))

Coach: Meredith Lombardi

Key players: S/MH: Avery Dale, Sr. (Lenoir-Rhyne commit). OH: Laney Craig (Catawba Valley Community College commit); Maya Beatty, Sr. MH: Taylor Ramseur, Jr. L: Natigan Crutchfield, Sr.

The Tigers advanced with a sweep at Oak Grove on Tuesday, their second sweep of the playoffs. Averie Dale showed her versatility in the match with 11 kills, 12 digs, 22 assists, four blocks and two aces. Laney Craig led the team with 13 kills and Maya Beatty added 10 more. Natigan Crutchfield led the backline effort with 18 digs. Camrym Partin dished out 14 assists. A win tonight will put Foard into the quarterfinals for the sixth year in a row.

About West Rowan (South Piedmont 3A champion, Tournament champion, 15-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jan Dowling

Key players: OH: Emma Clarke, Jr.; MH: Anna Grace Blackledge, Sr. S: Ashlee Ennis, Sr.

West Rowan took care of Hickory 25-11 in the first set of its second-round match and went on to the sweep 25-18, 25-21. A bottom-of-the-standings team prior to Dowling’s arrival as coach, the Falcons have 11 of the program’s 14 playoff wins since 2017, reaching the Sweet 16 four times in that stretch. A win would get the Falcons to the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons. Clarke and Blackledge are 1-2 for the Falcons, each with over 200 kills this season. Ennis leads the team in sets and digs.

Series history: Foard swept the Falcons in the state quarterfinal round last fall. In that match, it was the backline of Foard, anchored by Craig and Crutchfield, that frustrated the opposing hitters. The visiting Tigers won a tight second set 26-24, which sucked the momentum out of the home gym, and took the final set 25-8. Dale controlled the net with eight blocks.

Next up: No. 11 West Henderson (24-6) or No. 3 Kings Mountain (26-2)

1A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 9 Draughn (15-9) at No. 1 Union Academy (24-2), 6 p.m.

About Draughn (Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champion, 7-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jamie Ward

Key players: Bella Williams, Sr. (Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute commit)

A 3-0 sweep of Piedmont Community Charter was the second of the playoffs and sends the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 for the second time. This is the deepest run by Draughn in the program’s history, matching the 2013 season.

About Union Academy (Yadkin Valley 1A/2A champion, Tournament champion, 8-9 NCHSAA playoffs, Defending 1A state champion)

Coach: Brooke Hill

Key players: OH: Anna Ungerer, Sr. DS: Gabriela Gama, Sr. S: Lauren Munday, Sr.

The connection of Munday on the set and Ungerer has been a productive one for the Cardinals this season. Ungerer averages nearly five kills per set with Munday serving up nearly 10 assists per set. Ungerer also leads the team in digs, just ahead of defensive specialist Gama. The defending state champions have just two losses to 1A schools in two seasons. Six of the program’s eight playoff wins came during last season’s title run.

Next up: No. 5 Uwharrie Charter (16-7) or No. 4 Highland Tech (21-3)