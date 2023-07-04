NEWTON — Fred T. Foard High School announced two new head coaches last week, naming Byron Sigmon as its next wrestling coach and Jovan Hoover as its next girls basketball coach. Sigmon replaces Mike Carey, while Hoover will take the place of Brandy Dawkins.

Sigmon comes to Foard after six years as the head wrestling coach at Jack Britt High in Fayetteville. Sigmon graduated from Bandys High, where he was a three-time state champion, before wrestling collegiately at UNC Greensboro.

Hoover was previously the head JV boys basketball coach and a varsity assistant at Hickory High, and he’s also a head coach for the Team Hickory Basketball Club. He also had a stint as an assistant girls basketball coach at Foard and as the varsity head coach at Challenger Early College High School.

Carey stepped down in March after serving as Foard’s head wrestling coach from 2008-2023. He led the Tigers to nine team state championships, 14 conference titles and numerous individual state championships during his tenure.

Dawkins was 59-82 in six seasons with the Tigers, including a 32-45 record in conference games. Foard reached the state playoffs three times under Dawkins.