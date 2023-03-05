The first week of the spring season for area high schools was hampered by rain in three of the five days, leaving athletic directors scrambling for makeup dates.

Unfortunately, the forecast for the end of week two doesn’t look promising, so keep an eye out on social media for postponements or, in some cases, for games to be moved up a day or two.

Should things go as scheduled, there are quite a few events worth noting. Let’s take a look at the week ahead.

Bandys at West Lincoln softball on Tuesday

These two schools were the cream of the crop in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) last season. Both teams finished 13-1 and tied for the regular season championship.

Last year, the teams split the regular season game. However, with the league’s No. 1 seed in the state playoffs up for grabs in the league tournament, Bandys got the last lick in with a 7-1 win. The result was significant for both. The Trojans wound up with a sixth seed and took that path to a Sweet 16 appearance. West Lincoln dropped to an 18th seed and lost in the first round.

While Maiden looks like a worthy challenger this season, until proven different, it’s these two teams that will likely battle again for CVAC supremacy.

Bandys opened last week by taking down last year’s 3A state quarterfinalist Crest and edging playoff team Lincoln Charter, both on the road. Meanwhile, the Rebels lost to Sweet 16 Cherryville before rebounding to rout North Lincoln.

It’s a big couple of days for the Trojans. They have West Lincoln to contend with in conference and another tough opponent the next day in East Lincoln, another 3A quarterfinalist from last year. If Bandys gets through this week unscathed, it could be worth mentioning the Trojans for bigger things in May and June.

Crest at St. Stephens girls soccer on Wednesday

I should’ve talked about St. Stephens match last week at Watauga. The Indians made the trip up to Boone to beat last year’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champions 3-2. St. Stephens continues to be a program on the rise and have been for a couple of years.

Coach Tina Voudouris took over the program in 2019 and got them over .500 for the first time in four seasons. They were 4-0 in 2020 before COVID-19 shut that season down. They got to the Sweet 16 in 2021, and then won 14 games last year before losing to eventual state champions Lake Norman Charter in round two.

A highlight of last year was a playoff win at Crest. Juliette Hessong had 12 shots in the game and scored once. Freshman keeper Addyson Clary made five saves in the win. St. Stephens will host the rematch with the Chargers on Wednesday.

Along with the earlier Watauga match, it’s a part of a non-conference slate that will include current unbeaten Enka (2-0) and last year’s 2A quarterfinalist Wilkes Central. It’s a slate that should prepare the Indians well for the likes of conference foes Hickory, East Lincoln and Fred T. Foard.

Hickory, Hibriten girls soccer in showcase

One of the top girls soccer events in the state this week is in Wilson as the 17th annual The Brittany Showcase takes place at the Gillette Soccer Complex.

Hosted by Hunt High, the event was created in memory of former soccer player Brittany Willis, who was killed in a random act of violence after graduation in 2004.

Spread out across eight fields at the complex, the two-day event brings in some of the top programs in the state. From this area, Hickory and Hibriten will participate. Each will have a tough match during the weekend.

Hibriten, co-champions of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference last season, will battle Hunt on Friday night. Currently at 1-1-1, the Warriors made it to the state quarterfinals last season.

The same night, Hickory will take on Croatan, which made it to the 3A East final last May.

The showcase should be an excellent test for both teams.

South Caldwell at Draughn baseball on Tuesday

With the hiring of Mason Biddix as the head coach to start the 2022 season, Draughn put together a remarkable turnaround and won 20 games for the first time in the program’s history. Just how remarkable? The Wildcats won 15 games combined the previous four seasons. Indeed, since 2015, the program had a double-digit win season just once before last year.

Outside of getting to the second round of the playoffs, and winning the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, the highlight of the season was defeating perennial 4A state power South Caldwell for the first time in eight seasons.

Draughn is off to another good start at 2-0 with one of those wins coming against Hibriten, after the Wildcats rallied with 11 runs in the sixth inning to take a 17-9 victory.

South Caldwell lost a tough 1-0 game at Hickory on Saturday and is 1-1 on the season.

The Western Highlands looks to be for the taking again, and a conference championship is always a main goal. But, around here, South Caldwell is one of those “target on the back” programs other schools like to play and to beat, if possible. Should be a good one in Valdese.

Hibriten at Draughn softball on Thursday

Hibriten and Draughn had quite a number of battles as these two schools vied for the Northwestern Foothills title.

Reclassification and realignment sent the Panthers and Wildcats on their separate ways, but when they met as non-conference foes for the first time last year, the intensity of the battle hadn’t changed. After forging three separate ties, last season’s game went into extra innings before Draughn outlasted the Panthers 8-7.

It was the sort of contest that can set up the rest of the season. Hibriten went on to take the top 3A bid out of the Northwestern 3A/4A into the state playoffs, in which they advanced to the round-of-16. Draughn was second in the Western Highlands and made it into the second round.

Both teams had much of their first week rained out, so this looks to be an excellent measuring stick for both teams and they had into league play, soon.