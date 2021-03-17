Five area boys soccer squads ready for Round 2 matchups

The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s boys soccer tournament was a productive one for area conference schools. Five of the seven teams advanced to the second round, which is scheduled for Thursday. Winners of the second round will advance to the state quarterfinal round, scheduled for Saturday.
Here is a look at the matchups in Round 2:
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Second Round: Thursday, March 19
Third Round: Saturday, March 21
Regionals: Tuesday, March 23
Finals: Friday, March 26, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
2A
No. 8 Hendersonville (9-2) at No. 1 Hibriten (15-0), TBA
About Hibriten:
Coach: Jim Blanton
Key offensive players: David Franquiz, Gerardo Rodriguez, Kevin Rivera-Rios
Key defensive players: Goalkeeper Mack Waters
Outlook: Hibriten dominated first-round opponent — and Hendersonville’s fellow Mountain Six 2A Conference rival — Smoky Mountain every way possible in Tuesday’s match, but the Panthers gave up two late goals to fall into overtime. However, the high-scoring squad (111 goals scored) finally got shots into the net and defeated the Mustangs 6-2. Rodriguez scored the hat trick in the win and Simon Hawkins added two in overtime. If there is a concern for Hibriten, at the moment, it is letting late leads get away. In the penultimate match of the regular season against Fred T. Foard, Hibriten held a 5-1 lead in the 66th minute, only to see the Tigers get within 5-4 with three minutes left. In Tuesday’s match, the Panthers led 2-0 before goals in the 69th and 75th minute evened the score. With not much competition in winning the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference — the Panthers had seven mercy-rule wins and two more by 8-0 scores — Hibriten will have to learn to play under adversity as it goes deeper. A victory in Round 2 will put the Panthers in the state quarterfinals for the third year in a row and could set up a rematch of last year’s 2A West final against East Lincoln, should the Mustangs advance.
Champions of the Mountain Six, Hendersonville had little problem putting away No. 9 West Wilkes in a 5-0 rout Tuesday. Cooper King had two goals and an assist to lead the way for the Bearcats. Goalkeeper James Haden picked up his sixth shutout in the process. It was the Bearcats' first playoff win since 2017 and Hendersonville now looks to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Next up: No. 13 Salisbury (9-1-3 or No. 5 East Lincoln (11-1-1)
No. 14 Shelby (12-1) at No. 11 Fred T. Foard (13-2), 7 p.m.
About Fred T. Foard:
Coach: Scottie Goforth
Key offensive players: Irvin Martinez-Villa
Key defensive players: Goalkeeper Michael Duran
Outlook: The Tigers got revenge from a first-round loss to Owen in 2018 with a 2-1 win on Tuesday. Josue Leal scored in the first half with Carlos Erazo-Rojo putting in the match-winner in the second half. Foard put together another solid defensive effort and has now allowed fewer than two goals in 12 of 14 matches this season. The Tigers are playing with some confidence after a late rally in a 5-4 loss at Hibriten last week.
Shelby is the Southwestern 2A Conference co-champion but lost a draw to South Point for the league’s playoff seeding and got slotted as a second-place team. The Golden Lions' only loss is to South Point. Shelby advanced to Thursday’s second round after surviving a 7-6 shootout at North Forsyth. A defensive-minded team, the Golden Lions have allowed two goals just once this season and eight total. This is the third round-of-16 appearance in three seasons for Shelby, which lost to 2A West champion East Lincoln in the quarterfinals last year.
Next up: No. 7 Ledford (12-1-1) or Forest Hills (11-2)
No. 12 Salisbury (9-1-3) at No. 5 East Lincoln (11-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
About East Lincoln:
Coach: Billy Howell
Key offensive players: Jackson Thrap, Blake Swanson, Landon Graden
Key defensive players: Chase Lynch, goalkeeper Will White
Outlook: In a match that Howell stated was the “best we’ve played,” East Lincoln began defense of its 2A West title with a 5-0 win over Forbush on Tuesday. Luke Felts scored twice and Blake Swanson put in a goal and had three assists. The shutout was the ninth for goalkeeper Will White and the defensive unit. The group has allowed seven goals this season, three of those coming last week in the only loss of the season to Newton-Conover.
The Central Carolina 2A Conference runner-up, Salisbury moved ahead with a 2-1 win at South Point Tuesday. Dennis Anaya and Bennett Clark scored in the second half before the defense held the lead over the final 18 minutes. The Hornets have played tight matches all season. Along with the three ties, four other matches have been one-goal victories. The Hornets generally play low scoring matches, as evident by their 33-11 scoring margin for the season.
Salisbury has won three playoff matches against the Mustangs. The last came in 2018 when a last-minute goal gave the Hornets a 3-2 victory in the 2A state quarterfinals.
Next up: No. 8 Hendersonville (9-2) or No. 1 Hibriten (15-0)
3A
No. 16 Hickory (12-1) vs. No. 9 Marvin Ridge (11-1-2) at Monroe High, 7 p.m.
(webstreamed on NFHS network, subscription required)
About Hickory:
Coach: Brian Jillings
Key offensive players: Carter Holt, Patrick Ceccato, Jose Vallecillos
Key defensive players: Ben Boston, goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks, Spears Culpepper
Outlook: Leading scorer Carter Holt had three goals and two assists for Hickory in its 5-4 win at Forestview Monday. The Red Tornadoes led 5-0 at one point before the Jaguars made a late charge.
“Really pleased with the start and ruthlessness in front of the goal,” said Jillings of the match. “The boys played some inspired soccer. Hopefully, the drop in intensity and focus in the second will serve as a wake-up call for the potential repercussions. Overall a great result for the boys.”
The four goals allowed are nearly half the 10 given up by Hickory this season, which has six shutouts. A victory on Thursday would put Hickory in the 3A quarterfinals for the second season in a row.
Marvin Ridge won a shootout 4-3 at T.C. Roberson Tuesday to advance. The Mavericks finished second in the Southern Carolina 3A Conference, but had a win and a tie against conference champion Weddington during the season. Anthony Garuba and Alexandros Grafakos lead the Mavericks in scoring. Marvin Ridge has three state titles, including the last one in 2016. The Mavericks were state runner-up in 2018 before losing to Watauga in Round 2 last season.
Next up: No. 13 AC Reynolds (11-2-2) or No. 12 Concord (13-2)
No. 7 Cox Mill (12-2-1) at No. 2 Watauga (12-1), 6 p.m.
(webstreamed on NFHS network, subscription required)
About Watauga:
Coach: Josh Honeycutt
Key offensive players: Hatch Sevensky, Ayden Franklin
Key defensive players: Goalkeeper Reilly Riddle
Outlook: Watauga won its 11th straight match with a 5-1 win over Mount Tabor during Tuesday’s first round. David Sprague scored a hat trick for the Pioneers in the victory. Since giving up three goals in the lone loss, the Pioneers have allowed just three more in that stretch. Watauga reached the 3A quarterfinals a year ago before losing to Concord.
Cox Mill won the South Piedmont 3A Conference and advanced with a 2-1 win over North Henderson. Pat Cormier and Ryan Gadwah tallied the goals for the Chargers. Aadi Singh is the leading scorer with 12 of the team’s 45 goals this season. The Chargers have had defensive issues at times this season, with 24 goals allowed. Seven of those goals allowed came in the last three matches.
Next up: No. 11 Stuart Cramer (12-2-1) or No. 3 Weddington (12-1-1)