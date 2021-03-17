Five area boys soccer squads ready for Round 2 matchups

Outlook: Hibriten dominated first-round opponent — and Hendersonville’s fellow Mountain Six 2A Conference rival — Smoky Mountain every way possible in Tuesday’s match, but the Panthers gave up two late goals to fall into overtime. However, the high-scoring squad (111 goals scored) finally got shots into the net and defeated the Mustangs 6-2. Rodriguez scored the hat trick in the win and Simon Hawkins added two in overtime. If there is a concern for Hibriten, at the moment, it is letting late leads get away. In the penultimate match of the regular season against Fred T. Foard, Hibriten held a 5-1 lead in the 66th minute, only to see the Tigers get within 5-4 with three minutes left. In Tuesday’s match, the Panthers led 2-0 before goals in the 69th and 75th minute evened the score. With not much competition in winning the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference — the Panthers had seven mercy-rule wins and two more by 8-0 scores — Hibriten will have to learn to play under adversity as it goes deeper. A victory in Round 2 will put the Panthers in the state quarterfinals for the third year in a row and could set up a rematch of last year’s 2A West final against East Lincoln, should the Mustangs advance.