FINISHING IT OFF: Maiden caps unbeaten regular season with 25-7 win over Red Devils

MAIDEN — With speed on the outside and a strong-armed quarterback, the Maiden High football team can sling the ball with the best of them. On nights when the passing game isn’t working, the Blue Devils showed they can also pound the ball.

Maiden rumbled, sliced and diced for 321 yards (unofficially) on the ground Friday night and rolled to a 25-7 victory over Newton-Conover.

The victory completed a second straight unbeaten regular season for Maiden (10-0, 7-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) following a shortened 6-0 campaign last spring. It is the third in five seasons for the Blue Devils, who went 11-0 in 2017. Maiden also wrapped up the outright championship in the Catawba Valley 2A and earned a No. 3 seed in the 2A state playoffs. The Blue Devils will host 30th-seeded Mount Pleasant (6-4 overall) in the opening round next Friday.

“I’m just so proud of them and they deserve it,” said Blue Devils coach Will Byrne of the conference championship. “They work so hard. It’s a great feeling to accomplish a goal that you set out to reach, and it's all about hard work and preparation. They do all these things, and they do the little things right.”