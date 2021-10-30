FINISHING IT OFF: Maiden caps unbeaten regular season with 25-7 win over Red Devils

MAIDEN — With speed on the outside and a strong-armed quarterback, the Maiden High football team can sling the ball with the best of them. On nights when the passing game isn’t working, the Blue Devils showed they can also pound the ball.
Maiden rumbled, sliced and diced for 321 yards (unofficially) on the ground Friday night and rolled to a 25-7 victory over Newton-Conover.
The victory completed a second straight unbeaten regular season for Maiden (10-0, 7-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) following a shortened 6-0 campaign last spring. It is the third in five seasons for the Blue Devils, who went 11-0 in 2017. Maiden also wrapped up the outright championship in the Catawba Valley 2A and earned a No. 3 seed in the 2A state playoffs. The Blue Devils will host 30th-seeded Mount Pleasant (6-4 overall) in the opening round next Friday.
“I’m just so proud of them and they deserve it,” said Blue Devils coach Will Byrne of the conference championship. “They work so hard. It’s a great feeling to accomplish a goal that you set out to reach, and it's all about hard work and preparation. They do all these things, and they do the little things right.”
Averaging just under 200 yards per game through the air, Maiden's attack was limited by a slick field due to heavy rains on Thursday, as well as a tough pass rush at times by the Newton-Conover (3-6, 3-4) defense. So, the Blue Devils turned to Ben Gibbs to carry much of the load. The junior running back, who entered the game with 1,004 yards rushing, added 215 yards to that total on 29 carries. Ninety-six of those yards came in the first quarter, when the Blue Devils took a 13-0 lead.
“Ben's a great running back,” Byrne said. “He's quick. He's got great vision and he's a tough little sucker and he's hard to bring down. He just runs hard and keeps his feet moving and he’s a heck of a back.”
However, Byrne was quick to point out the work of the offensive line, which opened up running lanes throughout the night.
“(Ben would) be the first to tell you he couldn't do it without Jackson Hensley, Gerald Danner, who started tonight. DJ Springs, Quinn Rembert and Aaron Lefevers,” said Byrne. “Credit those guys up front and a lot of those guys play defensive line.”
The night started ominously for Maiden, as the first two snaps garnered a holding call and then a false start. On the next snap, an interception of Ethan Rhodes by Rakim Moore set up the Red Devils at the Maiden 25-yard line. Newton-Conover picked up just 2 yards and then missed a chance at the early lead when a 40-yard field goal attempt went wide left.
It became the Gibbs show on the next drive, as a 33-yard run and later an 18-yard reception set up a first down at the Newton-Conover 25. Gibbs had six touches on the drive for 67 yards, but it was Rhodes’ option keeper to the right from the 5 that garnered the touchdown, which made it 6-0 after the extra point was missed.
A three-and-out set Maiden’s offense back into motion with a 45-yard run by Gibbs that put his team at the Newton-Conover 17. From there, the three-play, 70-yard drive ended with Jalen Robinson’s run off tackle for the score late in the quarter.
After a total offense of minus-14 yards in the first quarter, the Red Devils finally found a groove in the second quarter. A run by Demarcus Beatty give Newton-Conover its initial first down 34 seconds into the quarter. A 33-yard connection from Aiden Luangkhot to Zane Redmond moved the ball to Maiden’s 35. Two plays later, Newton-Conover cut the deficit to 13-7 when Luangkhot found Javon Barber in the right slot for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
That turned out to be the final hurrah offensively for both sides, as the teams combined for three first downs and six punts the remainder of the half. Maiden held Newton-Conover to 6 yards rushing in the first half, but was unable to get much going. Seven offensive penalties — three on false starts and two delay of game infractions — hampered the Blue Devils' ability to generate offense.
However, Byrne said the biggest issue was the field conditions, which limited the passing attack.
“I know it's excuses, but the field, it's slick out here,” said the Blue Devils' coach. “In the passing game, we couldn't get our footing and the timing just wasn't right. But we're going to play on this field next week.”
A shanked punt early in the third quarter set the Red Devils up with a chance to take the lead. An offside penalty on third down extended the drive at the Maiden 8. After a pair of runs netted 2 yards, a pass from Luangkhot to the front corner of the end zone was deflected by a receiver to Maiden’s Jacob Sigmon for the interception.
Rhodes got into the act on the ground, as his quarterback draw for 29 yards moved the ball to the Red Devils’ 32. After a holding penalty, Gibbs’ counter run for 22 yards set up the Blue Devils’ score, a 17-yard corner route from Rhodes to Sigmon for the touchdown with 10:37 left in the game.
Newton-Conover managed little else in the game after the red-zone interception. After that turnover, the Red Devils collected 7 yards the rest of the way and threw a second interception. Gibbs sealed the game with 2:41 to play on a 14-yard scamper.
“Defensively, they had the one drive,” said Byrne. “But again, they didn't get a lot. We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of ball.”
While pulling away in the second half, Maiden held the ball nearly 14 minutes and outgained the Red Devils 186-56. For the game, the Blue Devils ran up a total of 391 yards and had 18 first downs. Newton-Conover finished with 174 yards of total offense, only 45 on the ground.
The Red Devils will also participate in the 2A state playoffs. A No. 31 seed, Newton-Conover is set to visit second-seeded East Surry (9-0 overall) in next Friday's first round.
Newton-Conover;00;07;00;00;—;07
Maiden;13;00;00;12;—;25
First Quarter
M – Ethan Rhodes 5-yard run (kick failed), 4:10
M – Jalen Robinson 17-yard run (Carson Foard kick), :37
Second Quarter
NC – Javon Barber 33-yard pass from Aiden Luangkhot (Jason Brawley kick), 10:24
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
M – Jacob Sigmon 17-yard pass from Rhodes (run failed), 10:37
M – Ben Gibbs 14-yard run (kick failed), 2:41
Team Stats
First Downs: Newton-Conover 10, Maiden 18
Rushes-yards: Newton-Conover 24-45, Maiden 43-321
Comp-Att-Int: Newton-Conover 11-24-2, Maiden 6-17-1
Passing yards: Newton-Conover 129, Maiden 70
Fumbles-Lost: Newton-Conover 0-0, Maiden 0-0
Penalties-yards: Newton-Conover 6-44, Maiden 11-65
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Newton-Conover: Jayce Harrison-Young 10-35, Demarcus Beatty 8-(-1), Aiden Luangkhot 5-7, Zane Redmond 1-4. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 29-215 and 1 TD, Ethan Allen 8-65 and 1 TD, Isaiah Thomas 2-22, Chris Culliver 2-8, Jalen Robinson 1-17 and 1 TD, Team 1-(-6)