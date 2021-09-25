FINDING A WAY: Rhodes' TD run, defense's goal-line stand keep Maiden unbeaten

A Blue Devils drive stalled at the West Lincoln 17, which set up another long drive by the Rebels that began with 2:43 left in the third. A 13-yard run by Winnex and a facemask penalty on third down extended the drive on the initial series. Maiden forced a fourth-and-7 at its 31, but a pass interference in the end zone again extended the drive before an option pitch to Gilmore set up a first-and-goal at the 6. A pair of 2-yard runs by Gilmore made it third-and-goal from the 2.

For Byrne, there was no question as to who the Rebels would turn to in a key spot.

“We knew they were going to give it to 20 (Avery) two times in a row,” Byrne said. “You’ve just got to stay low, bow your neck and stop him.”

Avery, who scored the winning TD in overtime last Friday at Bandys, took the ball on third down and pushed just inches short of the goal line before Maiden held. Given the ball again, Maiden got penetration and met Avery as he hit the line and made the stop.

“It’s all about guts and heart,” said Byrne. “And they did it.”

For West Lincoln coach Darren Ponder, there was no question or second-guessing as far as what his team would do.