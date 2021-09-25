FINDING A WAY: Rhodes' TD run, defense's goal-line stand keep Maiden unbeaten

LINCOLNTON — Pushed around for 273 yards on the ground, the Maiden High defense held tight on the one yard that mattered the most.
A fourth-quarter goal-line stand shifted momentum and the quick-strike offense ate much of the clock on the final drive of the game to give Maiden's football team a 20-14 win on the road at West Lincoln Friday night in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference game.
The victory by last season’s South Fork 2A Conference champion over the league’s runner-up was the third in a row against the Rebels in the series, and the second in a row that was decided in the final minute. On Friday, Ethan Rhodes pushed behind his line from the 2-yard line with 8.2 seconds left for the win. Last spring, it was also Rhodes that scored the game-winner on a 3-yard run with 31 seconds left for the 21-20 victory.
“I'm just proud of our kids for fighting,” said a hoarse Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne at the end of the game. “I’m at a loss for words. ... It just shows the resilience in our kids. (There were) crazy amounts of adversity, just unexplainable things that happened. To come out here with the win after that is unbelievable. To keep their composure when I'm losing my mind is a testament to the kids.”
While it was Rhodes that had the winning score, the key play of the game came earlier in the fourth quarter.
The teams used vastly different styles to build a 14-all tie entering the final 12 minutes. Unofficially, West Lincoln held the ball over 30 minutes, as five of the seven drives in the game for Maiden — including the first two touchdowns — were under two minutes. West Lincoln ran 63 plays to just 40 for the Blue Devils.
Maiden’s quick strikes pushed the Blue Devils ahead twice. On the first drive of the game, Chris Culliver (149 yards of total offense) broke a tackle along the right sideline that sprung an end around for a 39-yard score.
For West Lincoln, the three-headed monster of Mason Avery (32 carries, 121 yards), Trace Gilmore (18-102) and Charles Winnex (8-61) did much of the work with 58 of the 60 carries.
Winnex scored from the 12 to cap an 11-play drive that chewed up 4:48 of the clock late in the second quarter and tie the game at 7 apiece.
But Maiden required just three plays to respond, with the score coming as Rhodes threaded the needle on a throw between two defenders that found the hands of Culliver, who outraced a group of Rebels for a 63-yard score.
After the half, West Lincoln went back to its methodical pace, chewing up 80 yards over seven minutes. The Rebels tied the score on their only completion of the game, a pass by Jordan Truesdale in the right flat to Avery for an 11-yard TD.
A Blue Devils drive stalled at the West Lincoln 17, which set up another long drive by the Rebels that began with 2:43 left in the third. A 13-yard run by Winnex and a facemask penalty on third down extended the drive on the initial series. Maiden forced a fourth-and-7 at its 31, but a pass interference in the end zone again extended the drive before an option pitch to Gilmore set up a first-and-goal at the 6. A pair of 2-yard runs by Gilmore made it third-and-goal from the 2.
For Byrne, there was no question as to who the Rebels would turn to in a key spot.
“We knew they were going to give it to 20 (Avery) two times in a row,” Byrne said. “You’ve just got to stay low, bow your neck and stop him.”
Avery, who scored the winning TD in overtime last Friday at Bandys, took the ball on third down and pushed just inches short of the goal line before Maiden held. Given the ball again, Maiden got penetration and met Avery as he hit the line and made the stop.
“It’s all about guts and heart,” said Byrne. “And they did it.”
For West Lincoln coach Darren Ponder, there was no question or second-guessing as far as what his team would do.
“As good as the players are that they’ve got,” Ponder said, “the athletes that they've got, I didn't think that a field goal would win it, as good as they can throw that thing up. So, that’s the reason I said, ‘Let’s go for it. Let's get it.’ They just made a good goal-line stand there.”
Maiden got breathing room on a 40-yard pass from Rhodes to Jacob Sigmon, but turned it over on the next play with a fumble at its 40. West Lincoln created a first down, but an option pitch from Truesdale to Gilmore went to the turf before Maiden recovered at its 41 with 5:24 left.
A personal foul by the Blue Devils set up a long field, but a catch-and-run by Culliver resulted in a fourth-and-1 at the 50. Maiden chose to go for it and lined everyone up tight at the line of scrimmage. On the snap, Ben Gibbs (20 carries, 135 yards) curled right on a sweep and took the pitch 14 yards to extend the drive.
With no timeouts and the clock ticking, the Blue Devils' frenetic pace continued to move the ball and eat the clock. A 14-yard pass from Rhodes to Sigmon got the ball to the 2. Maiden rushed to the line with Rhodes getting the score.
West Lincoln’s ensuing kickoff return was stopped to end the game.
“That goal-line stand just shows the grit that our kids have,” said Byrne. “That they're not going to give up no matter what the circumstances, and the circumstances were inexplicable and unbelievable. Our kids are great.”
Maiden (4-0 overall, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) has a quick turnaround as it will travel to East Burke for a game on Tuesday. That game, originally set for Sept. 17, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the East Burke program. The Blue Devils then host West Caldwell next Saturday.
West Lincoln (4-1, 1-1) travels to Bunker Hill next Friday.
Maiden;07;07;00;06;—;20
West Lincoln;00;07;07;00;—;14
First Quarter
M — Chris Culliver 39-yard run (Carson Foard kick), 10:26
Second Quarter
WL — Charles Winnex 12-yard run (Tristan Primmer kick), 2:39
M — Culliver 63-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Foard kick), 1:03
Third Quarter
WL — Mason Avery 11-yard pass from Jordan Truesdale (Primmer kick), 4:35
Fourth Quarter
M — Rhodes 2-yard run (run failed), :08
Team Stats
First Downs: Maiden 15, West Lincoln 20
Rushes-yards: Maiden 29-194, West Lincoln 60-273
Comp-Att-Int: Maiden 9-11-0, West Lincoln 1-3-0
Passing yards: Maiden 174, West Lincoln 11
Fumbles-Lost: Maiden 2-1, West Lincoln 2-1
Penalties-yards: Maiden 6-80, West Lincoln 1-10
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Maiden: Ben Gibbs 20-135, Ethan Rhodes 8-20 and 1 TD, 1-39 and 1 TD. West Lincoln: Mason Avery 32-121 and 1 TD, Trace Gilmore 18-102, Charles Winnex 8-61 and 1 TD, Jordan Truesdale 2-(-11).
PASSING — Maiden: Rhodes 9-11-0 for 174 yards and 1 TD. West Lincoln: Truesdale 1-3-0 for 11 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Maiden: Culliver 5-110 and 1 TD, Jacob Sigmon 2-54, Gibbs 1-10, Alec Hall 1-0. West Lincoln: Avery 1-11 and 1 TD.