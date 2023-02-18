At long last, during the day on Saturday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will announce the basketball playoff brackets for all four classifications.

Due to postponements, two of the 4A conferences (Central Piedmont and Southwestern) on the boys' side had to finish up their tournament finals this morning at 10 a.m. Soon after those games are completed, the first brackets should be released with teams having time to voice concerns and the NCHSAA addressing any corrections that need to be made.

Based on the RPI charts from this morning, listed below is the projection of seeds and first-round matchups for area conference teams that should make the playoffs.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A GIRLS

No. 2 Watauga vs. No. 31 Chambers

No. 13 Alexander Central vs. No. 20 Cox Mill

4A BOYS

No. 8 Alexander Central vs. No. 25 Sun Valley

No. 28 Watauga at No. 5 Charlotte Catholic

No. 30 South Caldwell at No. 3 North Mecklenburg

3A GIRLS

No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 31 North Buncombe

No. 3 Hibriten vs. No. 30 Fred T. Foard

No. 9 Ashe County vs. No. 24 Crest

No. 14 Freedom vs. No. 19 Franklin

No. 21 North Iredell at No. 12 West Henderson

No. 23 St. Stephens at No. 10 Stuart Cramer

No. 25 Hickory at No. 8 Parkwood

3A BOYS

No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 31 Pisgah

No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 30 Ashe County

No. 17 North Lincoln at No. 16 North Henderson

No. 18 East Lincoln at No. 15 Dudley

No. 21 North Iredell at No. 12 Crest

No. 25 Hibriten at No. 8 Asheboro

No. 32 St. Stephens at No. 1 Central Cabarrus

2A GIRLS

No. 5 East Burke vs. No. 28 Polk County

No. 13 Newton-Conover vs. No. 20 Lexington

No. 18 West Lincoln at No 15 Southwestern Randolph

No. 27 Maiden at No. 6 T.W. Andrews

No. 32 Bandys at No. 1 Randleman

2A BOYS

No. 3 West Caldwell vs. No. 30 West Stanly

No. 11 Maiden vs. No. 22 East Surry

No. 18 Newton-Conover at No. 13 T.W. Andrews

No. 26 Patton at No. 7 Robinson

No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 Reidsville

1A GIRLS

No. 16 Draughn vs. No. 17 Union Academy

1A BOYS

No. 29 Draughn at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness.