At long last, during the day on Saturday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will announce the basketball playoff brackets for all four classifications.
Due to postponements, two of the 4A conferences (Central Piedmont and Southwestern) on the boys' side had to finish up their tournament finals this morning at 10 a.m. Soon after those games are completed, the first brackets should be released with teams having time to voice concerns and the NCHSAA addressing any corrections that need to be made.
Based on the RPI charts from this morning, listed below is the projection of seeds and first-round matchups for area conference teams that should make the playoffs.
A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:
- 64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.
- All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.
- No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).
- After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.
- Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.
4A GIRLS
No. 2 Watauga vs. No. 31 Chambers
No. 13 Alexander Central vs. No. 20 Cox Mill
4A BOYS
No. 8 Alexander Central vs. No. 25 Sun Valley
No. 28 Watauga at No. 5 Charlotte Catholic
No. 30 South Caldwell at No. 3 North Mecklenburg
3A GIRLS
No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 31 North Buncombe
No. 3 Hibriten vs. No. 30 Fred T. Foard
No. 9 Ashe County vs. No. 24 Crest
No. 14 Freedom vs. No. 19 Franklin
No. 21 North Iredell at No. 12 West Henderson
No. 23 St. Stephens at No. 10 Stuart Cramer
No. 25 Hickory at No. 8 Parkwood
3A BOYS
No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 31 Pisgah
No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 30 Ashe County
No. 17 North Lincoln at No. 16 North Henderson
No. 18 East Lincoln at No. 15 Dudley
No. 21 North Iredell at No. 12 Crest
No. 25 Hibriten at No. 8 Asheboro
No. 32 St. Stephens at No. 1 Central Cabarrus
2A GIRLS
No. 5 East Burke vs. No. 28 Polk County
No. 13 Newton-Conover vs. No. 20 Lexington
No. 18 West Lincoln at No 15 Southwestern Randolph
No. 27 Maiden at No. 6 T.W. Andrews
No. 32 Bandys at No. 1 Randleman
2A BOYS
No. 3 West Caldwell vs. No. 30 West Stanly
No. 11 Maiden vs. No. 22 East Surry
No. 18 Newton-Conover at No. 13 T.W. Andrews
No. 26 Patton at No. 7 Robinson
No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 Reidsville
1A GIRLS
No. 16 Draughn vs. No. 17 Union Academy
1A BOYS
No. 29 Draughn at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness.