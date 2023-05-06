The scores are in from across the West Region and, with the exception of a rescheduled winner-take-all-game in the Smoky Mountain 1A that was played on Saturday, the projected seeds are close to being set.

Barring incorrect information or results entered by schools into the MaxPreps system, or a school opting out of the tournament, the seedings for area teams and opponents are listed below. Any changes in results entered would affect the ultimate final brackets.

Seedings will be announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Monday, with the state playoffs scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A WEST

In: No. 2 Alexander Central vs. No. 31 T.C. Roberson; No. 10 South Caldwell vs. No. 23 Page

Out: No. 43 Watauga.

Discussion: The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference was always going to be Alexander Central and South Caldwell in the championship game. The two teams are that far above the rest. It also seemed the winner would get a top-four seed with the loser dropping to the best available seed for a non-league winner. That is what should happen.

With Alexander Central winning the tournament final to get the NWC’s No. 1 4A bid, the Cougars should get a second seed and, should they continue to win, have home-field advantage until at least the state quarterfinals. South Caldwell, for the second year in a row, will get a No. 10 seed and at least one home game.

If the seeds hold, and the stars align, it is possible these teams could play in the third round.

3A WEST

In: No. 5 East Lincoln vs. No. 28 Montgomery Central; No. 8 Ashe County vs. No. 25 Central Davidson; No. 13 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 20 East Guilford; No. 26 North Iredell at No. 7 Rockingham County; No. 27 North Lincoln at No. 6 Crest; No. 31 Hibriten at No. 2 Oak Grove.

Out: No. 32 St. Stephens; No. 37 West Iredell; No. 40 Freedom; No. 47 Hickory; No. 53 Statesville.

Discussion: Prior to this week, East Lincoln was within a few percentage points of Franklin for the third seed and just ahead of West Rowan for the fifth seed. But the games won by both Franklin and West Rowan edged out the wins earned by East Lincoln, so unless the numbers change, the Mustangs will be a fifth seed with the guarantee of two home playoff games.

Most of the rest of the group is where each were at the last projection, through North Iredell and North Lincoln inched up a spot or two.

Unless the numbers change, Hibriten will be the last wild card to make the field. Although St. Stephens holds the No. 32 RPI, the Indians will be the first team out, as West Charlotte, the Queen City 3A rep, will take the final spot.

2A WEST

In: No. 5 Maiden vs. No. 28 Patton; No. 13 Bandys vs. No. 20 Brevard; No. 17 West Lincoln at No. 16 Forbush; No. 18 West Caldwell at No. 15 Providence; No. 26 East Burke at No. 7 Burns.

Out: No. 36 Lincolnton; No. 37 Bunker Hill; No. 44 Newton-Conover.

Discussion: I doubt anyone other than diehard fans had West Lincoln hosting West Caldwell in the Catawba Valley 2A final. But it happened after Warriors pulled out a win at Maiden and West Lincoln did the same at Bandys. West Caldwell finished off the improbable tournament championship with a win at West Lincoln.

However, it doesn’t look like it was enough for West Caldwell to be able to pass the Rebels in the RPI rankings, and the road to the final by West Lincoln wasn’t enough to close the wide gap already in place to get that No. 16 seed and a playoff home game. So both the CVAC finalists will play first-round games on the road.

As mentioned before, Maiden is locked into a fifth seed. Bandys’ loss to West Lincoln dropped the Trojans down a spot, which likely gives Bandys a second-round road game at West Wilkes, if each win in Round 1, rather than a third overall game at Maiden.

1A WEST

In: No. 16 Draughn vs. No. 17 Gray Stone Day.

Discussion: When Mountain Heritage completed a sweep of Madison last Monday, it put Draughn in a must-sweep of the Cougars this week to keep the No. 1 1A bid out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. Mountain Heritage took care of business at its place on Tuesday, with Draughn completing the split on Friday to forge a co-championship. Yet, because Mountain Heritage swept third-place Madison and Draughn split with the Patriots, Mountain Heritage gets the bid.

The Wildcats should have enough in the RPI rankings to get a home game in the first round, but if they win, they likely face a Round 2 game at No. 1 South Stokes.