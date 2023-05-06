With all of the regular season and conference tournament games having been played, there is a decent grasp as to what the seedings for area high school teams will be when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announces the brackets for the baseball playoffs on Monday.

The state playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

All of the projections are based on correct information and results published by schools on MaxPreps. Any changes would affect the ultimate final brackets.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

3A WEST

In: No. 2 St. Stephens vs. No. 31 Central Davidson; No. 8 Ashe County vs. No. 25 Northwest Cabarrus; No. 14 Hickory vs. No. 19 North Lincoln; No. 20 East Lincoln at No. 13 Oak Grove; No. 21 Fred T. Foard at No. 12 Crest; No. 20 Fred T. Foard at No. 13 North Davidson; No. 24 North Iredell at No. 9 Parkwood

Out: No. 39 West Iredell; No. 44 Hibriten; No. 49 Freedom; No. 51 Statesville.

Discussion: Despite an RPI of third in the 3A West, St. Stephens should get a No. 2 seed. Why? East Rowan — the second-ranked team in terms of RPI — finished in a tie with West Rowan for the South Piedmont 3A Conference title. East Rowan won the conference tournament, but the league’s No. 1 bid will go to West Rowan because the Falcons swept East Rowan in two meetings during the regular season, which takes precedence over tournament victories.

There are several top-10 RPI teams that will drop in seed placement. Along with East Rowan, that will include Kings Mountain, Crest, Oak Grove and Hickory, as each failed to win its conference title. All four could be troublesome to higher-seeded teams in later rounds, but for now, these teams are lined up to play Western Foothills clubs — Crest vs. Foard, Oak Grove vs. East Lincoln. And there is the possibility of Hickory playing conference rival North Lincoln in the first round.

2A WEST

In: No. 9 Maiden vs. No. 24 North Surry; No. 20 Bandys at No. 13 R-S Central; No. 26 East Burke at No. 7 East Davidson; No. 28 West Lincoln vs. No. 5 West Stanly.

Out: No. 36 Newton-Conover; No. 37 Bunker Hill; No. 43 Patton; No. 45 Lincolnton; No. 51 West Caldwell.

Discussion: No harm, no foul for Maiden after losing in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference final. The Blue Devils needed some other things to go right to bump up a slot for a second home game. Unfortunately, nothing went right and it looks like a No. 9 seed for Maiden.

Bandys won the CVAC tournament crown and moved up a couple of seeds. However, the Trojans look to be facing R-S Central, which is one of the top RPI ranked teams in the 2A, which dropped to 12th because the Hilltoppers didn’t win their league.

East Burke and West Lincoln are in the same projected seed as before.

1A WEST

In: No. 3 Draughn vs. No. 30 Thomasville.

Discussion: The last projection column mentioned that if things went right, a third seed was possible for Draughn. All of it did.

The Wildcats swept Mountain Heritage to claim a co-championship with Madison in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, as well as the 1A No. 1 bid.

North Stokes, which has a No. 2 RPI, will drop to a 10th spot, as it was swept by South Stokes this season. Also dropping down was Cornerstone Charter, which lost to Bethany in a decisive Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference contest.

All of that should leave the Wildcats as a No. 3 seed, which gets them at least three home games.

4A WEST

In: No. 5 Alexander Central vs. No. 28 Mooresville; No. 14 Watauga vs. No. 19 Charlotte Catholic; No. 24 South Caldwell vs. No. 9 Butler.

Discussion: Alexander Central stood pat as the projected fifth seed after winning the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament. Watauga has a home game in its future with South Caldwell dropping down to No. 24, which will get them a road game at Butler. The Bulldogs have an RPI of No. 30, but move up to No. 9 after winning the Southwestern 4A crown.