TAYLORSVILLE — The wait was worth it for the Alexander Central softball team on Wednesday night, as the Cougars knocked off visiting South Caldwell 9-5 in eight innings in a 4A state playoff third-round game that began on Tuesday and was suspended with the score tied at 5-all in the seventh due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Junior Kenzie Church provided the decisive blow for Alexander Central, swatting a grand slam with one out in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off win at Central Park.

The grand slam was preceded by a leadoff single from Lainey Russell, who moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ava Chapman. Then Mcartney Harrington was intentionally walked before Kensley Davis took four straight balls to load the bases and set up Church’s heroics. On a 2-0 count, she hit a fly ball to center that just kept going and going until it ultimately cleared the fence.

“I was just looking to get a base hit and just move my runners that were on base in,” said Church of her approach at the plate. “That’s what I was looking for.”

Cougars coach Kylie Hamby said that she “could not be more proud of Kenzie” for what was a “big-time hit out of her.”

“I think she did a really good job of being patient,” added Hamby of Church’s at-bat. “Got two balls early on with bases loaded, so forced her (the pitcher) to come back over the plate a little bit more, and she got her pitch and drove it out of here.”

Tenth-seeded South Caldwell (17-5) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Sydnee Bumgarner and Kadie Becker registered back-to-back one-out singles before Kennedy Crouch walked, Emily Coffey flied out to right and a double from Liz Jardon on a 3-2 pitch scored Bumgarner and courtesy runner Abby Campbell.

Second-second Alexander Central (21-4) cut the deficit in half in the fourth when Davis led off with a single to left and eventually scored on a two-out infield single from Anna Jordan. Then the Cougars scored three runs on two hits and two errors in the fifth, with the first error allowing Chapman to reach and the second miscue bringing her in with the tying run before an RBI single from Kirstyn Herman and a sacrifice fly to right from Laney Wike made it 4-2 in favor of the home team.

The Spartans responded with three runs of their own in the sixth to retake the lead. Bumgarner led off with a solo homer to left-center, while a dropped popup with two outs tied things at 4-all before Ava Greer scored the go-ahead run on a double from Chloe Phillips.

The Cougars evened the score at 5 apiece in their next at-bat. Following a leadoff single from Alyssa Chapman, Russell sacrificed her to second, from where Chapman scored on a two-out single from Harrington.

After the only strikeout of the game to begin the seventh, lightning struck and the rain soon followed. Just under 20 minutes later, the decision was made to suspend the contest.

When the action resumed on Wednesday, Alexander Central’s Wike recorded the second and third outs of the top of the seventh before the Cougars stranded a runner in the bottom half, forcing extra innings. Crouch reached on a one-out single in the eighth, while a Coffey walk put her in scoring position before Alexander Central recorded a 6-4-3 double play — from shortstop Alyssa Chapman to Church at second base to Herman at first — to end the threat.

From there, Alexander Central was able to finish the game in the bottom of the eighth. Russell notched her second hit of the contest to start the inning, while Harrington and Herman also had two hits apiece to go with one hit each from Church, Davis, Jordan, Wike, Ava Chapman and Alyssa Chapman.

Becker led all players with three hits, while South Caldwell also got two hits each from Bumgarner and Crouch and one hit apiece from Coffey, Jardon and Phillips.

Additionally, both starting pitchers went the distance, with Wike earning the win and Becker taking the loss. Two of the five runs allowed by Wike were unearned, as were three of the nine runs surrendered by Becker.

“I feel like a lot of our success has come back to our leadership,” said Hamby, whose team consists of seven juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen. “We have a great junior class and you’re not gonna find a more top-notch group of kids than they are, and it starts from them at the top, they do an amazing job of leading this group of girls and hold each other accountable. But more than anything these girls are not about me, me, me, they’re all about the team, team, team and whatever they’ve got to do for the team, and it starts with our junior class.”

Alexander Central will host third-seeded Marvin Ridge (21-3) in Friday’s fourth round after the Mavericks defeated 27th-seeded Cuthbertson 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and a preview of the game will be available at www.hickoryrecord.com on Friday.

“I’m excited, ready for it,” said Church of Friday’s contest.

“It’s great for us to have home-field advantage,” added Hamby. “We have a tremendous amount of community support, you can tell that by our stands. I mean, each time we play a playoff game it’s packed out and our fans mean a lot to us and help us in our wins tremendously, so we appreciate them very much.”

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 9, SOUTH CALDWELL 5 (eight innings)

South Caldwell;200;003;00;—;5;10;2

Alexander Central;000;131;04;—;9;12;1

WP: Laney Wike

LP: Kadie Becker