Familiar foes Foard, Patton meet in state volleyball quarterfinals

The final two area teams left in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s volleyball tournament are familiar with each other.
Today's 2A state quarterfinal will feature rivals from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, as No. 8 Fred T. Foard will host No 13 Patton for the right to play in the 2A West Regional on Tuesday. Today's match is set to begin at 2 p.m. in Newton.
No. 13 Patton (14-2) at No. 8 Fred T. Foard (16-0)
Unlike many of the playoff matchups, especially in a pandemic year, there aren’t many secrets left between these two squads. However, one secret Patton would like to know is how to beat Foard.
The Tigers have dominated the series, winning all 18 matches, including 10 during the four years of the Northwestern Foothills and two this season. The Panthers have nine total losses over the last two seasons — five have come against Foard.
Patton had a shot to make a statement at home in the season opener back in November. After Foard won the first set, Patton took a 21-13 lead and appeared ready to even the match and show that the Panthers were up for the challenge. Yet, the Tigers rallied to win the set and blasted to a 16-3 lead in the final set en route to the win.
The rematch at Foard was a similar script. Foard won the first set handily, but Patton came on strong in the middle set. Down 23-18, the Panthers got within 24-22 before the Tigers put the set away, and then routed Patton 25-8 to wrap it up.
Patton is led by senior Ella Gragg, who is a threat to put down a kill from anywhere on the court. Junior Kenady Roper is an able alternative to Gragg at the net. Through the first-round win against East Lincoln, the pair had combined for 488 of the team’s 663 kills. Lest one thinks they are one-dimensional players, the duo is also one-two in digs. Sophomore Izora Gragg has the team lead in assists with Danielle Wojcik topping the team list in blocks.
Foard is a versatile team with a bevy of weapons at the disposal of coach Meredith Lombardi. Senior outside hitters Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey stay on the floor through all six rotations, and are steely defenders in helping libero Lyndsie Warren. Martina Foster provides a solid first line of defense at the net, often taking on the opposition’s best hitter for blocks. Her sister Jamianne patrols the right side of the net and also assists with blocking duties. The effective blocking along with the solid defensive backline by Foard often drives opposing teams to frustration, as they search for hitting angles for kills. Foard rotates setting duties between Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle, both of whom are skilled at putting hitters into solid position to put the ball down for points.
This is the fourth state quarterfinal in a row for Foard, while Patton enters the quarterfinal round for the second time in the program’s history.
Seems that, on paper, Foard has the edge, but matches aren’t played on paper. It could be that one momentum changing play could be all that Patton needs to get over the hump. However, Foard is a team that can beat you in different ways, so the Panthers may have to play the perfect match to win it. But they only have to do it once.