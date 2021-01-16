Familiar foes Foard, Patton meet in state volleyball quarterfinals

Patton is led by senior Ella Gragg, who is a threat to put down a kill from anywhere on the court. Junior Kenady Roper is an able alternative to Gragg at the net. Through the first-round win against East Lincoln, the pair had combined for 488 of the team’s 663 kills. Lest one thinks they are one-dimensional players, the duo is also one-two in digs. Sophomore Izora Gragg has the team lead in assists with Danielle Wojcik topping the team list in blocks.

Foard is a versatile team with a bevy of weapons at the disposal of coach Meredith Lombardi. Senior outside hitters Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey stay on the floor through all six rotations, and are steely defenders in helping libero Lyndsie Warren. Martina Foster provides a solid first line of defense at the net, often taking on the opposition’s best hitter for blocks. Her sister Jamianne patrols the right side of the net and also assists with blocking duties. The effective blocking along with the solid defensive backline by Foard often drives opposing teams to frustration, as they search for hitting angles for kills. Foard rotates setting duties between Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle, both of whom are skilled at putting hitters into solid position to put the ball down for points.

This is the fourth state quarterfinal in a row for Foard, while Patton enters the quarterfinal round for the second time in the program’s history.