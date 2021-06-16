Falcons blank Bunker Hill, oust Bears in 1st round

CLAREMONT — A memorable season for the Bunker Hill baseball team came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night. After averaging nearly nine runs per game during the regular season, the Bears were held to no runs and one hit in an 8-0 loss to Forbush in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs.
The 13th-seeded Falcons outhit the fourth-seeded Bears 12-1, with Forbush starting pitcher Spencer Hodges carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning while striking out six and issuing two walks in six-plus innings. Reliever Henry Logan recorded the final three outs for the visitors, who improved to 10-5 and will visit No. 5 West Wilkes (14-0) in Thursday’s second round following the Blackhawks’ 17-2, five-inning win over 12th-seeded Fred T. Foard in Round 1.
“We lost to a good baseball team,” said Bunker Hill coach Todd Setzer, whose team finished 13-2. “They came out and swung the bats, put the pressure on us the whole game. I knew it was gonna be a tough game, particularly when you only have 16 teams in the (2A West Regional) tournament.
“I told them to keep their heads up because for the rest of their lives they’re still gonna be the 2021 conference championships and that’s something that nobody will ever take away,” he added of his squad, which captured the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference title thanks to a 6-0 win over Foard last Thursday. “... That’s just playoff baseball sometimes, it happens. We’ve been on the fortunate end of things sometimes with wins in playoff baseball, and sometimes we think we’re gonna go in and be able to compete and it just don’t work out. And that’s the way it was tonight.”
After Forbush’s Cannon Doub led off the top of the first inning with an infield single to short, Logan doubled off the left-field fence to plate a run. Adam Conrad followed with an RBI single to left to make it 2-0 before Bears starter Casey Knighton induced a 4-6-3 double play and a groundout back to the mound to limit the damage.
The Falcons were far from done, however, as Conrad added another RBI single in the third to extend the advantage before Casey Graham doubled in a run in the fifth. Then, following a wild pitch that allowed Logan Beane to cross the plate with one out in the sixth, Forbush took a 6-0 lead on an RBI single from Peyton Wall.
Forbush tacked on two more runs in the seventh, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Will Summers and an RBI single from Doub. Then the Falcons gave the ball back to Hodges, who tried to close out the no-hitter he had carried through the first six frames.
Bunker Hill’s Kaden Robinson legged out an infield single to lead off the bottom half of the seventh, bringing an end to the junior right-hander’s no-hit bit. Hodges then issued a walk to Dalton Chapman before Logan took over on the mound and promptly set down the next three Bears in order to cap the shutout.
“He threw strikes, that’s the main thing, and he kept us off balance all night long,” said Setzer of Hodges, who totaled 70 pitches. “And we helped him out swinging at some bad pitches. Honestly, we didn’t have a very good plan at the plate tonight as far as our hitters are concerned. We got up there and he did a great job, he just stopped us basically.”
Robinson and Chapman represented two of Bunker Hill’s four base runners in the contest, while Mack Little reached on a walk in the second and a throwing error in the fifth. The Bears used four pitchers including Knighton, Jordan Yoder, Preston Workman and Braden Huffman, and they combined to give up 12 hits.
Doub and Conrad finished with three hits apiece for the Falcons, who also received two hits from Beane. Forbush’s Logan, Graham, Wall and Caleb Boles each registered one hit.
“When you get base runners, you can put pressure,” said Setzer. “When you get a lead in a game you can afford to put that pressure, and that’s what they did. We couldn’t do that, we never could get any runners on base to put the pressure on them.
“They jumped out and got a 2-0 lead early and as they stayed ahead of us, with that situation they could afford to be aggressive, be aggressive till we do something about it,” he continued. “... So you’ve got to tip their cap to them, they played a good baseball game. They’re a good baseball team.”
Forbush: 201 012 2 — 8 12 1
Bunker Hill: 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP: Spencer Hodges
LP: Casey Knighton
