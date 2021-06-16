Falcons blank Bunker Hill, oust Bears in 1st round

After Forbush’s Cannon Doub led off the top of the first inning with an infield single to short, Logan doubled off the left-field fence to plate a run. Adam Conrad followed with an RBI single to left to make it 2-0 before Bears starter Casey Knighton induced a 4-6-3 double play and a groundout back to the mound to limit the damage.

The Falcons were far from done, however, as Conrad added another RBI single in the third to extend the advantage before Casey Graham doubled in a run in the fifth. Then, following a wild pitch that allowed Logan Beane to cross the plate with one out in the sixth, Forbush took a 6-0 lead on an RBI single from Peyton Wall.

Forbush tacked on two more runs in the seventh, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Will Summers and an RBI single from Doub. Then the Falcons gave the ball back to Hodges, who tried to close out the no-hitter he had carried through the first six frames.

Bunker Hill’s Kaden Robinson legged out an infield single to lead off the bottom half of the seventh, bringing an end to the junior right-hander’s no-hit bit. Hodges then issued a walk to Dalton Chapman before Logan took over on the mound and promptly set down the next three Bears in order to cap the shutout.