Experienced Red Devils look to continue ascent

NEWTON — After winning four games during Steven Pack’s first year as head coach, the Newton-Conover football team doubled its win total to eight in 2019. Despite having not played a game since a loss to Reidsville in the second round of the 2A state playoffs just over 15 months ago, the Red Devils have been preparing for this season for quite some time.
“We haven’t played in a while, but the good thing is we’ve been getting to practice since June and we’ve gotten to stay in contact with our kids,” said Pack. “We’ve been working hard in the weight room and we’ve gotten bigger and stronger in the offseason, and obviously we’re excited to play. “We’ve had Lincolnton (tonight’s season-opening opponent) on our countdown clock since they reassigned everything and decided that we are gonna play a conference-only schedule, so the kids are very excited, especially our seniors.
“We’ve got a bunch of seniors that have been starting since they were sophomores, which was my first year here, and now they kind of feel like it’s their time,” he added. “So they’re excited to get the chance to play and show what they’ve been working for over the last few years.”
One of those seniors is quarterback Justice Craig, who completed 56.9% (140 of 246) of his passes as a junior for 1,995 yards and 20 touchdowns. A true dual-threat QB, Craig also had 65 carries for 119 yards and an additional TD.
Newton-Conover also returns its second-leading rusher from last season, Allan Shade. Shade split time with the since-graduated Allen Wilfong as a junior, finishing with 86 carries for 498 yards — good for a team-high average of 5.8 yards per carry — and seven TDs.
“He’s bigger and stronger this year,” said Pack of Shade. “He’s one of the strongest kids in our program and he’s worked really hard on getting faster. He was already really big and strong and hard to tackle, but now he’s gotten faster also.
“We think he’s gonna be really hard to tackle,” he continued. “He’s tough-nosed, he runs downhill, but now he’s got a little bit of extra boost.”
Shade will also be a key member of the Red Devils’ defense, where he’ll mostly play linebacker but could see time at other positions as well. He had 72 tackles (39 solo) during his junior campaign, including team highs in sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (16).
Shade was Newton-Conover’s second-leading tackler in 2019, but the Red Devils also return their top tackler from last season, junior Xavion Coulter. Coulter had 98 tackles (60 solo) during his sophomore season, including five tackles for loss.
“A lot of people have him ranked as the number one inside linebacker in the class of 2022,” said Pack of Coulter. “He’s been doing great things, he’s really transformed his body this offseason, he’s gotten so big and strong. He’s worked on his quickness and his speed, but he is a vocal leader and he leads by example. ... We’re expecting big things out of him.”
Quincey Spain is another defensive player to watch after starting at cornerback opposite Brandon Johnson, who is now a member of the Duke football program, as a junior. His 60 tackles (37 solo) were tied for fourth on the squad, and he also had one of eight interceptions for Newton-Conover.
“He is a very solid football player,” said Pack of Spain, who has already received several college offers. “He is extremely smart and he will be one of the vocal guys on that defense.”
Junior Zane Redmond will also play defensive back for the Red Devils after snagging a pair of interceptions last season. Additionally, he is a standout receiver (23 catches for 385 yards and 11 TDs in 2019) and kick returner (averaged 18.1 yards on eight returns).
“He’s had a really good year in basketball and he’s doing good things, but he’s ranked near the top of his class in the state and he’s pushing 6-foot-3, long and catches the ball extremely well,” said Pack of Redmond. “He’s got a great burst. Last year against Lincolnton he scored four touchdowns in a game, and we’re gonna give him a chance to shine.”
Seniors Jackson Ammons and Ryan Walker, the latter of whom is the defending state heavyweight champion in wrestling, will help anchor the offensive line along with center Cole Clark, who finished second in the state at 182 pounds. Sophomores Ben Watson and Tre Stinson will also play vital roles.
“He is the strongest kid in our program as a sophomore,” said Pack of Watson. “We really feel that he is gonna be a special player this year and in the future, we think he’s gonna be one of the best linebackers around.
“And then the other newcomer we’re gonna count on this year was probably one of our best JV players last year, but he is one of the top-ranked linebackers around and his name is Tre Stinson,” he added. “He was the JV running back last year, but this year he’s gonna play a little bit of receiver and also a little bit of running back.”
Given that Newton-Conover will play only fellow South Fork 2A Conference teams, getting off to a winning start is extremely important.
“You have to start quick, there’s no warm-up,” said Pack. “And normally we’re playing Hickory and Bunker Hill and teams like that early, so it’s not much of a warm-up anyway, we jump right into the fire. But conference is what matters, it’s what gets you into the playoffs and it’s what gets you conference championships and it’s what gets you a state championship, which is always our goal every year.
“We have senior leadership, we have guys that are ready to break out and have breakout seasons, we have guys that have been working hard,” he continued. “We feel like we’re gonna be tough for anybody to beat. ... Our kids’ minds are in the right place, they’re focused on the season, they’re excited about the season and we expect to beat anybody we play.”