Experienced Red Devils look to continue ascent

“He is the strongest kid in our program as a sophomore,” said Pack of Watson. “We really feel that he is gonna be a special player this year and in the future, we think he’s gonna be one of the best linebackers around.

“And then the other newcomer we’re gonna count on this year was probably one of our best JV players last year, but he is one of the top-ranked linebackers around and his name is Tre Stinson,” he added. “He was the JV running back last year, but this year he’s gonna play a little bit of receiver and also a little bit of running back.”

Given that Newton-Conover will play only fellow South Fork 2A Conference teams, getting off to a winning start is extremely important.

“You have to start quick, there’s no warm-up,” said Pack. “And normally we’re playing Hickory and Bunker Hill and teams like that early, so it’s not much of a warm-up anyway, we jump right into the fire. But conference is what matters, it’s what gets you into the playoffs and it’s what gets you conference championships and it’s what gets you a state championship, which is always our goal every year.