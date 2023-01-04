Ever-improving Hickory girls knock off St. Stephens

It was a tough start back in November for the Hickory High girls basketball team under first-year head coach Alicia Abernathy. However, the Red Tornadoes appear to be gelling as a team. They put together arguably their best performance of the season Tuesday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium, defeating visiting St. Stephens 46-30 in a Western Foothills 3A Conference game.

After losing the first three games of the season and starting 1-5, the Red Tornadoes (5-6 overall, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) have won four of the last five games, including their second in as many weeks against the Indians (8-5, 2-1).

“We’re progressing,” said Abernathy when asked about the improvements since November. “We're learning. We were exposed at the beginning of the season and showed all our weaknesses. We’ve been working on them and it’s finally starting to pay off for us.”

In an interview after the third loss back in November, Abernathy felt the Red Tornadoes lacked leadership among a group that has only one senior with heavy playing time. When asked Tuesday about the formation of that leadership, the Hickory coach said, “I don't have a particular leader but they're stepping up in times of need and it’s not one in particular. Sometimes, it’s Laken (Powe); sometimes it’s Gabby (Bryant). Sometimes, it’s just the situation when they are stepping up.”

Various players stepped forward during the win. After Kennedy Blevins gave St. Stephens the early 2-0 lead, Hickory scored the next 10 points, as Bryant and Léa Boyens each drained 3-pointers to start the run that was capped by a runner from Bryant. Though scoreless early, Powe dominated the paint with six rebounds and two blocked shots.

After Blevins drove the baseline for a bucket to close the deficit to six, Boyens planted her feet on the left side for a pair of 3s to increase the lead to 20-8. A putback by the Indians' Aubrey Gibbs clipped the margin to 20-10 at the half.

Despite the lead, Hickory faced some adversity to maintain it, as Bryant picked up her third foul in the second quarter and Powe her fourth midway through the third quarter. With the hot-shooting hand of Boyens going cold, Hickory saw the lead drop to six when Allie Reid hit a jumper from the circle. However, Payton Hewitt swished a 3 from the left wing and Addison Sisk finished a fast break with a layup to make it 27-16.

Abernathy was happy to see others contribute, especially as the Indians guarded Boyens more carefully in the second half.

“Other people stepped up when they pulled all the people from there on her (Boyens), because she’s a shooter,” said Abernathy. “So, we just dumped it down on the inside. We’re not one-dimensional.”

The lead shrank under 10 just once the rest of the way, with the game’s largest margin coming at the final buzzer.

Hickory’s head coach said the improvement of the offensive sets have started to payoff.

“(We’re) being patient on offense and running our plays and finishing plays,” said Abernathy. “Sometimes, we seem to give up because we have to pass it a little bit more and we’re not scoring quickly, but we’re getting very patient.”

Boyens scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first half. Powe finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Blevins led the Indians with eight points with Sydney Barkley scoring seven off the bench.

BOYS

Hickory 68, St. Stephens 24

The boys’ game had little suspense, as the Red Tornadoes (11-1 overall, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) rolled up a big first half to spur the victory.

The win was the seventh in a row for Hickory this season and the 27th straight against the Indians, dating back nearly a decade.

St. Stephens (6-7, 1-2) took its only lead at 3-1 on a 3-pointer by Noah VanBeurden. From there, Hickory scored 14 straight before the Indians called a timeout to regroup. Six-foot-8 center John Holbrook dominated the lane all night, scoring six during the opening-quarter stretch on his way to 15 points and 12 rebounds before leaving in the third quarter.

After leading 24-5 after one quarter, the Red Tornadoes gradually increased the margin to 25 at the half before hitting the running-clock margin of 59-19 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter. All 12 players on the roster saw action with 11 putting points in the scorebook. Jamien Little was the only other player to hit double figures for Hickory after scoring six of his 10 points early in the third quarter. Dayton Anderson scored 10 to lead the Indians.

Unofficially, Hickory made 37 of 51 shots from the floor and outrebounded the Indians 39-21 for the game.

Hickory goes on the road Friday at North Iredell, while the Indians return home the same night against North Lincoln.

GIRLS

St. Stephens;04;06;08;12;—;30

Hickory;12;08;08;18;—;46

St. Stephens — Kennedy Blevins 8, Sydney Barkley 7, Allie Reid 6, Molli Harris 5, Aubrey Gibbs 2, Kennedy Moulton 2.

Hickory — Léa Boyens 13, Laken Powe 8, Havyn Dula 7, Addison Sisk 6, Gabby Bryant 5, Payton Hewitt 3, Shalyn Finger 2, Joselin Turner 2.

BOYS

St. Stephens;05;07;07;05;—;24

Hickory;24;13;22;09;—;68

St. Stephens — Dayton Anderson 10, Noah VanBeurden 5, Peyton Young 5, Dalton Pyatte 2, Jordan Twitty 2.

Hickory — John Holbrook 15, Jamien Little 10, Zane Krenzel 9, Tyquan Hill 8, Jay Powell 6, Dashawn Medley 5, Josh Fisher 4, Hunter Fisher 3, Izaiah Littlejohn 3, Britt Rumbaugh 3, George Neal 2.