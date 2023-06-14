NEWTON — After serving as Fred T. Foard’s assistant athletic director for several years, Stan Elliott is taking Samy Shreitah’s place as the Tigers’ new athletic director. Shreitah recently accepted the position of principal at Foard following eight years as an assistant principal at the school, and last week he announced Elliott as his successor in the AD role.

Elliott has been teaching at Foard since December 2000 after serving in the United States Army’s 82nd Airborne Division from 1993-96 and earning his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Appalachian State University in 2000. He also completed his Master of Science in Physical Education/Teacher Education from West Virginia University in 2005.

Elliott began his coaching career at Foard as an assistant coach for the boys soccer team, and he has been the head coach of the girls soccer squad since starting the program in 2003. He has also been an assistant football coach for the Tigers.

“It is a great honor and privilege to serve as athletic director of Fred T. Foard,” said Elliott, who will continue to serve as a physical education teacher and as the Tigers’ girls soccer coach. “I am committed to the continued success of our coaches and student-athletes and how they represent this great community.”