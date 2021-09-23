EIGHT STRAIGHT: Maiden defeats Bandys in 4 sets, captures 8th straight win

Bandys managed to tie the score at 25-all, but that was only delaying the inevitable. Barr slammed another ball down for a point and Smith’s ace clinched it.

The fourth and final set was all Maiden as the Blue Devils never trailed. They built a big early lead, 14-7, on a Noble spike, and then made it 17-7 on consecutive aces by Sweet.

Bandys was simply unable to mount a rally with its defense failing to get in sync with the front line.

“Serve receive was off. But it works both ways,” said Belk. “When your net game is off it kind of puts your defense in a funk. And when your defense is off, it kind of makes it hard for the girls on the net. We lost that confidence that we play well with.”

Maiden delivered 11 aces in the match, four by Sweet. But the net was dominated by the Blue Devils. Lail led the charge with 13 kills, while Grace Kilby added 10 and Barr had nine.

“Ilysa hit well, Gracie (Kilby) hit well, my middles (Lail and Noble) hit well,” Davis said. “All around they did well. My defense was going after balls they normally don’t get to. It was a whole team effort. It was not just one player, it was all of them.”