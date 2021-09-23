EIGHT STRAIGHT: Maiden defeats Bandys in 4 sets, captures 8th straight win

MAIDEN — A traditional Catawba County rivalry highlighted the final night of the first half of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference volleyball schedule on Wednesday. Both Bandys and Maiden entered the contest with perfect 6-0 league marks, but only the Blue Devils remained unbeaten after downing the Trojans in four sets (20-25, 25-18, 27-25 and 25-9).
“It’s a huge, huge, huge win,” said an ebullient Maiden coach, Marsha Davis. “We were both undefeated in the conference, so it was a very huge win.”
It was the eighth consecutive win for the Blue Devils, who opened the season with seven straight losses. They moved to 8-7 overall and 7-0 in the conference, alone at the top heading into the second round of play.
Bandys dropped to 8-5 and 6-1. The loss snapped a three-match winning streak for the Trojans.
The first set was a tug of war with Bandys taking the lead for good, 13-12, on a kill by Bailey Reynolds with Gabby Edwards serving. Another kill by Alexis Bolding moments later made it 15-12 as the Trojans earned themselves a little breathing room.
With Bolding, Marley Beegle and Mya Benfield working the net, Bandys built its largest lead of the entire match, 24-18, before claiming the first set 25-20.
But for most of the remainder of the night, Maiden would control the net as well as the scoreboard.
“Obviously, it’s easier to work ahead than it is from behind. We talk about that quite often,” said Bandys coach Carlee Belk. “I just believe we don’t play as confidently as we should if we are not in the lead. That’s something that we need to continue to work on.”
Maiden broke on top early in the second set and built its lead to 8-3 on a service ace by Olivia Tate. The Blue Devils kept Bandys off balance the entire set and never allowed the Trojans to get closer than three points, the last time at 17-14.
Annalee Smith delivered a kill to reach set point and Kennedie Noble put it in the books with a big block.
“We narrowed our errors down,” Davis said. “We quit making some of the mistakes that we were making in the first game, and that helped with our momentum.”
The third set was unquestionably the most fiercely contested. Bandys fell behind early but knotted the score at 10 apiece on an ace delivered by Caroline Rhodes. Consecutive kills by Marlee Shull and Savannah Lail put the Blue Devils back on top by a 14-13 score.
The Trojans had the first shot at set point after a deep shot into the Maiden backcourt made the score 24-23. But Ilysa Barr timed a sweet tip to tie the score and Parker Sweet’s ace off the net gave the Blue Devils their first shot at claiming the set at 25-24.
Bandys managed to tie the score at 25-all, but that was only delaying the inevitable. Barr slammed another ball down for a point and Smith’s ace clinched it.
The fourth and final set was all Maiden as the Blue Devils never trailed. They built a big early lead, 14-7, on a Noble spike, and then made it 17-7 on consecutive aces by Sweet.
Bandys was simply unable to mount a rally with its defense failing to get in sync with the front line.
“Serve receive was off. But it works both ways,” said Belk. “When your net game is off it kind of puts your defense in a funk. And when your defense is off, it kind of makes it hard for the girls on the net. We lost that confidence that we play well with.”
Maiden delivered 11 aces in the match, four by Sweet. But the net was dominated by the Blue Devils. Lail led the charge with 13 kills, while Grace Kilby added 10 and Barr had nine.
“Ilysa hit well, Gracie (Kilby) hit well, my middles (Lail and Noble) hit well,” Davis said. “All around they did well. My defense was going after balls they normally don’t get to. It was a whole team effort. It was not just one player, it was all of them.”
Bolding, Bayli Bryan and Logan Dutka all had six kills for Bandys. Reynolds and Benfield each had five.