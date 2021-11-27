East Surry nabs 4 takeaways, rallies past Maiden in regional semifinals

Nevertheless, East Surry drove 71 yards in eight plays to cut the deficit to a single score. A 35-yard pass from Boaz to Luke Brown on fourth-and-10 from Maiden’s 39 was the big play, while a 1-yard TD run by Boaz preceded the junior quarterback’s 2-point conversion run that brought the Cardinals within six points. The Blue Devils jumped offside on the extra-point try, giving East Surry a shorter point-after attempt.

Maiden picked up a first down on the subsequent drive — doing so on a 3-yard run by Gibbs on fourth-and-1 from its own 29 — but eventually had to punt with just under four minutes to play. East Surry used the momentum it had regained on its previous possession to pick up 49 yards in six plays, the last of which was a 2-yard TD scamper from Armstrong that came before the go-ahead extra point by Brantley with 2:10 left.

The Blue Devils had time for a last-ditch effort, but on the first play of the drive, Rhodes’ pass attempt bounced off the hands of a Maiden receiver and into the waiting arms of Boaz for East Surry’s third interception and fourth takeaway overall. From there, the Cardinals were able to run out the clock, preserving a one-point victory and advancing to the regional finals at top-seeded Shelby (13-1), which beat fourth-seeded Reidsville 31-14 on Friday.