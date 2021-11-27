East Surry nabs 4 takeaways, rallies past Maiden in regional semifinals

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Maiden coach Will Byrne and East Surry coach Trent Lowman grew up together, spending time as both teammates and opponents on the gridiron. Star high school athletes at Maiden and Bandys, respectively, Byrne and Lowman even played on the same North Carolina squad in the 2000 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
On Friday night, the longtime friends coached against each other in a football game that will likely be talked about for many years to come. East Surry scored first before Maiden came back to build a two-score advantage on two separate occasions, but the Cardinals got the last laugh as they rallied past the Blue Devils 36-35 in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs at David H. Diamont Stadium.
“Our dads coached against each other forever, in Little League we knew who each other was, we wanted to beat each other,” said Lowman of Byrne. “... We went to high school and played each other, played with each other in the Shrine Bowl, went to college together, and he’s been my best friend since then.
“As far as guys go, he’s one of the best human beings I know, he does it right,” he added. “We’ve talked every day this week. We didn’t want either one to lose, but somebody had to.”
Second-seeded East Surry (13-0) scored on the game’s opening drive, moving the ball 83 yards in eight plays and ultimately crossing the goal line on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Folger Boaz to Trey Armstrong just over three minutes in. Boaz accounted for 71 of the Cardinals’ yards during the series, also completing an 18-yard pass to Layton Allen and a 17-yard pass to Stephen Brantley while carrying three times for 20 yards.
The third-seeded Blue Devils (13-1) responded with a quick scoring drive of their own. Following runs of 7, 16 and 6 yards by Ben Gibbs, Ethan Rhodes found Alec Hall for a 31-yard catch-and-run down the right sideline to tie things at 7-all.
After the Cardinals went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Rhodes was intercepted by East Surry’s Luke Bowman on the fourth play of Maiden’s next possession. That led to another TD by the Cardinals, with Boaz scoring from 2 yards out to cap a nine-play, 40-yard drive with 1:04 left in the first quarter.
Maiden scored again on a 1-yard TD run from Rhodes at the 3:46 mark of the second quarter, finishing off a 10-play, 74-yard drive that included a pair of third-down conversions. Rhodes hooked up with Hall for an 8-yard gain on third-and-5 from the East Surry 20-yard line and later ran for 2 yards on third-and-1 from the 3 before scoring on the next play.
After East Surry committed a personal foul penalty on Maiden’s extra-point try, the Blue Devils attempted a 2-point conversion, with Rhodes crossing the goal line to put the visitors up 15-14. A quick three-and-out by the Cardinals gave the ball back to Maiden, which got a 51-yard pass from Rhodes to Chris Culliver before Gibbs scored from 2 yards out. Although East Surry’s Bowman blocked the extra-point attempt — his second in as many weeks — the Blue Devils held a 21-14 advantage at the half.
Maiden notched another scoring drive to start the third quarter, advancing 60 yards in five plays before another short TD run from Gibbs gave the Blue Devils a 28-14 lead. Then East Surry turned the ball over on downs, but the direction of the contest switched on a big defensive play by the Cardinals moments later.
Rhodes found Sigmon on a screen pass to the left, but Bowman poked the ball loose and returned the fumble 48 yards down the right sideline for a TD. Bowman also added his second interception on Maiden’s next series, although the Blue Devils regained possession thanks to a Cardinals fumble.
Lowman called Bowman’s defensive performance “unreal.”
“He makes several turnovers by himself,” said Lowman. “His strip and score is probably what gave our kids the confidence to keep fighting. You can talk about keep fighting, you can talk about it all you want to, but until something good happens a lot of times they don’t, and that play sparked us and let everybody see that we can do this.”
Following East Surry’s only turnover of the night, the Blue Devils scored in 10 plays, completing a 65-yard drive with a 30-yard TD strike from Rhodes to Sigmon, who atoned for his earlier miscue. With 9:40 remaining in the final quarter, it looked like Maiden might be well on its way to an appearance in next Friday’s 2A West Regional title game.
Nevertheless, East Surry drove 71 yards in eight plays to cut the deficit to a single score. A 35-yard pass from Boaz to Luke Brown on fourth-and-10 from Maiden’s 39 was the big play, while a 1-yard TD run by Boaz preceded the junior quarterback’s 2-point conversion run that brought the Cardinals within six points. The Blue Devils jumped offside on the extra-point try, giving East Surry a shorter point-after attempt.
Maiden picked up a first down on the subsequent drive — doing so on a 3-yard run by Gibbs on fourth-and-1 from its own 29 — but eventually had to punt with just under four minutes to play. East Surry used the momentum it had regained on its previous possession to pick up 49 yards in six plays, the last of which was a 2-yard TD scamper from Armstrong that came before the go-ahead extra point by Brantley with 2:10 left.
The Blue Devils had time for a last-ditch effort, but on the first play of the drive, Rhodes’ pass attempt bounced off the hands of a Maiden receiver and into the waiting arms of Boaz for East Surry’s third interception and fourth takeaway overall. From there, the Cardinals were able to run out the clock, preserving a one-point victory and advancing to the regional finals at top-seeded Shelby (13-1), which beat fourth-seeded Reidsville 31-14 on Friday.
“It took guts, it took heart,” said Lowman of what it took for the Cardinals to defeat Maiden. “Our kids believe they can win and it doesn’t matter who lines up in front of them, they believe they can beat them and they’re not gonna quit fighting until the horn blows, and that’s just what they did tonight. They kept playing, they kept battling. That’s a heck of a football team we just beat.”
“It’s a cliché but it’s play good defense, take care of the ball, and we turned it over a couple times,” added Byrne. “And they capitalized and we still hung in there and fought till the bitter end. That’s why I was proud of the guys, they never gave up. ... Trent Lowman’s a great friend of mine and I’m proud of him and wish him the best.”
Boaz completed 17 of 24 passes for 210 yards while also amassing 105 yards on 25 carries. Armstrong added 107 yards (67 receiving, 40 rushing) on 18 total touches.
On the other side, Maiden was led by Gibbs’ 31 carries for 150 yards, with Culliver tallying two catches for 73 yards and a 34-yard carry before suffering a hand injury early in the third quarter that forced him to watch the rest of the game from the sideline. Rhodes completed 9 of 19 passes for 170 yards, including five completions to Sigmon for 58 yards.
“This is probably the best team I’ve ever coached in terms of people anywhere I’ve been,” said Byrne. “It’s not a knock on any team I’ve ever been a part of going back to 2006 being at Watauga and then West Forsyth and here for about 10 years. It's just a special group, they’re great people, they’re fun to coach, they care about each other, they work hard in the weight room. They decided to work even harder than the previous crews have worked in the weight room and go the extra limit.
“... It’s gonna sting for a while, but five, 10, 15, 20 years down the road people are gonna talk about this team as being one of the best teams in the history of Maiden football, and if they’re not they’re crazy,” he continued. “So it’s just a special group and I told them I’m proud of them, I love them. The ball just didn’t bounce our way like it did for them.”
Maiden;07;14;07;07;—;35
East Surry;14;00;07;15;—;36
First Quarter
ES — Trey Armstrong 16-yard pass from Folger Boaz (Stephen Brantley kick), 8:56
M — Alec Hall 31-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Carson Foard kick), 7:24
ES — Boaz 2-yard run (Brantley kick), 1:04
Second Quarter
M — Rhodes 1-yard run (Rhodes run), 3:46
M — Ben Gibbs 2-yard run (kick blocked), 1:36
Third Quarter
M — Gibbs 1-yard run (Foard kick), 10:30
ES — Luke Bowman 48-yard fumble return (Brantley kick), 5:48
Fourth Quarter
M — Jacob Sigmon 30-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), 9:40
ES — Boaz 1-yard run (Boaz run), 7:25
ES — Armstrong 2-yard run (Brantley kick), 2:10
Team Stats
First Downs: Maiden 16, East Surry 16
Rushes-yards: Maiden 37-196, East Surry 39-140
Comp-Att-Int: Maiden 9-19-3, East Surry 17-24-0
Passing yards: Maiden 170, East Surry 210
Fumbles-Lost: Maiden 2-1, East Surry 1-1
Penalties-yards: Maiden 8-67, East Surry 7-47
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Maiden: Ben Gibbs 31-150 and 2 TDs, Chris Culliver 1-34, Ethan Rhodes 4-13 and 1 TD, Team 1-(-1). East Surry: Folger Boaz 25-105 and 2 TDs, Trey Armstrong 11-40 and 1 TD, Team 2-(-2), Colby Johnston 1-(-3).
PASSING — Maiden: Rhodes 9-19-3 for 170 yards and 2 TDs. East Surry: Boaz 17-24-0 for 210 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Maiden: Culliver 2-73, Sigmon 5-58 and 1 TD, Alec Hall 2-39 and 1 TD. East Surry: Armstrong 7-67 and 1 TD, Layton Allen 5-57, Luke Brown 1-35, Stephen Brantley 3-33, Colby Johnson 1-18.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.