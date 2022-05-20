East Lincoln tops Hickory in penalty shootout

DENVER — Two of the top six teams in the latest MaxPreps.com girls soccer rankings for the 3A West Region faced off for the third time this season in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday night at David Clark Field. Host East Lincoln scored in the first half before Hickory tallied the equalizer early in the second half, but neither squad was able to pull ahead through the rest of regulation, two 10-minute overtime sessions and a pair of five-minute sudden-victory periods.

Ultimately, the fourth-seeded Mustangs edged the 13th-seeded Red Tornadoes 3-2 in a penalty shootout, punching their ticket to Monday’s third round while sending Hickory — which shared the Western Foothills 3A Conference title with East Lincoln — home with a final record of 14-7-1. East Lincoln (17-3-3) will host 12th-seeded Asheboro (17-4-2) in the next round after the Blue Comets upset fifth-seeded Hibriten 1-0 on Thursday.

“The girls poured their hearts out, both teams, and it’s hot, humid, and they just pushed to the end,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “And neither budged an inch, just two great teams unfortunately having to play in the second round. Credit to (East Lincoln coach) Jason (Dragoon), we hope they go on and do really well, but we’re super proud of our group here and what they’ve done not just tonight but over the course of the season and the progression they’ve made.

“... We’ve got a lot of good youth,” he continued. “We had some great senior leadership and we’re gonna miss them and they set the standard for us for the last four years, but we’ve got some good kids coming back and we look forward to next year.”

East Lincoln dominated possession in the early going, eventually leading to a goal from Abigail Hege in the 10th minute. Deana Poteat provided the assist as she sent a cross from the left side to Hege, who found the back of an empty net on the right side after Hickory goalkeeper Taylor Rose made a diving attempt at Poteat’s pass.

Hickory did have its chances in the opening half, including a shot that banged off the crossbar in the 12th minute and a right-side cross from Madeline Mosteller to Miriam Wood in the 18th. Wood ran into the left side of the box and got a shot off, but an East Lincoln defender was there to kick it away and the Mustangs ended up clearing the ball when several players converged at the net.

After Taylor Rose denied a shot by East Lincoln’s Katelyn Hamilton in the 26th minute and a free kick by the Mustangs’ Sadie Badgett was wide left three minutes later, East Lincoln tried another long-range shot in the 32nd that was caught by Hickory’s senior keeper on the right side of the net. Freshman Ali Rose did get a decent look for Hickory with under 15 seconds remaining in the half, but she was unable to get as much strength behind her attempt as she wanted as the Mustangs’ Ginny Overbay — making only her second start in goal after an injury to starting keeper Kelsey Campo — easily corralled it to maintain East Lincoln’s 1-0 lead at the intermission.

It didn’t take long for Hickory to tie the score in the second half, as Mosteller gained possession in the center of the field in the 42nd minute and made several moves to get past East Lincoln defenders. Eventually finding herself just outside the box, Mosteller played the ball to her left foot and sent a straightaway shot screaming into the right corner of the net to pull the Red Tornadoes even at 1-all.

“We were a little disappointed, we didn’t feel like the first 40 (minutes) we gave it our best effort,” said Jillings. “And the second half they just came out flying with a point to prove. Maddie’s been our go-to forward all year, just slicing and dicing, and that was just a great goal and spurred us on.”

After the Red Tornadoes turned back East Lincoln shots in the 48th and 49th minutes, Ali Rose took five straight throw-ins for Hickory on the Mustangs’ side of the field. East Lincoln kept kicking her throws out of bounds, but on the fifth try Rose found the head of Litzy Hernandez, who guided it to Ellie Holtzman for a shot that was deflected away by a Mustangs defender.

Mosteller tried to play the ball to her left foot from just outside the box again moments later, but this time multiple East Lincoln defenders stepped up to prevent her from getting off a shot. Shortly thereafter, the Red Tornadoes did get a shot off, but it was well high of the net.

The teams continued to fight throughout the remainder of regulation, but the score was still knotted at 1-all after 80 minutes. Two 10-minute overtime periods also resulted in no goals, as did a pair of five-minute sudden-victory sessions, sending the match to a penalty shootout (PKs).

“The goalkeeper for them played fantastic, made the saves she needed to,” said Dragoon of Hickory’s Taylor Rose. “The defenders sacrificed their bodies, our defenders cleared the ball off the line, their defenders cleared it off the line, and I think everybody kind of left everything they possibly had on the field.

“Once you get to the penalties you’re kind of rolling the dice,” he continued. “We feel like we were confident in the penalties, several of our girls won a couple of PK shootouts in the fall playing for their club teams, so they were confident, we felt like we had all of our shooters.”

After a shot by Hickory’s Barrier was punched away by Overbay to start PKs, East Lincoln’s Badgett found the left side of the net for a 1-0 advantage. Mosteller tried the right side of the net next and was able to sneak one underneath the crossbar, but the Mustangs’ Hege countered with a goal of her own to make it 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

“Once Ginny made that first save, we really felt sure that we would win,” said Dragoon. “The energy she brings making those saves, it just changed the whole shootout for us. Brian (Jillings) does a great time adjusting and it kind of got out of our hands. Once it goes to the penalties, it’s really up to the girls.”

Following unsuccessful PKs by Hickory’s Kate Bridges and East Lincoln’s Deana Poteat, the Red Tornadoes’ Mia Zulueta tied the score at 2-all. East Lincoln’s Devin Poteat had an opportunity to match but her shot was punched over the net by Taylor Rose, although Hickory’s Hernandez also failed to find the back of the net.

That left things up to the Mustangs’ Cunningham, who promptly placed one into the left side of the net to send her squad to the third round.

“Sadie Cunningham taking all that pressure and burying it, she had a massive game,” said Dragoon. “... She usually plays 60 minutes a game and she’s never played an 80-minute game, let alone 110 minutes plus penalties, so for her to do that was massive. And we had to, we just had too many players out. So hopefully we get a little bit healthier, we’ve got three days to try to get some girls healthy, hydrated and set up.”

“Just all over the pitch they’ve got players,” added Jillings of East Lincoln. “They’re really good going forward, they’ve got some good defenders. There’s not many holes, so I think they’ve got a chance to do really well the rest of the way.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

