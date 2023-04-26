NEWTON — A big start put East Lincoln on the way to a 7-2 win over host Fred T. Foard Tuesday night in a Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) softball game.

The victory avenged the only loss of the season for the Mustangs (14-1 overall, 10-1 WFAC) and put them in sole possession of first place in the league with three games to play. Foard (11-4, 9-2) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

The Tigers next host North Lincoln on Friday. The Knights (11-10, 8-3), currently sitting in third place, dealt Foard its other conference loss back in late March. Meanwhile, East Lincoln returns home on Friday to host St. Stephens.

East Lincoln flipped the script from its first game against Foard, when the Tigers led 5-0 after a half-inning and 12-3 after two.

The Mustangs led 2-0 three batters into the game, as Betsy Eatmon clubbed her ninth home run of the season out to left-center.

It was the top of the order for East Lincoln that did the damage again in the top of the second. Lauren Borchardt singled with one out. Karsyn Sigmon struck out Audrey Gust for the second out, but the parade of hitters to follow blew open the game. Martin singled before Lyla Haywood and Eatmon each had RBI singles. Jaelyn Freeston followed with a two-run double that made it 6-0 and chased Sigmon.

“This was a very impressive start for us to come out in the way we did, hitting the ball,” said East Lincoln head coach Roger Wilson. “She (Sigmon) pitched against us in the first game and she pitched great. She was lights out. Tonight I think she was just missing her spots a little bit, leaving the ball over the plate, and we made her pay for it.”

East Lincoln pitcher Leah Correll fought control much of the night, but was able to make pitches when she had to. Foard loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second on three walks, but Correll struck out Gabby Sutcliffe and got Riley Vogel to hit a comebacker to end the inning.

Foard’s first hit came with two outs in the fourth, when Alyssa Smith singled in Livi Queen, who had walked to start the inning.

Sutcliffe reached on an error to start the fifth, and was joined two outs later by Sigmon and Mariah Khang, who worked back-to-back walks. Queen’s blooper for an infield hit scored Sutcliffe, but Foard stranded the bases a second time after Correll struck out Sarah Leonhardt.

“(Correll) did struggle a little bit with her control,” said Wilson. “But fortunately, when they got bases loaded, she was able to pitch out of it and get the timely ground ball, or whatever she needed.”

It turned out to be the last chance for the Tigers, as Correll retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings to close out the win. Correll walked seven, but struck out nine.

Haywood doubled and scored on Madison Currence’s fly ball to left in the seventh to account for the final run.

Smith pitched the final 5 1/3 innings for the Tigers, surrendering a run on three hits and striking out five.

EAST LINCOLN 7, FRED T. FOARD 2

East Lincoln;240;000;1;—;7;10;1

Fred T. Foard;000;110;0;—;2;2;0

WP: Leah Correll

LP: Karsyn Sigmon