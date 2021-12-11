East Lincoln boys slip past Hickory in top-10 showdown

Two of the top 10 3A boys basketball teams in the state hooked up on Friday night as fifth-ranked Hickory hosted 10th-ranked East Lincoln in both squads’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener. When all was said and done, the Mustangs left with their perfect record still intact after handing the Red Tornadoes their first loss of the season.
Despite holding small leads at the end of the first two quarters and a four-point advantage in the final minute, Hickory was unable to hold off Drew Bean and the Mustangs, who escaped with a 50-47 victory in front of a raucous crowd at David W. Craft Gymnasium. Bean led all scorers with 17 points as East Lincoln improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.
On the other side, the Red Tornadoes dropped to 5-1 overall and 0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A. They visit league foe North Lincoln next Friday, while East Lincoln hosts nonconference South Iredell on Monday before returning to conference play with a home contest against Statesville next Friday.
“For some reason, we just didn’t show up with our juice,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “This team that plays hard all the time, we still played hard, but we didn’t play as hard, we didn’t have our emotion like we’ve had. And they came in there and just out-toughed us.
“We got a four-point lead with the ball, a minute to go, and we just turned the ball over way too much down the stretch,” he added. “But it’s good for us, this is exactly what we needed. We think we’re good, come in here and beat Freedom, and they (East Lincoln) just came in and smacked us in the mouth.”
Hickory’s John Holbrook scored the first points of the night on a layup before East Lincoln’s Palmer Crichton rattled in a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Jayden Maddox put the Red Tornadoes back in front with a triple of his own, while Hickory’s Jamien Little also nailed a 3 following a Bean free throw to make it 8-4 in favor of the hosts. Then Bean and Holbrook traded layups before Bean added a jumper and another layup to even the score, with a basket from Maddox giving Hickory a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Tornadoes still led by two, 27-25, entering halftime. Logan Craig led the Mustangs with a pair of 3s in the second quarter, but it was a deep left-wing trey from Little at the buzzer that allowed Hickory to head into the locker room with a two-point lead.
Little knocked down another 3 to open the third quarter, but Crichton and Craig answered with back-to-back triples to put East Lincoln up 31-30. Holbrook scored consecutive baskets of his own on a putback and a hook shot, but the Mustangs countered with a 6-0 run that included a layup from Craig and a pair of baskets from Landon Glezen before Little brought the Red Tornadoes within one at 37-36 on a steal and the ensuing layup.
Trailing to start the fourth quarter, Hickory received another putback from Holbrook to grab a 38-37 advantage. Although East Lincoln would briefly retake the lead, a Maddox 3 midway through the period made it 43-40 in favor of the Red Tornadoes.
After East Lincoln’s Jeremiah Jones went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 3:13 to play, Holbrook scored off a Maddox assist and the Mustangs called an immediate timeout trailing 45-41 with 1:17 remaining. Crichton brought the visitors within a point on a left-corner 3, but missed the go-ahead layup on East Lincoln’s next trip. Although it initially looked like the Red Tornadoes were going to gain possession under the basket, Bean bulled his way in and grabbed the ball before laying it in while drawing the foul. After completing the three-point play at the free-throw line, Bean and the Mustangs led 47-45 with 39.3 seconds left.
Hickory wasn’t done, as Maddox drove up the middle for a layup high off the glass. However, the Red Tornadoes fouled East Lincoln’s Jones, who calmly sank two free throws to take a 49-47 lead with 19.6 seconds remaining. Following a miss by Hickory, Craig made 1 of 2 foul shots on the other end to extend the lead to three with 10.8 seconds to play.
After East Lincoln knocked the ball out of bounds with 2.7 seconds left, Hickory threw it in from its own sideline. Landan Maddox inbounded the ball to Holbrook, whose straightaway 3 was long as time expired, allowing the Mustangs to hand the Red Tornadoes their first regular-season home defeat since an 84-51 loss to Hunter Huss on Jan. 8, 2020, a setback that was followed by 13 straight regular-season home wins prior to Friday.
“We’re gonna show up in practice and I’m gonna throw that ball on the rim and we’re gonna find out who’s tough,” said Willis. “It comes down to toughness. We can be tough on teams that aren’t quite as physical as East Lincoln, but we’re gonna have to bring it every game against these tougher teams, and that was the message after the game. They out-toughed us, and that was the bottom line.”
In addition to Bean’s 17-point effort, East Lincoln also received 14 from Crichton and 12 from Craig. Meanwhile, Hickory was paced by 15 points from Little, 12 from Holbrook and 11 from Jayden Maddox.
GIRLS
East Lincoln 43, Hickory 40
In a low-scoring game that included a plethora of fouls and turnovers by both teams, the Mustangs came from behind in the second half to top the Red Tornadoes, who fell to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. As for East Lincoln, it is now 5-1 overall and 1-0 in league action following its fourth straight victory.
Hickory led 11-8 after the opening quarter as four different players scored for each team — Gabby Bryant, Gabriela Greenard, Laken Powe and Abby Puett for the Red Tornadoes and Madison Self, Ginny Overbay, Raven Ross and Abbie Hege for the Mustangs. Hickory also held a 24-21 advantage at the half before East Lincoln rallied to take a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter and ultimately won by a three-point final margin.
East Lincoln shot 13 of 36 (36.1%) from the free-throw line, while Hickory made 6 of 18 (33.3%) foul shots. The Mustangs were led by a game-high 20 points from Self, with Overbay adding 10 to go with six from Hege and five from Ross.
Self also had 14 rebounds for East Lincoln to record a double-double, while Overbay added 11 boards for a double-double of her own. On the other side, Hickory got 10 points apiece from Powe and Joselin Turner to go with nine from Bryant and six from Greenard.
The Mustangs host nonconference South Iredell on Monday before entertaining Western Foothills 3A opponent Statesville next Friday, while the Red Tornadoes travel to league foe North Lincoln next Friday.
GIRLS
East Lincoln;08;13;14;08;—;43
Hickory;11;13;05;11;—;40
East Lincoln — Madison Self 20, Ginny Overbay 10, Abbie Hege 6, Raven Ross 5, Kesley Campo 1, Taliyah Thomas 1.
Hickory — Laken Powe 10, Joselin Turner 10, Gabby Bryant 9, Gabriela Greenard 6, Abby Puett 2, Addison Sisk 2, Lea Boyens 1.
BOYS
East Lincoln;10;15;12;13;—;50