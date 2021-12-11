East Lincoln boys slip past Hickory in top-10 showdown

Two of the top 10 3A boys basketball teams in the state hooked up on Friday night as fifth-ranked Hickory hosted 10th-ranked East Lincoln in both squads’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener. When all was said and done, the Mustangs left with their perfect record still intact after handing the Red Tornadoes their first loss of the season.

Despite holding small leads at the end of the first two quarters and a four-point advantage in the final minute, Hickory was unable to hold off Drew Bean and the Mustangs, who escaped with a 50-47 victory in front of a raucous crowd at David W. Craft Gymnasium. Bean led all scorers with 17 points as East Lincoln improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.

On the other side, the Red Tornadoes dropped to 5-1 overall and 0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A. They visit league foe North Lincoln next Friday, while East Lincoln hosts nonconference South Iredell on Monday before returning to conference play with a home contest against Statesville next Friday.

“For some reason, we just didn’t show up with our juice,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “This team that plays hard all the time, we still played hard, but we didn’t play as hard, we didn’t have our emotion like we’ve had. And they came in there and just out-toughed us.