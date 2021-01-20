East Lincoln boys rally past Blue Devils

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team fell short against visiting East Lincoln on Tuesday night, losing by a 56-52 final. The second consecutive loss for the Blue Devils puts them at 2-2 both overall and in South Fork Athletic 2A Conference play.
The Blue Devils were able to build as much as a 16-point lead in the third quarter. However, East Lincoln capitalized on second-half turnovers to give Maiden its second loss of the season and improve the Mustangs’ record to 4-0 both overall and in league action.
“Tough loss of course. Our guys' effort tonight was great, especially on the defensive end,” said Maiden coach Justin Brittain. “It just seemed that when we did have a lapse for a moment, they made us pay in the second half. We are so close. I think our guys just need to get one of those types of games under their belts. We didn’t handle the pressure well late, which really hurt.”
Maiden was led in scoring by sophomore Chris Culliver, who had 19 points including eight in the first quarter. Junior Dru McClough added another 10 hard-earned points in the paint, while fellow junior Mason Lowman contributed eight points and senior Micah Haynes finished with six.
The Blue Devils started the night shooting well, knocking down three shots from long range. Culliver was aggressive in the early going, getting fouled after making a shot on two different occasions in the opening quarter. His eight points would lead the way for Maiden over the initial eight minutes as the hosts led 16-10 at the end of the first period.
The Blue Devils kept the momentum going in the second quarter by staying aggressive on the offensive end and cleaning up the glass to get second-chance opportunities. Lowman knocked down his second 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 21-10 lead, while Haynes also connected from long range and junior Jalen Robinson added two points to stake Maiden to a 30-20 advantage at halftime.
Culliver started the second half with a strong drive to the basket, which would spark a 6-0 Maiden run. McClough made his presence known in the paint as well, with the Blue Devils building their largest lead of the night, 36-20, early in the third quarter.
Maiden’s double-digit advantage would not last for long. East Lincoln’s Drew Bean ended the Blue Devils’ run and had seven points in the third quarter to help spark a rally by the Mustangs. Entering the fourth frame, East Lincoln trailed by only five points at 41-36.
Bean would keep the East Lincoln comeback going at the start of the fourth quarter with a three-point play. Jeremiah Jones added a steal and easy layup for the Mustangs to tie things at 41-all.
After the squads traded several baskets, the score was tied at 47-all with around four minutes remaining in regulation. East Lincoln’s Landon Glezen was fouled on a 3-point attempt that he made, giving the Mustangs a 50-47 lead. Glezen missed the free throw, but East Lincoln grabbed the offensive board and scored on the putback to increase the advantage to 52-47. Maiden was unable to rally from the deficit and would go on to lose 56-52.
The Mustangs were led in scoring by Bean with 17 points, while Jones contributed 16 to go with 11 from Evan Montanari.
“We will step back and evaluate on our end, make some adjustments and be ready to get better tomorrow,” said Brittain. “We can’t let one game impact our next one in this conference. We need to be ready to go on Friday for Newton-Conover.”
Maiden hosts Newton-Conover on Friday, while East Lincoln is at North Lincoln on Thursday.
Maiden: 16 14 11 11 — 52
East Lincoln: 10 10 16 20 — 56
East Lincoln — Drew Bean 17, Jeremiah Jones 16, Evan Montanari 11, Logan Craig 5, Tyler Mizzell 5, Markell Clark 2.
Maiden — Chris Culliver 19, Dru McClough 10, Mason Lowman 8, Micah Haynes 6, Ben Gibbs 3, Brennan Jones 2, Isiah Morgan 2, Jalen Robinson 2.