East Lincoln boys rally past Blue Devils

MAIDEN — The Maiden boys basketball team fell short against visiting East Lincoln on Tuesday night, losing by a 56-52 final. The second consecutive loss for the Blue Devils puts them at 2-2 both overall and in South Fork Athletic 2A Conference play.

The Blue Devils were able to build as much as a 16-point lead in the third quarter. However, East Lincoln capitalized on second-half turnovers to give Maiden its second loss of the season and improve the Mustangs’ record to 4-0 both overall and in league action.

“Tough loss of course. Our guys' effort tonight was great, especially on the defensive end,” said Maiden coach Justin Brittain. “It just seemed that when we did have a lapse for a moment, they made us pay in the second half. We are so close. I think our guys just need to get one of those types of games under their belts. We didn’t handle the pressure well late, which really hurt.”

Maiden was led in scoring by sophomore Chris Culliver, who had 19 points including eight in the first quarter. Junior Dru McClough added another 10 hard-earned points in the paint, while fellow junior Mason Lowman contributed eight points and senior Micah Haynes finished with six.