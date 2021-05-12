East Forsyth edges South Caldwell for 4A West crown

Carpenter, batting second in the order for the Spartans, jumped all over the first pitch she saw from Deal and crushed it over the center-field fence for a 1-0 South Caldwell lead after an inning.

But in a sign of things to come, Deal fanned the next five Spartans to step into the batter’s box against her. Conversely, South Caldwell ace Kadie Becker was in a battle all night. In only one frame was she able to retire the Eagles in order and just twice East Forsyth ended an at-bat without a runner on base.

In all, Becker stranded nine Eagles base runners and five of those were in scoring position.

“She’s a tough kid. She kept battling. We knew coming in they were better in the circle than they were at the plate,” Justice said. “But I thought she did a good job of working out of things and trying to get outs.”

South Caldwell’s early 1-0 lead stood up until the third inning when a two-out ground ball with runners on second and third was mishandled and permitted East Forsyth to get the game back to even.

