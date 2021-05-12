East Forsyth edges South Caldwell for 4A West crown

HUDSON — A standing-room-only crowd witnessed the second- and third-ranked 4A softball teams in North Carolina battle down to the final out in a classic on Tuesday night for the West Regional title. South Caldwell fell victim to East Forsyth’s left-handed lightning in the pitcher’s circle as Kierston Deal fanned 14 in a 2-1 victory over the Spartans.
“She’s gotten people out all year,” South Caldwell coach Casey Justice said of Deal after the game. “She’s going to South Carolina for a reason.”
Deal gave up just two hits — both to Maddie Carpenter — including a first-pitch home run to dead center field in the first inning. The Eagles’ southpaw walked four against the 14 strikeouts as 72 of her 114 pitches were strikes. She struck out at least two batters in the first six innings, three in the second, and fittingly ended the game with a punchout.
The third-ranked Eagles, now 18-0, will take on top-ranked Hoggard (18-0) — a 3-2 winner over Fuquay-Varina in the 4A East Regional title contest — for the state crown this weekend. South Caldwell finishes the season at 15-2.
“It’s just frustrating. The whole thing is frustrating,” said an emotional Justice after breaking a postgame huddle with his team for the final time this season. “Not to take anything away from them, but the fact it’s not a three-game series is frustrating because that would be a fun one for three games in a row. But you can’t make an excuse. Hats off to them for a good game.”
Carpenter, batting second in the order for the Spartans, jumped all over the first pitch she saw from Deal and crushed it over the center-field fence for a 1-0 South Caldwell lead after an inning.
But in a sign of things to come, Deal fanned the next five Spartans to step into the batter’s box against her. Conversely, South Caldwell ace Kadie Becker was in a battle all night. In only one frame was she able to retire the Eagles in order and just twice East Forsyth ended an at-bat without a runner on base.
In all, Becker stranded nine Eagles base runners and five of those were in scoring position.
“She’s a tough kid. She kept battling. We knew coming in they were better in the circle than they were at the plate,” Justice said. “But I thought she did a good job of working out of things and trying to get outs.”
South Caldwell’s early 1-0 lead stood up until the third inning when a two-out ground ball with runners on second and third was mishandled and permitted East Forsyth to get the game back to even.
Then in the fifth inning, with one out, the Eagles’ Cambell Robertson picked on the first pitch from Becker and launched one over the center-field barrier that might have landed in the divot left by Carpenter’s blast earlier in the evening. It proved to be the game-winner.
It was the lone earned run against Becker, who struck out seven and walked four. In all, Becker surrendered six hits with Robertson getting a double and the home run. Grace Flynn had a triple for the only other extra-base hit.
Down 2-1, South Caldwell managed to get base runners on via free passes in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. However, the Spartans were unable to advance any of those runners past first base.
Deal’s speed made her rise ball irresistible and unhittable.
“It was. But I don’t think we did the best job of taking pitches,” Justice said. “I don’t think we were at our best, but we got beat by a better kid on one night.”
South Caldwell’s Zoey Shatley turned in a pair of fielding gems in right field for the Spartans. She made a diving catch of a foul ball in the second inning and ended the sixth inning with another sliding grab.
“We’ve got a great group of kids up here. They busted their butts for this program to change things,” Justice said of the group that won it all in 2019. “Nobody can take that away from them for what they’ve done for four years.”
East Forsyth: 001 010 0 – 2 6 0
South Caldwell: 100 000 0 – 1 2 1
WP: Kierston Deal