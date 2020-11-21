East Burke rallies for win in opener

LENOIR — The East Burke volleyball team lost the opening set of its season on the road Friday by a 25-20 score, but rallied to take the next three against host West Caldwell. Following a 25-12 victory in the second set, the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 25-7 in the third set and 25-11 in the fourth.

Aubree Grigg led East Burke (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with seven kills and three blocks to go with three digs, while Kayleigh Icard had a team-high five aces and 10 digs. Additionally, Sara Suddreth had 14 assists to pace the Cavs' attack.

West Caldwell dropped to 1-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play after knocking off Caldwell County rival Hibriten in four sets earlier in the week. The contest with East Burke was originally scheduled for Monday before being postponed to Friday.

East Burke visits Patton on Monday and Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Warriors are at West Iredell on Monday and Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.