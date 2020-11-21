 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Burke rallies for win in opener
0 comments

East Burke rallies for win in opener

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
East Burke Cavaliers

LENOIR — The East Burke volleyball team lost the opening set of its season on the road Friday by a 25-20 score, but rallied to take the next three against host West Caldwell. Following a 25-12 victory in the second set, the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 25-7 in the third set and 25-11 in the fourth.

Aubree Grigg led East Burke (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with seven kills and three blocks to go with three digs, while Kayleigh Icard had a team-high five aces and 10 digs. Additionally, Sara Suddreth had 14 assists to pace the Cavs' attack.

West Caldwell dropped to 1-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play after knocking off Caldwell County rival Hibriten in four sets earlier in the week. The contest with East Burke was originally scheduled for Monday before being postponed to Friday.

East Burke visits Patton on Monday and Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Warriors are at West Iredell on Monday and Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert