It’s “Final Four” time in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state basketball tournament, and two area conference girls teams hope to take long-awaited steps to the championship games on March 11.

East Burke returns to Saturday's 2A West final for the first time since the 2017 season, as the Cavaliers will take on defending state champion Salisbury, with the game scheduled to take place at Dudley High in Greensboro. A win against the Hornets would put East Burke in the state championship game for the first time.

Meanwhile, East Lincoln takes to the floor at McDowell High against West Rowan in the 3A West final. Both teams enter Saturday’s game unbeaten and seek to write new chapters for their respective programs. The Mustangs last reached the state finals when they won the open classification championship in 1973. West Rowan has never played in a state final.

The state championships will be held on March 11 at both the Reynolds Coliseum at North Carolina State University and the Dean E. Smith Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Schedules for all championship games will be announced by the NCHSAA.

Capsules for both games are below. Coaches responded to questions via email and are printed in their entirety, but edited as needed, for clarity.

2A WEST GIRLS

NO. 5 EAST BURKE (27-2) AT NO. 3 SALISBURY (25-3)

Grimsley High, Greensboro, noon

ABOUT THE MATCHUP: Down 9-0 early at Randleman in the last round, East Burke rallied back to take the lead by the end of the first half. Defensive minded (34.5 points per game allowed), the Cavaliers dominated Randleman inside, leaving the Tigers to try and score points from outside.

Offensively, the Cavaliers move without the ball well with skilled ball handlers that find players for open looks. Both post players and guards alike can and will shoot from anywhere in the halfcourt set.

Sophomore guard Braelyn Stillwell leads the team in scoring but distributes the ball (7.7 assists per game) to keep others in the flow of the offense. She is also a pest defensively, averaging six steals per game.

Freshman Kara Brinkley gives East Burke another skilled player around the perimeter (12.5 ppg), who will dig in around the bucket for boards (6.0 rebounds per game).

Listed at 6-feet tall, Aubree Grigg is a force inside with 8.4 rebounds per game, but she can step beyond the arc and pop a 3-pointer when the opportunity is available. She is joined on the glass by Taylor Bostain, who brings in just over six rebounds per game.

Salisbury will play in the 2A West final for the third time in four seasons with talented guard Kyla Bryant (22.0 ppg) leading the way. Named the MVP in last year’s championship game in the Hornets' win over Farmville Central, the senior has led the team in scoring all four seasons of her career and is second all-time for Salisbury. Bryant is complemented on the wing by MaKayla Noble (13.0 ppg).

Like East Burke, the Hornets are also stingy on defense, averaging 35 ppg allowed. They are anchored inside by shot-blocking force Haley Dalton, who stands 6-feet tall. Another key defender is four-year starter Mary Morgan, who joins Dalton on the glass.

Like East Burke, Salisbury had to go to a hostile environment in the last round, with the Hornets outlasting playoff rival Shelby by a 46-40 final. Icesis Nwafor had the hot hand in Salisbury’s victory with 20 points.

The losses by both teams have been against some of the top teams in the state. East Burke’s two losses came against Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe and Sweet 16 team Newton-Conover, and heated Burke County rival and quarterfinalist Freedom. The Cavaliers have their own win over Freedom, as well as two each against 1A quarterfinalist Draughn and Newton-Conover.

Salisbury's three losses are against current 4A East finalist Panther Creek, 2A East finalist North Pitt and Carroll County, which is in the quarterfinals in Virginia. Outside of the playoffs, the Hornets' top win came against 3A quarterfinalist Ben L. Smith.

These teams last faced each other back in 2016, when East Burke earned a 53-38 win in the first round of the playoffs.

(Note: information on Salisbury is courtesy of Mike London of the Salisbury Post)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS

COACH: Crystal Bartlett

ROSTER (stats from MaxPreps.com):

Guards: Kara Brinkley, Fr. (12.5 ppg., 6.0 rpg, 2.4 spg); Anna Coble, Fr. (1.5 ppg); Hermione Garro, Fr. (1.1 ppg); Maci Mcneil, So. (1.2 ppg); Braelyn Stillwell, So. (17.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.7 apg, 6.2 spg); Kassie Turner, Jr. (7.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg)

Forwards: Taylor Bostain, Sr. (4.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Kaliyah Hill, So.; Kamaiah Lawing, Jr. (5.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Journi McDowell, So. (2.8 ppg).

Center: Aubree Grigg, Sr. (9.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.6 bpg)

PLAYOFF RESULTS: 2/21 vs. No. 28 Polk County (77-40), 2/23 vs. No. 12 East Surry (68-51), 2/25 vs. No. 13 Newton-Conover (54-37); 2/28 at No. 1 Randleman (49-42)

Comments from Coach Bartlett:

How did your team handle the adversity of playing on the road for the first time in the playoffs, especially being down 9-0 at the start?

"We talked a lot about adapting and overcoming. Their gym was just like ours and we just had to play the game. Having a huge crowd follow us was so important for our success too. It felt like a home game."

The balance of your attack was impressive in the game at Randleman. How did your players buy into that mindset?

"Our girls are very unselfish players and always think team first. They are all very close off the court. They handle situations well because of their maturity. The parents are fantastic and have done a great job raising their kids."

What concerns do you have about playing Salisbury?

"Salisbury is an excellent team who, of course, has been here before winning the state championship last year. They are very athletic and fast. They also like to pressure the ball and speed up the game. We have to control the tempo and play smart to take advantage of them pressuring us, and play great team defense."

ABOUT THE HORNETS

State championships: 5 (2004, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2022)

COACH: Lakai Brice

ROSTER:

Guards: Shamya Arnold, Jr.; Kyla Bryant, Sr.; Torese Evans, So.; Tristian Myers, So.; Icesis Nwafor, Sr.; Mariana Zapata, So.

Wings: Mary Morgan, Sr.; Makayla Noble, Jr.

Forwards: Haley Dalton, Sr.; Allanh McArthur, So.; Keaira Spruill, Fr.

Center: Jaliyah McNeely, Fr.

PLAYOFF RESULTS: 2/21 vs. No. 30 Wilkes Central (65-21), 2/23 vs. No. 14 Forbush (48-37), 2/25 vs. No. 6 T.W. Andrews (55-53), 2/28 at Shelby (46-40)

UP NEXT: East Region champion: No. 5 Seaforth (26-3) or No. 2 North Pitt (27-2)

3A WEST GIRLS

NO. 2 EAST LINCOLN (31-0) vs. NO. 1 WEST ROWAN (29-0)

McDowell High, Marion, 1 p.m.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP:

East Lincoln scores an average of 64 points a game and allows 28 per contest. West Rowan scores 75 and allows 28.5 points. Quite simply, both teams have imposed their will against the opposition. The obvious key is the team that can make the other most uncomfortable will have the advantage.

Neither team has been threatened much this season. Only two opponents have been within a single-digit margin at the final buzzer against East Lincoln. Yet, the Falcons have been more impressive. No opponent has finished closer to West Rowan than 23 points. Nineteen of the 29 wins by West Rowan have been by a running-clock margin (40 or more points). The Mustangs have 18. Both teams have had little problems pursuing

The question becomes how will either team respond when they find themselves in the unfamiliar situation of losing?

East Lincoln could return to this round the next couple of years, as the top three scorers are two freshmen and a sophomore. First-year player Emma Montanari and “veteran” Hailey McFadden each score 11.1 points a game, with the other freshman, Kiara Anderson, dropping in 10.9. Madison Self, McFadden and Ginny Overbay clear six or more rebounds each with Anderson leading the team with 4.2 steals and 4.0 assists per game.

West Rowan has four players averaging in double figures (stats for 22 games are listed by West Rowan), led by Lauren Arnold’s 15.3 points per game. The others include Demya Phifer, Tiara Thompson and Emma Clarke.

This is the second year in a row these two teams have met in the playoffs. A year ago, East Lincoln eked out a 58-56 home win in the second round. In that game, McFadden scored 15 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Madison Self dominated the glass with 12 offensive rebounds.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS

State championships: 1 (1973)

COACH: Jason Otey

ROSTER:

Guards: Kiara Anderson, Fr. (10.9 ppg, 4.0 apg, 4.2 spg); Melena Arndt, Fr.; McKenzie Benfield, Fr.; Madison Bissinger, Sr. (5.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Tatum Martin, Jr.; Emma Montanari, Fr. (11.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.8 spg); Karsyn Sink, Fr.; Taniyah Thomas, So. (3.7 ppg, 2.8 spg)

Forwards: Abbie Hege, Jr (3.2 ppg); Kristen Legrand, Jr.; Ginny Overbay, Sr. (8.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.5 spg); Lane Pethel, Fr.; Kensley Rhinehart, Jr.

Center: Hailey McFadden So. (11.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Madison Self, Sr (9.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.5 spg).

PLAYOFF RESULTS: 2/21 vs. No. 31 North Buncombe (66-39), 2/23 vs. No. 15 Ashbrook (55-35), 2/25 vs. St. Stephens (55-33); 2/28 vs. No. 14 Freedom (56-35)

Comments from Coach Otey:

With both teams going unbeaten to this point, and by blowouts, is there a mind shift for the team in playing someone that is their equal? How has your team handled what adversity they've had to this point and how might it prepare them for playing West Rowan?

"Honestly, we prepare for each game the same. With that being said, we are intimately familiar with this opponent. We have played them three times in the last calendar year. We were fortunate enough to come from behind and beat them at the buzzer last year in the second round of the state playoffs, and then we faced them twice this summer during our camp season.

"At the end of summer, I knew they (West Rowan) would make this game and I hoped that we would be good enough to get here as well. I tell people a funny story, that when we played them at UNC Charlotte summer camp last summer, that it was the most physical, fast-paced summer game I have ever been a part of. UNCC was holding a referee camp at the time, and we had two referees that were just learning how to call a game and I think the competitive nature of two teams that really wanted to beat each others' brains out blew their minds.

"Neither team had forgotten about the second-round game just three or four months earlier. Bodies were flying, technicals were being handed out. The look of shock in the referee's eyes was like, 'What have I got myself into?' It was wild. As far as West Rowan goes, they are no doubt the best team that we have seen all year. They are absolutely loaded and deep at every position and well-coached.

"I feel like our game with Mallard Creek earlier this year showed that we are always ready to step up to a challenge. I also feel like when we played in the Western Foothills championship game, we had to play without one starter, another starter sick and another playing through an injury. We were challenged that night, but our kids stayed true to each other and the game plan and we found a way to win when we didn't exactly have our best stuff. Our kids love to play, love to compete and have built trust and belief in each other."

What are the concerns of playing West Rowan?

"Concerns with West Rowan are simple: being able to match their athleticism and depth. We are pretty athletic ourselves, but they might be the most athletic team in the state at any classification. They are also very deep, and everyone contributes. Not a weakness on their squad. We have to bring the same level of energy and commitment to each other that we have had all year. One way or the other, I will be proud of these young ladies. They are fearless and fun to watch."

ABOUT THE FALCONS:

COACH: Ashley Poole

ROSTER:

Guards: Dede Cuthbertson, Sr. (2.3 ppg); Sarah Durham, Sr. (2.0 ppg); Aubrey Martin, Fr.; (1.3 ppg) Demya Phifer, Jr. (11.9 ppg); Makaylah Tenor, Jr. (6.5 ppg); Tiara Thompson, Fr. (11.8 ppg)

Forwards: Lauren Arnold, Jr. (15.3 ppg); Emma Clarke, Jr. (10.1 ppg); Jamecia Huntley Sr. (8.8 ppg); Mya Edwards, Jr. (5.1 ppg)

PLAYOFF RESULTS: 2/21 vs. No. 32 West Charlotte (70-21), 2/23 vs. No. 16 North Davidson (89-38), 2/25 vs. No. 9 Ashe County (80-55), 2/28 vs. No. 4 Ben L. Smith (64-27)

UP NEXT: East Region champion: No. 4 Cape Fear (25-4) or No. 2 Rocky Mount (29-1)