Eagles soar past Tigers in nonconference matchup

The Eagles weren’t done, increasing their advantage to 10-1 in the seventh on an RBI double from Sumiguit and a single from Jacob Smith that allowed two runners to cross the plate. That left Foard with one last chance to cut into the deficit, which the Tigers did in the final half-inning on an RBI groundout from Tramel and a two-out RBI single from Bolick before a groundout to first brought the contest to its conclusion.

Mason Smith was the winning pitcher after tossing four innings of one-run, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman, while Steele collected the save following three innings of two-run, three-hit relief with four strikeouts and three walks. The Eagles’ offense backed them up with seven hits, getting two apiece from Jacob Smith and Sumiguit and one each from Mason Smith, Steele and Kameron Engle.

On the other side, Foard employed six different pitchers. Essary started and lasted two innings, while Josh Swink, Zac Martin, Stewart Simmons, Evan Davidson and Connor Peschel were the relievers utilized by the Tigers.