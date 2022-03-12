Eagles soar past Tigers in nonconference matchup

NEWTON — Friday night’s baseball game between Fred T. Foard and visiting Lincoln Charter saw the Eagles score on the game’s first pitch. Although the Tigers briefly tied the contest, Lincoln Charter ultimately pulled away for a 10-3 victory over their nonconference opponents.
Lincoln Charter remained unbeaten at 4-0 and will return home for a nonconference matchup with Starmount on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Foard dropped to 3-1 and will host West Iredell in a Western Foothills 3A Conference game on Tuesday.
Future East Carolina University roommates faced off to begin the game as Foard pitcher Lane Essary went up against Lincoln Charter’s Mason Smith. Smith immediately gave the Eagles a 1-0 advantage with a first-pitch home run over the right-field fence.
The Tigers evened the score at 1-all in the bottom of the first inning. Braxton Tramel singled with two outs before back-to-back walks to Essary and Kylan Bolick loaded the bases for Blake Powell, who was hit by a pitch on a 1-2 count to force in the tying run.
Lincoln Charter got that run back on a bases-loaded walk from Mason Smith in the top of the second, and the Eagles extended their lead to 4-1 in the fifth on back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Jacob Smith and Tyler Steele. Lincoln Charter also tallied three runs in the sixth on an RBI single from Nick Sumiguit, a bases-loaded walk from Mason Smith and a wild pitch that scored Sumiguit.
The Eagles weren’t done, increasing their advantage to 10-1 in the seventh on an RBI double from Sumiguit and a single from Jacob Smith that allowed two runners to cross the plate. That left Foard with one last chance to cut into the deficit, which the Tigers did in the final half-inning on an RBI groundout from Tramel and a two-out RBI single from Bolick before a groundout to first brought the contest to its conclusion.
Mason Smith was the winning pitcher after tossing four innings of one-run, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman, while Steele collected the save following three innings of two-run, three-hit relief with four strikeouts and three walks. The Eagles’ offense backed them up with seven hits, getting two apiece from Jacob Smith and Sumiguit and one each from Mason Smith, Steele and Kameron Engle.
On the other side, Foard employed six different pitchers. Essary started and lasted two innings, while Josh Swink, Zac Martin, Stewart Simmons, Evan Davidson and Connor Peschel were the relievers utilized by the Tigers.
Swink was the most effective pitcher for Foard, striking out six consecutive batters at one point during his outing, which covered 2 1/3 innings. At the plate, the Tigers received one hit apiece from Tramel, Bolick, Peschel, Connor Lail and Hayden Tabor.
Lincoln Charter has now outscored opponents 42-9 this spring, with all of the Eagles’ games thus far being played on the road. As for Foard, its loss represented only its second home defeat in nine tries since the start of last season.
Lincoln Charter;110;023;3;—;10;7;0
Fred T. Foard;100;000;2;—;3;5;3
WP: Mason Smith (2-0)
LP: Lane Essary (1-1)
Sv: Tyler Steele (2)
