Eagles soar past Red Devils in 4th round

NEWTON — It wasn’t the best weather for high school soccer Thursday night at Newton-Conover’s Gurley Stadium, but for Lincoln Charter it was sublime.

The Eagles' boys team weathered the muck and the rain from the start and used a size advantage to defeat Newton-Conover 3-1 in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.

The 17th seed entering the playoffs, Lincoln Charter, which finished fifth in the Catawba Shores 1A/2A Conference, improved to 13-9-3 and will play in the 2A West final at No. 10 Owen (20-2-1) Tuesday night for the right to play in the state championship match at the end of next week in Greensboro. The Warhorses defeated sixth-seeded North Forsyth 2-1 on Thursday.

Tents dotted the stands as fans tried to stay dry from a heavy mist that fell throughout the night with the game time temperature at 57 degrees. However, the Eagles, according to head coach Luis Soto, gladly accepted the conditions.

“Honestly, the wet surface and the rain, our guys get pumped up for that,” said Soto. “The energy was there. The intensity was there because of the atmosphere and the weather helped bring it out even more.”

Lincoln Charter attacked early and often with shots by Carson Montgomery and Quinn Campbell in the opening three minutes. Campbell had another clear look from 25 yards out in the eighth minute, all taken safely by Newton-Conover goalkeeper Landon Williams.

However, the attacks were finally too much. Jude Tremblay found space at the top right of the 18-yard box and set a shot past Williams for the opening goal.

Two minutes later, a short play on a corner kick turned into a long ball along the end line to the opposite side of the goal. At the left post was Ethan Yates, who only had to guide the ball in for the score.

“I think we came out very cautious on everything that we were doing,” said Red Devils head coach Carlos Arias. “We're trying to move the ball, but they pressured the whole time, which you’ve got to give them credit for doing that. We played them earlier in the year, but this is definitely not the same team that we played early in the year.”

With the size advantage leading to consistent possessions won by Lincoln Charter at midfield, the Red Devils tried to send long passes up the pitch to take advantage of the front-line speed. It began to flip the field with Jared Deniz finding Justin Acevedo for a shot from 17 yards out that Eagles keeper Anthony Mele caught.

In the 19th minute, Red Devils leading scorer Jesus “Chucho” Mejia got free on the right side of the box. He turned and deked a defender before shooting a tough angled shot that tucked under the upper left side corner of the goal frame for the score.

Newton-Conover avoided further damage on a couple of clean runs, then nearly tied the score in the 28th minute, as Josue Macias-Sevilla had a clear shot from 15 yards that was saved.

The missed opportunity turned into three scoring chances at the other end before Antoni Ceciliano finally picked off a failed clearing attempt and sent it past Williams.

Soto said his team’s physical play was honed from a tough conference schedule that included three teams that made it to the 1A quarterfinals and another team, Pine Lake Prep, that had the 2A West No. 1 seed.

“It's kind of something that, to be successful or be competitive in our conference, you have to have that physicality,” Soto said. “They finally learned how to play with the right aggression.”

Newton-Conover had its most consistent attack at the start of the second half, with three corner kicks in the opening eight minutes that led to clear shots by Brayan Guzman Maldonado and a nullified goal by Mejia, who was ruled offside on the play.

In the 59th minute, the Red Devils' Thomas Gaviria slammed a shot off the post with Acevedo and Maldonado both putting shots on goal, but all came up empty.

Admitting his team played scared in the first half, Arias said the second half was a better reflection of how his team played this season.

“The second half we saw a little bit better,” stated Arias. “We came out stronger. We told them, you know we're going have to stand up to them and go at them. We'll grow from this.”

The loss ended a 17-game win streak for fifth-seeded Newton-Conover, which finishes the season at 19-4-1. While Arias had praise for the seniors that finished their high school career, he has high hopes for next fall.

“We’re losing really good kids,” reflected Arias. “But we’ve got some good kids coming back. We got a pretty solid group coming back.”