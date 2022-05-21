Eagles knock off Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team entered the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, but on Friday night, the Cougars ran into an even hotter ballclub. Visiting East Forsyth ran its own winning streak to 24 games with a 3-1 victory over the defending 3A West champions.

The fifth-seeded Eagles improved to 25-1 ahead of the best-of-three 4A West Regional championship series, which will pit them against third-seeded Marvin Ridge (20-2). The Mavericks are coming off a 10-0 victory over second-seeded South Mecklenburg in the fourth round.

As for top-seeded Alexander Central, it finishes the season at 25-3.

East Forsyth scored all three of its runs in the top of the third inning, while the Cougars scored their only run in the bottom of the fourth. The Eagles outhit Alexander Central 5-2 behind two hits from Kierston Deal and one apiece from Madison McCarty, Alex Brown and Kaitlyn King.

Alexander Central’s hits came from Peyton Price and Kenzie Church, while East Forsyth’s Deal was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of two-hit ball during which she allowed an unearned run with 17 strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters. On the other side, Faith Carrigan took the loss for the Cougars despite a complete-game effort during which she surrendered three runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter.

East Forsyth;003;000;0;—;3;5;1

Alexander Central;000;100;0;—;1;2;0

WP: Kierston Deal

LP: Faith Carrigan