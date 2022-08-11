Durmire hired as Cougars' boys golf coach

TAYLORSVILLE — On Tuesday night, the Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Brent Durmire as the next head coach of the Alexander Central High School boys golf team.

Durmire is employed with Alexander County Schools as a history teacher at Alexander Central High, where he will begin his 13th year of teaching later this month. In addition to serving as boys golf coach, he is also entering his sixth year as the Cougars' girls golf coach.

“I am thrilled and thankful for being given the opportunity to lead the men's golf program here at Alexander Central,” said Durmire. “We have a good group of returning golfers from last season and I look forward to helping them build on the success they have had in recent years. I am excited to see what these young men can do on the golf course and am ready to see them excel in the game of golf. I would like to thank principal Jacob Lail and athletic director Nathan Robinson for allowing me to guide the men’s team starting this season.”

“I know our men’s golf team will be in good hands and under good leadership with Brent being our new head coach,” added Robinson. “He has great knowledge of the game and has demonstrated good leadership with our women’s program over the past several years as he has guided them to multiple successful seasons.”