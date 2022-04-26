Dual playoffs for boys tennis begin Wednesday

For the first time since 2019, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold a dual-team tournament in boys tennis. The 32-team format in all four classifications will begin at sites around the state starting Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the second round next Tuesday.

The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which shut down high school sports during the spring season in March. Last season, the NCHSAA held only individual tournaments at the regional and state levels, with a team championship awarded based on the finish of individual players.

Two of Wednesday's matches in the 3A West tournament will pair up area schools. Defending 3A state co-champion and current Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference champion Hickory will host league rival Fred T. Foard at Hickory City Park. Western Foothills runner-up St. Stephens will make the trip to Lenoir to face Hibriten, which won the 3A portion of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Watauga, the overall champion of the Northwestern 3A/4A, opens at home, as does Draughn, the 1A representative out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, and Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference champion Lincolnton. CVAC runner-up Bandys will open on the road.

Below is a preview of all six duals scheduled for Wednesday.

(Note: Coaches were invited to provide comments about their teams and players. Some comments have been edited for clarity and brevity. Available stats are taken from MaxPreps and do not include recent conference tournament play.)

SCHEDULE: 1st Round: Wednesday, April 27; 2nd Round: Tuesday, May 3; 3rd Round: Monday, May 9; Regional: Wednesday, May 11; State final: Saturday, May 13.

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 10 Elkin (11-5) at No. 7 Draughn (7-3)

About Draughn (1st NCHSAA playoff appearance):

The Wildcats finished second in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, but a sweep of Mountain Heritage garnered the league’s 1A bid into the state tournament. This will be the first state tournament appearance in the program’s history. The Wildcats' lone nonconference matches were a pair of wins over East Burke.

Coach: Ryan Kisner

Key players: No. 1 singles Corey Powell; No. 2 singles: Ryan Williams. No. 1 doubles Powell/Williams

About Elkin (26-18 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles, last in 2013):

The Buckin’ Elks finished in a tie for second with East Wilkes in the Northwest 1A Conference. They are 4-2 in nonconference action with the two losses coming against playoff teams Bishop McGuiness and Watauga. Winners of eight state titles, the Elks reached the second round in 2019.

Coach: Brent Poplin

Key players: No. 1 singles Owen Jennings (13-3); No. 4 singles Luke McComb (10-1); No. 1 doubles Jennings/McComb (10-2)

Next up: No. 15 Christ the King (2-8) or No. 2 Uwharrie Charter (11-0)

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 16 East Surry (11-6) at No. 1 Lincolnton (7-0)

About Lincolnton (9-14 NCHSAA playoffs):

The Wolves lost just six matches in seven conference duals to sweep the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference. Lincolnton will make its first appearance in the state tournament since 2017, when the Wolves lost at Salisbury. This will be the first nonconference match for Lincolnton.

Coach: Michael Budzinski

Expected Singles Lineup (coach’s comments):

No. 1 Zach Zagorski Sr. (7-0) — "An all-around athlete. All-state in soccer. Won the CVAC conference in doubles play as well as unanimously voted all-conference player of the year. Significantly improved from his junior to senior year."

No. 2 Piero Rovalino, Jr. (7-0) — "Played in the No. 1 1 spot his freshman and sophomore year. Has played No. 2 this season but has dominated in his play. With Zach, won the CVAC doubles title."

No. 3 Zander Harrison, Sr. (6-0) — "In CVAC tournament, went 4-1 to clinch backdraw championship and lock up fifth place. He can see where and what needs be to done to win the point and is hype man of the team."

No. 4 Jason Jin, Sr. (4-1).

No. 5 Jose Ramirez, Sr. (4-2)

No. 6 Gabe Weathers, Sr. (5-1)

No. 1 doubles Rovalino/Zagiorski (7-0)

Coach’s comments: "A lot of our team's success this season has come from our senior leadership. Seven out of nine players are seniors. Our seniors really set the tone on day one of practice and have kept that mentality all season. A major difference maker has been our No. 3 and No. 4 play. Winning those crucial points has helped us keep an unbeaten conference record."

About East Surry (1st NCHSAA playoff appearance):

The Cardinals won the Foothills 2A Conference to qualify for their first state dual tournament. They were 1-4 in nonconference duals with all four defeats against playoff teams.

Coach: Hal Epperson

Key players: No. 1 singles Cooper Motsinger (14-2); No. 2 singles Levi Watson (13-3); No. 1 doubles Motsinger/Watson (7-1).

Next up: No. 9 Owen (8-5) or No. 8 Burns (9-4)

No. 14 Bandys (8-2) at No. 3 West Stokes (11-0)

About Bandys (3-4 NCHSAA playoffs):

After finishing second in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference, the Trojans will make their first state tournament appearance since 2014, when they lost at Hendersonville. They are 2-1 in nonconference matches, with wins over Alexander Central and East Lincoln and a loss to St. Stephens.

Coach: Candace Newman

Expected Singles Lineup (coach’s comments):

No. 1 Josh Cross, Jr. (8-2) — "He is a leader, and his confidence is often 'catching.' I look for him to go in and get to work."

No. 2 Jeremiah Cockman, Jr. (7-2)

No. 3 Aiden Britten, Jr. (8-2)

No. 4 Noah Cockman, Sr. (8-2)

No. 5 Gabriel Wright, Jr. (10-0)

No. 6 Kevin Rodriguez, So. (8-1)

No. 1 doubles J. Cockman/Cross (7-2).

Coach’s comments: "We are excited for the opportunity. I believe that our main key is to stay confident and positive. The mental aspect of tennis can beat you before you even strike a ball. We have worked on that all season. At practice I emphasized that we have already had a fantastic season, coming in second in the regular season by only dropping one match and losing it by only one court is something to be proud of. Then following that up with a conference tournament win was amazing. If we can hold our own in the dual team it will be just icing on the cake of a fantastic season."

About West Stokes (2-8 NCHSAA playoffs, last appearance 2017):

The Wildcats swept the Mid-State 2A Conference to gain entry into their first tournament since 2017, when they lost at home to Maiden. They are 5-0 in nonconference duals, which includes wins over conference champions Mount Airy and East Surry.

Coach: David Smith

Key players: No. 1 singles Sammie Heath (8-1), No. 2 singles Jayden Baughman (9-0).

Next up: No. 11 West Stanly (8-6) or No. 6 Lincoln Charter (8-1)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 14 Fred T. Foard (8-2) at No. 3 Hickory (10-0)

About Hickory (52-24, NCHSAA playoffs, state titles 2004, 2006):

The Red Tornadoes won 52 of 54 matches to sweep the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference. They finished off the season by handing Watauga its only loss in a nonconference tilt. Hickory returns to the state dual tournament in search of its first win since reaching the 3A state quarterfinal in 2016. The Red Tornadoes swept Foard 9-0 in a conference match.

Coach: John Graham

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1 Griffin Lovern, Jr. (9-0)

No. 2 Costen Holtzman, Sr. (9-0)

No. 3 Lewis Tate (5-0)

No. 4 Clint Powers, So. (9-0)

No. 5. Maddox McCleur, Sr. (6-2)

No. 6 Parker Yount Jr. (6-1).

No. 1 doubles Lovern/Holtzman (7-0, defending 3A state champions); No. 2 Tate/Powers (5-0).

Coach’s Comments: "We have been strong in singles 1-4 all year and we have strengthened our No. 5 singles and No. 6 singles. We are hoping to make a strong run in the dual team. We are hoping that we can win at least three out of six on singles and two out of three for doubles. We have placed heavy emphasis on doubles the past couple of years."

About Fred T. Foard (3-12 NCHSAA playoffs):

The Tigers had a chance to clinch the second automatic berth from the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, but losses to Hickory and St. Stephens pushed them to third place. However, Foard was able to get a wild-card slot and return to the tournament. The Tigers defeated Pisgah in 2019 before East Lincoln eliminated them in the second round.

Coach: Ryan Gettys

Expected Singles Lineup (coach’s comments):

No. 1 Graham Wright, Sr. (8-2)

No. 2 Connor Josey, Sr. (7-2) — "The other players look up to them and get advice from Wright and Josey."

No. 3 Grayson Walker, Jr. (9-1)

No. 4 Aiden Ollis, So. (9-1)

No. 5 Anthony Dunmore, Jr. (7-3)

No. 6 Brandon Henderson, Jr. (6-4)

Coach’s comments: "I have always stressed consistency in singles tennis. Find something that works and work it. When something isn't working, slow down a little and let it come to you, then speed the game up. Also, find what your opponent is weak at and exploit it. Although Hickory High tennis has very little weakness, we will just have to play our best tennis on Wednesday. As for doubles, we stress teamwork and communication."

Next up: No. 13 Rockingham County (9-2) or No. 4 South Point (11-0)

No. 10 St. Stephens (11-1) at No. 7 Hibriten (10-3)

About St. Stephens (4-5 NCHSAA playoffs):

After suffering their only loss of the season to Hickory, the Indians were able to secure their first playoff spot since 2008 by defeating Foard in the regular-season finale. St. Stephens is 6-0 in nonconference matches, which includes wins over Bandys and an 8-1 rout of Hibriten at home. The Indians were swept by Lake Norman in 2008.

Coach: Patrick Smith

Expected Singles Lineup (coach’s comments):

No. 1 Ajay Swisher, Jr. (11-1) — He has played No. 1 all three years for us and as our team leader is essential to our success. He won the conference singles championship."

No. 2 Blake Walker, Fr. (11-1) — "Finished second in the singles conference tournament. He is only a freshman but is an amazing talent and has a great serve."

No. 3 Jackson VanBeurden, Jr. (9-3) — "Is probably our most improved player on the team. He is a very hard working young man."

No. 4 Bradley Markland, So. (3-0) — "Is going to be key to our success in the tournament. He has been out for six weeks with an injury but has been cleared to play."

No. 5 Jacob Ward, So. (9-3)

No. 6 Troy Harper, So. (10-2)

No. 1 doubles Swisher/Walker 10-1

Coach’s Comments: "Our team is a very young group with no seniors. They are very motivated and want to continue to get better. They are a really tight group that helped lead us."

About Hibriten (13-13 NCHSAA playoffs):

The Panthers finished second in the Northwestern 3A/4A and claimed the league’s 3A bid, which placed them in the tournament for the first time since 2016, when it lost to Forestview. Hibriten is 2-1 in nonconference play with the loss against St. Stephens. The other two losses came against Watauga.

Coach: Lynn Bruton

Expected Singles Lineup (Coach’s comments):

No. 1 Nathaniel Wright, Sr. (9-3)

No. 2 Evan Van Horne, Sr. (7-1)

No. 3 Jacob Norwood, Sr. (10-0) — "Our top three are the heart of the team."

No. 4 Logan Clark, Jr. (7-3) — "He is very consistent."

No. 5 Ben Waechter (10-3) — "He has only been playing about three months but has only lost a few matches."

No. 6 Ridge Hedrick (4-6) — "He is also a new player, but I have high hopes for him also."

No. 1 doubles Norwood/Wright (9-2)

Coach's Comments: "We lost only two matches in conference. Looking forward to progressing in dual play."

Next up: No. 15 North Henderson or No. 2 Lake Norman Charter

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 13 Grimsley (12-4) at No. 4 Watauga (12-1)

About Watauga (31-29 NCHSAA playoffs):

Winners of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, the Pioneers return to the tournament and hope for their first win since 2016. They have lost four straight, including a sweep at the hands of Asheville in 2019. Watauga is 2-1 against nonconference opponents, including a win over Elkin and a loss at Hickory.

Coach: David Peeler

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1 Cameron Artus, Sr. (6-4)

No. 2 Steele Neely, Jr. (8-1)

No. 3 Marcus Muse, So. (5-3)

No. 4 Cody Talton, Fr. (11-1)

No. 5 Bryant Carroll, So. (12-0)

No. 6 Cristian Hamilton, Sr. (7-0)

Coach’s Comments: "I believe we will have a good showing. Our only team loss this season was to Hickory. If you want to be the best you have to play the best, which is why I scheduled them last. They are a well-coached team and always play us hard. The key to our success is the hard work all 11 guys have put in this year. My bottom five have challenged the top six all year, and made them better. My key players will be my No. 4-6 guys. Everyone has three good guys. I have six good guys."

About Grimsley: (49-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 1996):

The Whirleys finished second in the Metro 4A Conference to earn a playoff berth. They are 2-2 in nonconference play, which includes a loss to playoff team Cardinal Gibbons. Grimsley is looking for its first playoff win since 2017, which it reached the 4A quarterfinals. The Whirleys lost to Hough in 2019.

Coach: James Krege

Key Players: No. 1 Singles Carl Gedlitschka (15-0), No. 4 Alex Wells (13-3), No. 5 Elliott Boyland (11-4)

Next up: No. 12 Reagan (11-3) or No. 5 Lake Norman (10-1)