DRAWING FIRST BLOOD: Hickory tops St. Stephens in first meeting of 2020

Stephens said the atmosphere of the team’s play has been largely created by White’s play as the setter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought Kellen played really well tonight because we passed the ball so well, Stephens said. “Our setter Bren is so special. She’s such a good player and figures things out. She made great decisions on where to put the ball.”

In the second set, Hickory burst out of an early tie with a 9-1 run to make it 13-5 and the Indians got no closer to five the rest of the way.

Missing a pair of varsity players, Indians coach Julie Harris brought up a pair of junior varsity members to fill the spots. She said it took a while for the replacements and the teammates to adjust to each other, as well as the reality of facing the 6-foot-3 Morin across the net.

“I think we’re getting used to who was playing where,” said Harris. “I brought up a sophomore middle. I think it just took them a minute to get used to it. We knew coming in that we were going to face the gas. Once we got a couple of touches on it, we got some confidence. When she gets over us, you’re not going to stop Kellen.”