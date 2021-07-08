Draughn grad Brown signs with Delaware State

“She started out around a 110 average and finished this season with a 213 average,” Pam added. “I knew the first time I saw her throw a ball, she had the natural form, it was just smooth. We were all shocked. From there, she just blossomed.”

Brown rolled a perfect 300 in February 2020 at a local USBC-sanctioned travel league match.

“Her highest series was an 803,” Pam added, “and she did that in front of coaches that came to recruit her. Most kids would be under pressure, but she flourished.”

Aside from having the necessary physical skills and a quality scoring average, the key to getting noticed by colleges, Pam said, was putting out a video.

“We did a recruiting video for (Cierra) near the beginning of her junior year, because if you want colleges to know who you are, you really need a video,” Pam said. “Especially in areas like we’re in because we don’t have a lot of collegiate bowling in North Carolina. We had immediate response.”

Pam says she wished Cierra could stay closer to home to bowl in college but noted she will have at least one event per season in Greensboro as A&T’s recent move out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference alongside Delaware State included every sport except for bowling.