DOING IT ALL: Becker pitches and powers Spartans to opening-round win over West Forsyth

HUDSON — South Caldwell’s defense of the Spartans’ 2019 4A state softball title finally got off to a belated start, thanks to a pandemic and this week’s wet weather. But Wednesday night's opening act in the 2021 playoffs proved to be worth the wait as South Caldwell's Kadie Becker crushed two home runs, drove in five runs and humbled West Forsyth from the pitcher’s circle as well in a 9-1 win.
“Can’t say enough about Kadie Becker, and about what she did at the plate and in the circle,” said South Caldwell coach Casey Justice. “She does a great job of just competing for us.”
The three-run and two-run homers by Becker give her eight round trippers this season and 23 runs batted in, both team highs for the Spartans who are now 13-1. It was Becker’s ninth pitching victory of 2021 against just one loss.
But Becker was far from the only Spartan who had a big night. Eight South Caldwell batters combined for a total of 16 hits. Jasmine Hall ripped three singles, as did Regan Weisner and Kaylee Anderson. Addison Blair made her contributions with a base hit and a bases-loaded double into the right-field gap that plated three runs.
In addition, the Spartans played flawless defense and handled every opportunity in the field without a miscue.
“We work hard on that,” Justice said about his squad’s defense. “We take a lot of pride in it. We expect to make every play and she (Becker) knows she's got a good group behind her. We’ve just got to get better tomorrow (Thursday).”
South Caldwell came out swinging in the bottom of the first inning with consecutive singles by Hall, Maddie Carpenter and Weisner to load the bases with no outs. But Ciara Hanson’s sharply hit ground ball was quickly turned into a 6-2-3 double play.
Left with runners on second and third, Becker jumped all over the first pitch from West Forsyth starter Ambur Howerton and launched it high and deep just to the left of the center field flagpole for a 3-0 South Caldwell lead.
The Titans tried to answer immediately in the second inning as they loaded the bases with no outs on back-to-back singles by Bailey Coleman and Emily Mutter plus a free pass to Olivia Chappell.
But Becker had the answer with three straight punchouts, all on called third strikes.
South Caldwell added to its lead in the third when Hanson led off the frame and Becker followed with her second first-pitch moonshot down the left-field line to make the score 5-0.
Finally, in the fifth inning, the Titans touched Becker for a run on Bella Flynn’s two-out solo homer to left field.
But the Spartans removed all doubt about the outcome on Blair’s bases-loaded two-bagger in the sixth, followed by Anderson’s third base knock of the game, an RBI single down the right-field line.
In spite of the 16 hits, Justice wasn’t entirely happy with the South Caldwell offense that stranded eight base runners including a bases-loaded second inning without scoring, and five runners in scoring position.
“We’ve got to get better at the plate. It wasn’t our smoothest performance, if you will, as far as at the plate,” Justice said. “We’ve got to make adjustments quicker and do things better. But that’s a really good ball club (West Forsyth). Hats off to them and their pitch caller and their pitcher. They adjusted very well to our swings.”
Howerton, the Titans’ starter, lasted just 1 2/3 innings. She gave up six hits and three earned runs. Bailey Coleman came on to get the final out of the second inning and finished the game. She struck out one and walked two while surrendering 10 hits and was charged with six earned runs.
Jessica Martin had a single and a double to go with Flynn’s homer for West Forsyth, which fell to 6-8.
Justice was pleased with the Spartans only having one strikeout at the plate.
“That’s one adjustment we really have worked on,” Justice said. “But there’s a different level this team can go to we haven’t tapped into yet and we hope to see that tomorrow (Thursday).”
Becker fanned six and gave up five hits. She also walked one and hit a batter. She needed just 86 pitches for the complete-game victory and 60 of those were strikes.
South Caldwell, the tournament’s No. 4 seed in the West Region and the state's eighth-ranked team in the 4A classification, will play at home at 6:30 p.m. tonight against fifth-seeded Providence (11-1), which beat No. 12 High Point Central in the first round.
West Forsyth: 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
South Caldwell: 302 004 X — 9 16 0
WP: Kadie Becker
LP: Ambur Howerton