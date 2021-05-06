DOING IT ALL: Becker pitches and powers Spartans to opening-round win over West Forsyth

In spite of the 16 hits, Justice wasn’t entirely happy with the South Caldwell offense that stranded eight base runners including a bases-loaded second inning without scoring, and five runners in scoring position.

“We’ve got to get better at the plate. It wasn’t our smoothest performance, if you will, as far as at the plate,” Justice said. “We’ve got to make adjustments quicker and do things better. But that’s a really good ball club (West Forsyth). Hats off to them and their pitch caller and their pitcher. They adjusted very well to our swings.”

Howerton, the Titans’ starter, lasted just 1 2/3 innings. She gave up six hits and three earned runs. Bailey Coleman came on to get the final out of the second inning and finished the game. She struck out one and walked two while surrendering 10 hits and was charged with six earned runs.

Jessica Martin had a single and a double to go with Flynn’s homer for West Forsyth, which fell to 6-8.

Justice was pleased with the Spartans only having one strikeout at the plate.

“That’s one adjustment we really have worked on,” Justice said. “But there’s a different level this team can go to we haven’t tapped into yet and we hope to see that tomorrow (Thursday).”