DICK'S SPORTING GOODS LATE GAMES ROUNDUP: Newton girls slip past St. Stephens and into semifinals

Jamien Little led Hickory with seven steals and scored 12 points. Misher had nine points off the bench to lead Maiden.

No. 1 South Caldwell 61, No. 8 Newton-Conover 44

It took a while, but South Caldwell closed out the final game of the night with a 20-6 run to advance to tonight's semifinal round.

The Spartans (7-0) will take on No. 4 Hickory at 7:30 p.m., while Newton-Conover (0-9) will play Maiden in the consolation round at 1:30 p.m. today.

South Caldwell trailed just once in the game, when Newton-Conover took a 17-15 lead after Jay Powell (12 points) hit a 3-pointer to end the first possession of the second quarter. However, the Red Devils hung tough by hitting 7 of 19 shots from outside the arc.

But the Spartans, behind Trey Ramsey’s 29 points, dominated with a 36-10 advantage inside the paint. Along with a 14-of-26 performance from the free-throw line, the Spartans were content to pound the ball inside against the smaller Red Devils.

South Caldwell built a 33-27 lead by halftime, its largest of the game at that point. A baseline jumper from Vance Sigmon and a finger roll by Owen Cannon (13 points) cut the deficit to two.