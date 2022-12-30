DICK'S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC THIRD-PLACE ROUNDUP: Hickory girls pull away from Spartans

After a cold first half, the Hickory girls basketball team came out strong after intermission and blitzed South Caldwell with a key run in the third quarter on the way to a 40-26 triumph in the third-place game of the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic on Thursday at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex. The win was the second in two weeks by the Red Tornadoes and the 10th in a row overall against the Spartans.

Neither team had much to offer on offense in the first half, as they combined for 19 turnovers. Fourth-seeded South Caldwell (9-5) led 13-10 at the break, but it was sixth-seeded Hickory that had missed opportunities with the ball. The Red Tornadoes (4-6) forced 11 turnovers in the opening 16 minutes but scored just seven points. They also dominated the offensive glass with 10 rebounds but put up just two points. As a team, Hickory made just 3 of 26 shots in the first half.

After leading scorer Lillie Bumgarner (13 points) re-established the Spartans’ halftime margin with a layup early in the second half, Hickory found a groove that turned into the game’s decisive stretch. Laken Powe (15 points, 10 rebounds) started the run by gathering a loose ball and turning it into a layup, followed by her free throw.

Following a turnover, Léa Boyens (10 points) swished a 3-pointer from the left corner. South Caldwell, which took just five shots in the third quarter, had three successive turnovers, and called a timeout with 4:51 left in the quarter.

However, the breather did little to inject life into the Spartans, as Hickory continued the pressure. A putback by Powe and another 3 by Boyens from the corner continued the run. A steal by Gabby Bryant turned into a fast-break finish by Powe and sent the Spartans to their second timeout in 70 seconds. A rebound and outlet pass by Bryant turned into a Boyens layup to complete a 15-0 run that made it 27-15.

Form there, the Spartans crept under double digits just twice the remainder of the contest.

Hickory will next play on Tuesday when it hosts St. Stephens in a Western Foothills 3A Conference game. South Caldwell has a week off before starting Northwestern Conference 3A/4A Conference play at home against Watauga next Friday.

Boys' Third-Place Game: No. 3 Alexander Central 47, No. 4 Newton-Conover 32

The Cougars (8-4) established control of the game in the first quarter and never trailed in their second victory over the Red Devils (6-6) this month on Thursday at CVCC's Tarlton Complex.

Grayson Presnell had the hot hand early, scoring 10 of his 14 points to launch the Cougars to a 14-4 lead after the opening eight minutes.

The first half had several tense moments with the officials calling a pair of double fouls for rough play and a technical foul on a Cougars player. Once cooler heads prevailed, Alexander Central continued to slice through the lane with an effective dribble drive to set up layups, or to kick out for spot-up 3-pointers. Alexander Central made 9 of 16 shots overall in the first half, including 4 of 7 3s. For the game, the Cougars scored 26 points in the paint.

The Cougars nursed the 10-point advantage until halftime. A couple of buckets from Javier Lineberger got Newton-Conover within five late in the third quarter. However, Chad Lasher was able to hit a short jumper off an inbounds play at the buzzer to make it 33-26 Cougars.

The Red Devils were unable to get closer in the final quarter, as the Cougars inched away with the largest margin at the game’s final horn.

Lasher and Presnell each had 14 points for Alexander Central. Lineberger had 15 to lead all scorers.

Newton-Conover returns to play in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference on Tuesday at East Burke. Alexander Central has a week off before starting Northwestern 3A/4A play at home against Ashe County next Friday.

GIRLS BOX SCORE

HICKORY 40, SOUTH CALDWELL 26

Hickory;06;04;21;09;—; 40

South Caldwell;09;04;09;04;—;26

Hickory — Laken Powe 15, Léa Boyens 10, Joselin Turner 8, Addison Sisk 5, Gabby Bryant 1, Payton Hewitt 1.

South Caldwell — Lillie Bumgarner 13, Kaylee Anderson 4, Kristin Barber 4, Landrie Smith 3, Addison Edwards 2.

BOYS BOX SCORE

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 47, NEWTON-CONOVER 32

Newton-Conover;04;09;13;06;—;32

Alexander Central;14;09;10;14;—;47

Newton-Conover — Javier Lineberger 15, Landen Lyerly 8, Zion White 6, Zyon Chambers 2, Luke Wilkinson 1.

Alexander Central — Chad Lasher 14, Grayson Presnell 14, Avery Cook 8, Luke Hammer 5, Jenner Barnes 4, Maddox Jack 2.