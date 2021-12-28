DICK'S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC LATE GAMES ROUNDUP: Newton girls slip past St. Stephens and into semifinals

(Editor’s note: This story includes a recap of the final four games played during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Monday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. Look for a recap of the final four games from today's semifinal round in Thursday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com.)
In a back-and-forth game, fifth-seeded Newton-Conover had the last run to defeat fourth-seeded St. Stephens 50-45 in the first round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic girls basketball tournament on Monday at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex.
The Red Devils (7-1) advanced to tonight's semifinal round, when they will play top-seeded South Caldwell at 6 p.m. The Indians (6-2) dropped into the consolation bracket and will take on No. 8 Bunker Hill at noon.
The teams traded the lead 15 times and tied the contest six other times before Newton-Conover took control of the game in the final minutes.
The Indians took their largest lead of the game at 45-40 when Kaylee McGlamery scored on an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point attempt with 5:01 left in the game.
The key moment of the game came with just under four minutes left. Cassidy Geddes hit the first of two free throws, but on the missed shot, Monet Wilson battled low among the forest of players under the basket and got just enough of a tap to keep possession for the Red Devils. The ball worked out to freshman Hadleigh Swagger, who banged home a 3-pointer from the top of the circle to get her team within one.
After a missed Indians shot, Hannah Watkins made two free throws to put Newton-Conover ahead for good at 46-45 with 3:07 left. A steal from Geddes led to a fast-break layup by Watkins (11 points).
Newton-Conover took a timeout with 1:30 left, then proceeded to milk the clock, with St. St. Stephens needing to foul three times to set up the bonus and extend the game. Unfortunately for the Indians, the seventh foul to create the one-and-one didn’t occur until there were 5.6 seconds left, and Geddes closed out the margin with two more free throws.
Newton-Conover made just 6 of 26 shots in the second half, but the Red Devils’ ability to make 11 of 16 free throws aided in the victory. However, the biggest advantage for the Red Devils came on the glass, as they turned 19 offensive rebounds into a 17-4 margin in second-chance points. Emma Fox had 13 rebounds — seven on the offense glass — to go with 10 points, while Geddes led the Red Devils with 14 points with seven steals.
St, Stephens’ Molli Harris led all scorers with 17 points and Elizabeth Sumpter added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 1 South Caldwell 45, No. 8 Bunker Hill 41
Although South Caldwell had nearly twice the number of players dressed, Bunker Hill fought and battled to the end before the Spartans held on for the win and avoided the upset.
The tournament’s top seed remained unbeaten at 7-0 and advanced to tonight's semifinal game against Newton-Conover, scheduled for 6 p.m. Bunker Hill (2-8) will play St. Stephens in the consolation bracket starting at noon.
Lack of players for one team and lack of playing time for the other made for a sloppy game at times. South Caldwell was playing in its first game since a win at Draughn on Dec. 15. The Bears had two scratches from their roster and dressed just seven players, compared to 13 for the Spartans. Each team made 9 of 27 shots in the second half and combined to hit 34 of 103 shots in the game. The teams also combined for 29 turnovers in the game.
South Caldwell build its largest lead of the game at 24-17 after Kenley Jackson hit a 3-pointer for her only points of the contest with 6:32 left in the third quarter. Bunker Hill chipped away and when Damireona Burch (12 points, 11 rebounds) backed into the post and banked in a shot, the deficit was 30-27 after three quarters.
Bunker Hill tied the game three times in the fourth quarter, the final time at 38 when Burch (12 points) again backed into the post to tie the game at 41-all with 2:50 left.
Kylie Heavner (9 points, 10 rebounds) dropped in a mid-range jumper for the lead and Katlyn Wynn (12 points) increased the lead to 42-39 by hitting a shot off an inbound pass.
The game was finally settled in the final 41 seconds. A foul sent Winn to the free-throw line, where she hit a pair of shots to make it 44-41. A subsequent dribble-drive in the lane was defended by South Caldwell with Wynn getting the steal. Calling for a foul on the play, head coach Lee Swanson was called for a technical foul. Winn sank one of two free throws, which provided the final margin.
Faith Isenhour led Bunker Hill with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Olivia Ellis also scored in double digits with 11. South Caldwell’s Olivia Miller led all scorers with 14 points to go with 12 boards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 4 Hickory 48, No. 5 Maiden 36
Struggling on offense, Hickory turned to its pressure defense to create points as the Red Tornadoes advanced.
Hickory (8-1) will take on top-seeded South Caldwell in tonight's semifinal round, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Maiden (6-4) dropped into the consolation bracket and will face No. 8 Newton-Conover today at 1:30 p.m.
The Red Tornadoes finished Monday’s game by receiving 25 turnovers, 17 of those on steals, resulting in 28 points.
The key stretch of the game came in the second quarter, during which Hickory took the lead for good. After Maiden took a 13-11 lead after one quarter, the Blue Devils’ Jalen Robinson stole the ball to set up a fast break. Robinson missed the layup, but Raheem Misher grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled.
Reacting to the sluggishness to which Hickory got back on defense, head coach Daniel Willis called a timeout. Misher hit both free throws to increase Maiden’s lead to four.
The Red Tornadoes amped up the pressure in the backcourt and it paid off with back-to-back steals by Landan Maddox that led to layups by Jayden Maddox to tie the game at 15-all.
Maiden called timeout, but its adjustments had little effect, as Hickory turned eight steals in the quarter into 13 points and the Red Tornadoes led 28-20 at the break.
Hickory led by as many as as 12 when Jayden Maddox (16 points) drained a 3-pointer to make it 36-24 with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
Maiden was able to get back into the flow of a half-court offense, and when Ben Gibbs received a pass from Misher on a backdoor cut, the deficit was cut to 39-36 with 2:07 left.
However, John Holbrook answered with a floater and later a putback off a missed 3-pointer to push Hickory’s lead back to seven.
With Maiden sitting at only four fouls, Hickory was able to milk much of the final 1:48 before getting to the bonus. Maiden did not score again after getting within three, as the Red Tornadoes closed out the game on a 9-0 run.
Jamien Little led Hickory with seven steals and scored 12 points. Misher had nine points off the bench to lead Maiden.
No. 1 South Caldwell 61, No. 8 Newton-Conover 44
It took a while, but South Caldwell closed out the final game of the night with a 20-6 run to advance to tonight's semifinal round.
The Spartans (7-0) will take on No. 4 Hickory at 7:30 p.m., while Newton-Conover (0-9) will play Maiden in the consolation round at 1:30 p.m. today.
South Caldwell trailed just once in the game, when Newton-Conover took a 17-15 lead after Jay Powell (12 points) hit a 3-pointer to end the first possession of the second quarter. However, the Red Devils hung tough by hitting 7 of 19 shots from outside the arc.
But the Spartans, behind Trey Ramsey’s 29 points, dominated with a 36-10 advantage inside the paint. Along with a 14-of-26 performance from the free-throw line, the Spartans were content to pound the ball inside against the smaller Red Devils.
South Caldwell built a 33-27 lead by halftime, its largest of the game at that point. A baseline jumper from Vance Sigmon and a finger roll by Owen Cannon (13 points) cut the deficit to two.
Newton-Conover stayed within one possession after Cannon drained a runner in the lane to make it 41-38 with 2:34 left in the quarter. From there, South Caldwell scored 12 straight to stretch the lead to 15 with 4:46 remaining in the game. Ramsey scored eight during the run on a variety of looks that included a lob into the post, a turnaround, a fallaway jumper on the baseline and a cut through the line off a feed from Kaleb Icenhour. Nick Everhart (11 points) also had four during the game’s decisive run, including a steal and end-to-end layup.
After Ramsey scored off an inbound pass to make it 55-40, the Spartans closed out the game with 6 of 11 free throws over the final 2:23 to provide the final margin.
GIRLS BOX SCORES
Newton-Conover;10;20;08;12;—;50
St. Stephens;12;12;15;06;—;45
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 14, Hannah Watkins 11, Emma Fox 10, Hadleigh Swagger 8, Sara Sain 7.
St. Stephens — Molli Harris 17, Elizabeth Sumpter 10, Allie Reid 7, Kaylee McGlamery 4, Kennedy Blevins 4, Ella Pilkenton 3.
Bunker Hill;06;11;10;14;—;41
South Caldwell;10;09;11;15;—;45
Bunker Hill — Faith Isenhour 13, Damireona Burch 12, Olivia Ellis 11, Vanessa Morales 3, Maliyah McLain 2.
South Caldwell — Olivia Miller 14, Katlyn Wynn 12, Kylie Heavner 9, Chloe Phillips 5, Kenley Jackson 3, Lillie Bumgarner 2.
BOYS BOX SCORES
Maiden;13;07;07;09;—;36
Hickory;11;17;08;12;—;48
Maiden — Raheem Misher 9, Dru McClough 7, Jalen Robinson 7, Mason Lowman 6, Ben Gibbs 5, Chance Stull 2.
Hickory — Jayden Maddox 16, John Holbrook 13, Jamien Little 12, Landon Maddox 2, Josh Fisher 2, Eli Rose 2, Izaiah Littlejohn 1.
Newton-Conover;14;13;11;06;—;44
South Caldwell;16;17;14;14;—;61
Newton-Conover — Owen Cannon 13, Jay Powell 12, Luke Wilkinson 6, Javier Lineberger 4, Javon Barber 3, Vance Sigmon 2, Noah Cannon 2, Trey Stinson 1, Rakim Moore 1.
South Caldwell — Trey Ramsey 29, Nick Everhart 11, Colton Smith 10, Jordan Bentley 8, Davis Beck 3.