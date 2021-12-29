DICK'S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC LATE GAMES ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls overwhelm Tigers, advance to finals

At the start, South Caldwell looked the part of the tournament’s top seed, as its halfcourt offense picked apart Hickory’s defense. Trey Ramsey, who had 29 points in the first-round win over St. Stephens, scored eight of the Spartans' first 10 points. When Tyler Eggers hit back-to-back shots, South Caldwell held a 14-6 lead with 68 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Hickory freshman Jamien Little quickly countered with a layup before his head coach, Daniel Willis, called a timeout.

Following the stoppage, Hickory switched to a 2-2-1 full-court press and the strategy paid dividends. A pair of steals from Josh Fisher set up a runner by John Holbrook and a layup from Little to cut the deficit to one. South Caldwell took a 16-13 lead at the end of the quarter, but the battle lines of how the teams would play out the game was set.

A fallaway jumper by Ramsey (24 points) pushed the Spartans back ahead by five early in the second quarter, but Hickory continued to peck away and finally took its first lead on Tyquan Hill’s free throw to make it 26-25 with 2:48 left in the half. A putback by John Holbrook and a 3-pointer from Little stretched Hickory’s lead to seven before Ramsey sent the score to 34-29 with a dribble-drive layup before the half.