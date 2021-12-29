DICK'S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC LATE GAMES ROUNDUP: Alexander Central girls overwhelm Tigers, advance to finals

(Editor’s note: This story includes a recap of the final four games played during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Tuesday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. Look for recaps of tonight's third-place and championship games in Friday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com.)
The Alexander Central girls basketball team took advantage of a cold-shooting Fred T. Foard side in the semifinal round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic on Tuesday at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex. The Cougars won 69-35 to advance to tonight's championship against fifth-seeded Newton-Conover, which will tip off at 6 p.m.
This will be the first tournament final for Alexander Central (11-0) since 2015 and the Cougars will be trying to win their first CVCC holiday tournament.
Tuesday’s game kept a frenetic pace from start to finish with both teams creating turnovers to set up open shots. However, it took a quarter for either team to zero in on the target. Unfortunately for the third-seeded Tigers (8-2), the bucket seemed to be cursed. Although Foard took one fewer shot in the game, little seemed to go right, as many easy shots fell off the rim. The Tigers made just 11 of 63 shots (17.5%), while Alexander Central hit 27 of 64 (42.2%).
The Cougars were able to create offense from their defense, as they turned 27 turnovers into 24 points. Foard forced 20 turnovers, but garnered just 13 points. Alexander Central held a 20-6 margin in fast-break points and had 34 points in the paint to just 14 for the Tigers.
The game blew open with a Cougars run that started after Foard’s Imani Ikard dropped in a layup to get the Tigers within 15-10 with 5:04 left in the first half. From there, the Cougars took control with 21 points over a span of 2:40. Much of the work came on 3-pointers, as Julianna Walter started the run with a shot from the top of the circle. Sydney Hayes and Kirstyn Herman added their own bombs that made it 27-10 with 2:07 left.
The scoring drought for Foard stretched into the third quarter before the 23-0 run was stopped by Samaria Tipps' shot off the right arc with 4:10 left in the third quarter, which ended a streak of 15 straight missed shots.
The Cougars led by as many as 36 in the fourth quarter before settling on the final margin.
Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather led all scorers with 16 points to go with 16 rebounds. Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six assists.
Foard will play South Caldwell in the third-place game scheduled for today at 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 5 Newton-Conover 50, No. 1 South Caldwell 38
The Red Devils (8-1) broke open a close game late in third quarter and sent South Caldwell to its first loss (7-1) of the season.
Newton-Conover will take on No. 2 Alexander Central in a rematch from earlier this month tonight at 6 p.m. to determine the tournament champion. The Cougars dealt the Red Devils their only loss earlier this month and gave them their first home loss in three years in the process.
Newton-Conover has reached the final for the third straight time and is looking for its first tournament title since 2018. The Red Devils have won the CVCC holiday tournament four times.
South Caldwell will look to rebound today when it plays Fred T. Foard in the consolation final scheduled for 3 p.m.
The back-and-forth game saw the lead change hands nine times with seven ties along the way. Neither team led by more than four until Newton-Conover had a late run in the third quarter. With the score tied at 27-all with 3:41 left, Reagan Brown followed a missed shot with a layup. From there, Cassidy Geddes got hot from the left arc, sandwiching back-to-back 3-pointers around a scoop shoot by Olivia Miller to put the Red Devils up 35-29 heading into the final quarter.
Miller (17 points) kept the Spartans in the game by taking a rebound end-to-end for a layup. However, Geddes took over the game in the final quarter to secure the win. The junior point guard had a pair of steals that led to her own layups, then added another 3, this one from the right arc, to give the Red Devils their biggest lead of the game at 46-34 with 2:29 left.
In playing all 32 minutes, Geddes filled the stat sheet with 28 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 4 Hickory 76, No. 1 South Caldwell 56
A swarming defense by Hickory frustrated South Caldwell, much to the delight of the Red Tornadoes' coaching staff and their fans.
The victory pushed Hickory (9-1) into tonight's championship game against Alexander Central, scheduled to tip at 7:30. It will be a rematch of the last Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic final held in 2019, which Hickory won by a 38-29 score. The Red Tornadoes will be playing for their 21st title in the boys tournament and their fifth in a row. Their last loss in the tournament held at CVCC was to Alexander Central in the semifinal round back in 2015.
The Spartans (7-1) dropped their first game of the season and will play No. 2 St. Stephens in the third-place game, scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
At the start, South Caldwell looked the part of the tournament’s top seed, as its halfcourt offense picked apart Hickory’s defense. Trey Ramsey, who had 29 points in the first-round win over St. Stephens, scored eight of the Spartans' first 10 points. When Tyler Eggers hit back-to-back shots, South Caldwell held a 14-6 lead with 68 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Hickory freshman Jamien Little quickly countered with a layup before his head coach, Daniel Willis, called a timeout.
Following the stoppage, Hickory switched to a 2-2-1 full-court press and the strategy paid dividends. A pair of steals from Josh Fisher set up a runner by John Holbrook and a layup from Little to cut the deficit to one. South Caldwell took a 16-13 lead at the end of the quarter, but the battle lines of how the teams would play out the game was set.
A fallaway jumper by Ramsey (24 points) pushed the Spartans back ahead by five early in the second quarter, but Hickory continued to peck away and finally took its first lead on Tyquan Hill’s free throw to make it 26-25 with 2:48 left in the half. A putback by John Holbrook and a 3-pointer from Little stretched Hickory’s lead to seven before Ramsey sent the score to 34-29 with a dribble-drive layup before the half.
Hickory returned to its full-court pressure with extra vigor in the third quarter and it turned into the decisive run of the game. In the third quarter, Hickory forced 10 turnovers, which included eight steals, six of those in the backcourt, adding up to 15 of the Red Tornadoes' 23 points.
The frenetic pace reached its peak at the midway point of the quarter. After Hickory's Rico Walker banked in a shot, he stole the ensuing inbound pass and laid it in the hoop. Jayden Maddox then did the same, giving the Red Tornadoes six straight points in 21 seconds that put Hickory up by 20 for the first time at 51-31. Hickory’s largest lead of the game came with 53 seconds left when Walker turned a steal in the backcourt into a layup and a 57-46 lead.
Back-to-back 3s from Ramsey and Jordan Bentley got South Caldwell within 62-51 with 2:28 remaining, but the Red Tornadoes closed the game with a 14-5 run.
Hickory finished the game with 30 points off turnovers and had 50 points from inside the paint.
Little led all scorers with 25 points, while Maddox added 17.
No. 3 Alexander Central 51, No. 2 St. Stephens 27
The Cougars (10-1) led from wire-to-wire to advance to tonight's 7:30 p.m. championship game with an easy win over St. Stephens.
The game came down to which team could find its shooting touch first. After both teams struggled to find the bucket in the first quarter — which left Alexander Central ahead 10-2 after the teams combined to make 3 of 22 shots — the Cougars finally found their touch with a 14-2 run that essentially put the game away. Leading scorer Evan Presnell (21 points) started the run with 5:54 left in the half, as he turned a steal into an end-to-end layup. Avery Cook (17 points) added a baseline jumper on the right side before Grayson Presnell drained a 3-pointer from the right arc.
Ji Ikard (14 points) stopped the run briefly for the Indians before Cook countered with a mid-range jumper. Cook added two free throws and finished the run with another 3 with 59 seconds left to make it 24-6.
The bombs-away attack continued in the third quarter, as Alexander Central made 5 of 6 from long range, with Evan Presnell hitting four, including the last one at the buzzer that gave the Cougars their largest lead of the game at 45-18.
St. Stephens struggled to find its target throughout the contest, finishing 10 of 41 for 24.4% shooting. The Indians face top-seeded South Caldwell in the third-place game today at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BOX SCORES
Fred T. Foard;05;05;05;20;—;35
Alexander Central;08;21;19;21;—;69
Fred T. Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 11, Samaria Tipps 9, Imani Ikard 4, Davnoey Dellinger 3, Kinzer Abernathy 3, Taylor Ramseur 3, Alyssa Smith 2.
Alexander Central — Chesney Stikeleather 16, Sydney Hayes 8, Julianna Walter 8, Kirstyn Herman 7, Cheyenne Childers 6, Hallie Jarrett 6, Grace Smith 4, Madeleine Jenkins 3, Anna Jordan 3, Reid Pennell 3, Anna Reid 3, Kaley McDaniel 2.
Newton-Conover;12;08;15;15;—;50
South Caldwell; 11;09;09;09;—;38
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 28, Hannah Watkins 8, Lizzy Sain 6, Sara Sain 4, Emma Fox 2, Monet Wilson 2
South Caldwell — Oliver Miller 17, Chloe Phillps 6, Katlyn Wynn 5, Kenley Jackson 4, Kaylee Anderson 3, Kylie Heavner 2, Lillie Bumgarner 1.
Hickory;13;21;23;19;—;76
South Caldwell;16;13;09;18;—;56
Hickory — Jamien Little 25, Jayden Maddox 17, John Holbrook 8, Landon Maddox 7, Rico Walker 6, Tyquan Hill 6, Jack Cameron 5, Isaiah Littlejohn 2,
South Caldwell — Trey Ramsey 24, Tyler Eggers 9, Kaleb Icenhour 7, Jordan Bentley 6, Nick Everhart 4, Kaleb Reece 4, Colton Smith 2
Alexander Central;10;14;21;06;—;51
St. Stephens;02;07;09;09;—;27
Alexander Central — Evan Presnell 21, Avery Cook 17, Grove Lowrance 6, Grayson Presnell 5, Dusty Sigmon 2.
St. Stephens — Ji Ikard 14, Josh Barkley 5, Dayton Anderson 4, Michael Watkins 2, James Tate 2.