DICK'S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC GIRLS' ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls avenge earlier loss, top Alexander Central 52-43 in title game

Earlier this month, the Alexander Central girls basketball team handed Newton-Conover its first loss of the season. On Wednesday night, the Red Devils returned the favor.
Just over three weeks after suffering their first home loss in three years, the fifth-seeded Red Devils met up with the second-seeded Cougars again in the championship game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic. In the end, Newton-Conover overcame a four-point halftime deficit to notch a 52-43 victory over Alexander Central at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
“We’ve just had a few weeks to get a little bit better,” Newton-Conover Sylvia White said of the difference between the two meetings with the Cougars. “And you know what, I take nothing away from Alexander Central, they’re a very good basketball team and when you play good basketball teams, you have different results. But we I think have gotten a lot better defensively since we played them. They still got some wide-open looks, but we got a hand in their face a little bit more than we did the first time.”
Alexander Central’s Sydney Hayes started the night with a 3-pointer, but Emma Fox answered with a three-point play for Newton-Conover (9-1). The Cougars responded with the next four points on a layup from Julianna Walter and a putback from Chesney Stikeleather before two free throws from Fox and a right-wing triple from Cassidy Geddes gave the Red Devils an early 8-7 advantage.
Alexander Central (11-1) again scored four points in a row on a layup from Stikeleather and a basket from Kirstyn Herman, but Geddes nailed another 3 from the right wing to tie things at 11-all at the end of the first quarter. Then it looked like the Cougars were going to run away with the game thanks to an 11-0 run to start the second period.
Nevertheless, Newton-Conover battled back with eight consecutive points on a 3 from Hadleigh Swagger, a putback from Monet Wilson, a free throw from Fox and a deep jumper from Hannah Watkins, who played every minute for the Red Devils during the three-day tournament. Walter converted a free throw with 2.3 seconds left in the half, but the Red Devils trailed by just four at 23-19 heading into the half.
After the Red Devils’ Julie Krause and Alexander Central’s Madeleine Jenkins exchanged 3s to open the third quarter, Fox laid one in before Stikeleather countered with a three-point play for the Cougars. Krause then buried another 3 before a Fox putback, a Sara Sain jumper and a Watkins trey gave Newton-Conover a 34-29 advantage at the 1:20 mark. Following two foul shots from Stikeleather 12 seconds later, Alexander Central entered the fourth quarter facing a 34-31 deficit.
Watkins opened the final frame with a left-wing jumper, but Alexander Central’s Hallie Jarrett scored on the other end to make it a one-score game again. Watkins answered with a basket off the glass before a short jumper from Herman and a 3 from Hayes knotted the score at 38 apiece with 4:35 to play.
Following a timeout, Geddes was fouled and she calmly sank two free throws to give Newton-Conover a lead that it would not relinquish. Geddes made 10 of her 11 attempts at the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished 12 of 13 for the game to help the Red Devils escape with a nine-point victory.
“We say two things — free throws win ballgames and rebounds win championships,” said White, whose team was 16 of 19 (84.2%) from the free-throw line during Wednesday’s contest. “We didn’t shoot a lot of free throws early in the year because we had so many new people on our team, new freshmen. We had to do a whole lot of teaching, so we didn’t get to spend as much time as we wanted to shooting the basketball. ... We’ve been able to work on shooting the ball a little more, and we don’t have a day that we don’t shoot free throws.”
Geddes had a game-high 20 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and the junior guard was named the tournament MVP following the contest. Watkins chipped in 11 points and five assists and was also named to the all-tournament team, while Fox was Newton-Conover’s third all-tournament selection after finishing with eight points and nine rebounds in the championship game.
“This is a big championship,” said White. “Year in and year out it’s as competitive as any women’s tournament, we are so thankful for Dick’s and what they do to make it possible. A lot of places it’s not possible to do this, but to come on CVCC’s college campus and get to play in this atmosphere and play in front of the crowds we played in, you know, you can’t replace this with kids.
“Kids never get opportunities like this and we talked about that before the game started that a lot of folks, even great athletes, don’t get the opportunity to play in arenas and environments like this and tournaments like this, much less play for the championship, so we’re just thankful for all the people that make it happen,” she added. “But this also helps us a whole lot when it gets to the end-of-the-season tournament. We’ve had some experience, we’ve had to play on a short turnaround, we’ve had to play when you’re one-and-done, in essence.”
On the other side, Alexander Central was led by 12 points from Sydney Hayes, all on 3s. Hayes also pulled down seven rebounds, while Stikeleather had 11 points, nine boards and a game-high three steals to go with seven points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals from Jenkins.
Stikeleather and Hayes were also named to the all-tournament squad, joining the aforementioned Newton-Conover trio and seven others: Maiden’s Kennedie Noble, Bunker Hill’s Faith Isenhour, St. Stephens’ Molli Harris, Hickory’s Gabriela Greenard, Fred T. Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and South Caldwell’s Katlyn Wynn and Olivia Miller.
“A lot of their other players made shots tonight, they shot it so much better,” Alexander Central coach Jon Presnell said of Newton-Conover. “Geddes is good as always, she had 20 and she got 12 from the foul line. We did a really good job on her, but the other players, they shot. That’s the bottom line.”
Newton-Conover hosts East Burke on Tuesday in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest, while Alexander Central entertains nonconference West Wilkes next Wednesday before beginning Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with a road game at Ashe County on Jan. 11.
“We didn’t think we’d go undefeated, always that’s the goal, but we’ve got to come together, hopefully take some things that we’ve got to work on,” said Presnell. “We’ve got to work and our conference is really difficult, it’ll be really tough this year. We’re gonna have to take our weaknesses and build on it and hopefully it’ll make us better.”
GIRLS’ 3RD-PLACE GAME
No. 1 South Caldwell 52, No. 3 Fred T. Foard 46
Coming off their first loss of the season the night before, and facing the possibility of a second one early in Wednesday’s game, the Spartans (8-1) rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Tigers (8-3).
Fred T. Foard harassed and cajoled the Spartans into 10 turnovers, including seven steals, in the first quarter to build a 15-6 lead. The advantage grew to 11 when Samaria Tipps snagged the first rebound of the second quarter and led a fastbreak that finished with Taylor Ramseur’s layup. However, the Tigers dropped in just two shots from the floor over the final 7:28 of the half while South Caldwell chipped away at the lead. Point guard Katlyn Wynn led the comeback with seven points in the second quarter, including two free throws with 6.5 seconds left that brought the Spartans within 23-20 at the half.
Back-to-back layups by Olivia Miller in the first minute of the third quarter gave the Spartans their first lead of the game. A 12-foot jumper by Chloe Phillips with 4:01 left in the quarter gave South Caldwell the lead for good at 28-27. Patiently working the ball around the frontcourt, South Caldwell created open shots, which contributed to 8-for-11 shooting in the quarter.
Meanwhile, the shooting woes continued for the Tigers, as they made just five field goals over the second and third quarters after making four in the first. For the contest, Foard, shot just 22.4% on 15 of 67 from the floor. The Tigers also struggled from the free-throw line, making 13 of 23 (56.5%).
Leading by seven after three quarters, South Caldwell pushed the advantage to its largest of the game, 43-32, with 4:25 left after an end-to-end rush by Miller. Foard crept within 50-46 with 30 seconds left, but South Caldwell closed the game with a pair of free throws.
Miller led the Spartans with 18 points, with Wynn putting in 14 points to go with nine rebounds.
Alexis Wolgemuth led the Tigers with 22 points to go with nine rebounds and eight steals, while Samaria Tipps added 11 points.
South Caldwell plays next Wednesday when the Spartans host nonconference Draughn. Fred T. Foard gets back into Western Foothills 3A Conference play on Tuesday at East Lincoln.
Note: Record Sports Correspondent Mark Parker wrote the recap of the girls’ third-place game.
GIRLS’ CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BOX SCORE
Newton-Conover;11;08;15;18;—;52
Alexander Central;11;12;08;12;—;43
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 20, Hannah Watkins 11, Emma Fox 8, Julie Krause 6, Hadleigh Swagger 3, Sara Sain 2, Monet Wilson 2.
Alexander Central — Sydney Hayes 12, Chesney Stikeleather 11, Madeleine Jenkins 7, Kirstyn Herman 6, Hallie Jarrett 4, Julianna Walter 3.
GIRLS’ 3RD-PLACE GAME BOX SCORE
Fred T. Foard;15;08;07;16;—;46
South Caldwell;06;14;17;15;—;52
Fred T. Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 22, Samaria Tipps 11, Davoney Dellinger 6, Taylor Ramseur 6, Sarah Katy 1.
South Caldwell — Olivia Miller 18, Katlyn Wynn 14, Kaylee Anderson 8, Chloe Phillips 4, Lillie Bumgarner 3, Kenley Jackson 3, Kylie Heavner 2.
