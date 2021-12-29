DICK'S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC GIRLS' ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls avenge earlier loss, top Alexander Central 52-43 in title game

Following a timeout, Geddes was fouled and she calmly sank two free throws to give Newton-Conover a lead that it would not relinquish. Geddes made 10 of her 11 attempts at the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished 12 of 13 for the game to help the Red Devils escape with a nine-point victory.

“We say two things — free throws win ballgames and rebounds win championships,” said White, whose team was 16 of 19 (84.2%) from the free-throw line during Wednesday’s contest. “We didn’t shoot a lot of free throws early in the year because we had so many new people on our team, new freshmen. We had to do a whole lot of teaching, so we didn’t get to spend as much time as we wanted to shooting the basketball. ... We’ve been able to work on shooting the ball a little more, and we don’t have a day that we don’t shoot free throws.”

Geddes had a game-high 20 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and the junior guard was named the tournament MVP following the contest. Watkins chipped in 11 points and five assists and was also named to the all-tournament team, while Fox was Newton-Conover’s third all-tournament selection after finishing with eight points and nine rebounds in the championship game.