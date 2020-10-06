Dick's Sporting Goods Classic canceled for 2020

Coming off a record year with the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic basketball tournament that saw each participating school receive over $4,000 each from gate proceeds, hopes were high that 2020 was going to be an even bigger event. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tournament will not be held this December.
This past Saturday, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Tournament Committee and the Hickory Metro Sports Commission formally canceled the 2020 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic. Both organizations have a strong relationship with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and feel that this is the best course of action at this time.
For over 30 years, the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic has been recognized throughout the region as the premier holiday high school basketball tournament. The tradition will now continue with the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, which is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 27-29, 2021.
“On behalf of the Hickory Metro Sports Commission, I would like to thank the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Tournament Committee and Catawba Valley Community College for their support through the past years,” said Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Tournament Co-Director Ernie Masche. “I also want to thank Dick’s Sporting Goods, Pepsi, Peoples Bank, CommScope, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Graystone Eye, the City of Hickory, Paramount Kia, Custom Design Group, HDR, WHKY, Krispy Kreme, Shell’s BBQ, Windy City Grill, CopyMasters and Jay-Jay Trophies for their continued sponsorship and support in making this event so successful over the years. We look forward to many more years of success and dedication to our local athletic programs and look forward to the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic.”
The Hickory Metro Sports Commission is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to further the quality of life through the development, promotion and recruitment of sporting events and activities to the Greater Hickory area. For more information about the Sports Commission, visit www.hickorymetrosports.com.
