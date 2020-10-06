Dick's Sporting Goods Classic canceled for 2020

Coming off a record year with the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic basketball tournament that saw each participating school receive over $4,000 each from gate proceeds, hopes were high that 2020 was going to be an even bigger event. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tournament will not be held this December.

This past Saturday, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Tournament Committee and the Hickory Metro Sports Commission formally canceled the 2020 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic. Both organizations have a strong relationship with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and feel that this is the best course of action at this time.

For over 30 years, the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic has been recognized throughout the region as the premier holiday high school basketball tournament. The tradition will now continue with the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, which is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 27-29, 2021.