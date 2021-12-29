DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC EARLY GAMES ROUNDUP: Maiden rallies past Bunker Hill in boys' 5th-place game

(Editor’s note: This story includes a recap of the fifth- and seventh-place games played during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Wednesday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. Look for recaps of Wednesday’s championship and third-place games in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com.)

The Maiden boys basketball team trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters, but was able to rally late behind a big fourth quarter from Mason Lowman to defeat Bunker Hill 56-55 in the fifth-place game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Wednesday afternoon at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. The Blue Devils earned their second straight victory following a loss to Hickory in the tournament’s opening round.

Now 8-4 on the season, the fifth-seeded Blue Devils were down 16-12 after the first quarter, 29-22 at the half and 41-34 through three periods before staging a fourth-quarter comeback. Lowman finished with a game-high 19 points — including 13 in the final period — and he also pulled down six rebounds in 28 minutes of action.