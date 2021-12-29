DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC EARLY GAMES ROUNDUP: Maiden rallies past Bunker Hill in boys' 5th-place game

(Editor’s note: This story includes a recap of the fifth- and seventh-place games played during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Wednesday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. Look for recaps of Wednesday’s championship and third-place games in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com.)
The Maiden boys basketball team trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters, but was able to rally late behind a big fourth quarter from Mason Lowman to defeat Bunker Hill 56-55 in the fifth-place game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Wednesday afternoon at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. The Blue Devils earned their second straight victory following a loss to Hickory in the tournament’s opening round.
Now 8-4 on the season, the fifth-seeded Blue Devils were down 16-12 after the first quarter, 29-22 at the half and 41-34 through three periods before staging a fourth-quarter comeback. Lowman finished with a game-high 19 points — including 13 in the final period — and he also pulled down six rebounds in 28 minutes of action.
Raheem Misher added 17 points and 14 boards for Maiden, while Jalen Robinson scored nine points to go with four assists and four steals. The Blue Devils made 22 of 55 (40%) shots from the field including a 5-of-13 (38.5%) performance from 3-point range, and they also enjoyed a 20-8 advantage in second-chance points.
Seventh-seeded Bunker Hill (2-9) was led by 12 points and 13 rebounds from Quentin Hoover, who had a pair of slam dunks in the fourth quarter. Devin Brice also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points, while Kaden Bolick had eight points and a team-high five assists.
The Bears finished 24 of 54 (44.4%) from the field and 6 of 15 (40%) from behind the arc, but Maiden finished with a 39-30 rebounding edge. Bunker Hill outscored the Blue Devils 36-30 in the paint and 12-4 on the fast break, while the Bears’ bench scored 17 points as compared to no points for Maiden’s substitutes.
Lowman’s fourth-quarter effort included two 3-pointers, a three-point play, a layup and a jumper, the latter of which gave Maiden a 56-55 lead with 18.5 seconds remaining that it would not relinquish. The Blue Devils travel to West Caldwell for a Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill hosts West Lincoln in one of Tuesday’s other Catawba Valley 2A contests.
GIRLS’ 5TH-PLACE GAME
No. 6 Hickory 49, No. 4 St. Stephens 39
The Red Tornadoes secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season thanks to a 10-point triumph against their crosstown rivals in the fifth-place game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Wednesday afternoon. Hickory also defeated Maiden in Tuesday’s consolation semifinals after losing to Fred T. Foard by two points to open the tournament on Monday.
The Red Tornadoes (4-6) outrebounded the Indians (7-3) 37-24 and finished with 19 points off 20 turnovers by St. Stephens. Hickory made 18 of 45 (40%) shots from the field and was 13 of 22 (59.1%) from the free-throw line, while the Indians were 17 of 44 (38.6%) from the field and 4 of 12 (33.3%) from the charity stripe.
The game was tied at 8-all at the end of the opening quarter, while St. Stephens took a 23-21 lead into halftime and Hickory led 34-32 entering the fourth quarter. The Red Tornadoes hit several clutch foul shots in the fourth, making 9 of 13 (69.2%) attempts over the final eight minutes.
Joselin Turner led all scorers with 17 points for Hickory, which also received 12 points and 16 rebounds from Laken Powe to go with six points apiece from Gabriela Greenard and Lea Boyens. Boyens also added a team-high five assists while pulling down four boards.
Kennedy Blevins paced St. Stephens with nine points while also recording four assists. The Indians’ Elizabeth Sumpter and Kaylee McGlamery each notched eight points, with Sumpter also tallying five rebounds.
Hickory returns to Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against North Iredell on Tuesday, the same night St. Stephens visits North Lincoln in another Western Foothills 3A battle.
BOYS’ 7TH-PLACE GAME
No. 8 Newton-Conover 64, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 30
The Red Devils collected their first victory of the season in the seventh-place game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Wednesday morning. Newton-Conover improved to 1-10 on the season and ended a 14-game losing streak dating back to last season, while the Tigers suffered their third loss in as many days to fall to 2-9 overall.
Newton-Conover built a 17-8 lead after the first quarter before carrying a 28-14 advantage into halftime and a 36-19 lead into the third period. The Red Devils got a game-high 17 points from Jay Powell, who also pulled down six rebounds.
Newton-Conover’s Noah Cannon came off the bench to score 16 points — including 14 in the fourth quarter and 12 in a row at one point — making 6 of 6 shots from the field, his only 3-point attempt and all three of his foul shots. Javier Lineberger was also in double figures with 12 points and five rebounds for a Red Devils squad that had 19 steals and scored 31 points off 27 Foard turnovers.
The Tigers were led by nine points from Graham Orndoff, who also registered four steals. Brady Davidyak chipped in eight points and nine rebounds, with Sam Hepler adding seven points, five boards and four assists.
Newton-Conover hosts East Burke in a Catawba Valley 2A game on Tuesday, while Foard travels to East Lincoln for a Western Foothills 3A matchup before hosting nonconference Newton-Conover the following night.
GIRLS’ 7TH-PLACE GAME
No. 8 Bunker Hill 72, No. 7 Maiden 61
Bears senior guard Faith Isenhour recorded a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists while also adding five blocks and four steals in Bunker Hill’s 11-point win over the Blue Devils in the seventh-place game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Wednesday morning. Damireona Burch was Bunker Hill’s leading scorer with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Olivia Ellis added 22 points and four assists.
Maiden’s Kennedie Noble was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points on 11-of-26 shooting. Noble also pulled down 10 boards, while the Blue Devils’ Aleah Ikard added nine points, five assists and four rebounds.
Bunker Hill (3-9) made 26 of 50 (52%) shots and was 3 of 5 (60%) from 3-point range, with Ellis accounting for all of the Bears’ long-range makes. Bunker Hill also shot 29 free throws and converted 17 of its attempts to finish 58.6% from the line.
Maiden (2-10) was outscored 44-26 in the paint and 16-8 on the fast break. The Blue Devils held a 44-32 rebounding edge, but were 24 of 70 (34.3%) from the field and 5 of 18 (27.8%) from behind the arc while knocking down 8 of 14 (57.1%) free throws.
Bunker Hill returns to Catawba Valley 2A play with a home game against West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Maiden’s next contest will be at home against Bandys on Jan. 7.
GIRLS BOX SCORES
Hickory;08;13;13;15;-;49
St. Stephens;08;15;09;07;-;39
Hickory – Joselin Turner 17, Laken Powe 12, Lea Boyens 6, Gabriela Greenard 6, Gabby Bryant 4, Addison Sisk 4.
St. Stephens – Kennedy Blevins 9, Kaylee McGlamery 8, Elizabeth Sumpter 8, Molli Harris 6, Allie Reid 6, Ella Pilkenton 2.
Bunker Hill;20;24;12;16;-;72
Maiden;13;16;14;18;-;61
Bunker Hill – Damireona Burch 23, Olivia Ellis 22, Faith Isenhour 19, MyKiyah LaFone 3, Emily Moose 2, Vanessa Morales 2, Maiyah McLain 1.
Maiden – Kennedie Noble 29, Aleah Ikard 9, Alyssa Keener 7, Sophia Beal 5, Callie Stamey 5, Vanessa Cespedes 4, Rachel Fitzpatrick 2.
BOYS BOX SCORES
Bunker Hill;16;13;12;14;-;55
Maiden;12;10;12;22;-;56
Bunker Hill – Quentin Hoover 12, Devin Brice 11, Kaden Bolick 8, Talayn Weaver 7, Mack Little 5, Brady Speaks 5, Elijah Boston 4, Oaklee Watts 3.
Maiden – Mason Lowman 19, Raheem Misher 17, Jalen Robinson 9, Ben Gibbs 6, Chance Stull 5.
Newton-Conover;17;11;08;28;-;64
Fred T. Foard;08;06;05;11;-;30
Newton-Conover – Jay Powell 17, Noah Cannon 16, Javier Lineberger 12, Javon Barber 6, Rakim Moore 4, Trey Stinson 3, Owen Cannon 2, Landon Lyerly 2, Jeremiah Robinson 2.
Fred T. Foard – Graham Orndoff 9, Brady Davidyak 8, Sam Hepler 7, David Hartsoe 4, Austin Stilwell 2.