DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC EARLY GAMES ROUNDUP: Indians bounce back vs. Bunker Hill girls, set up matchup with Hickory

Maiden also held Newton-Conover without a fast-break basket while scoring eight fast-break points of its own. The Blue Devils’ Raheem Misher led all scorers with 15 points on 5 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, also pulling down five rebounds.

Jalen Robinson also reached double digits in scoring for Maiden with 11 points, adding four rebounds and a game-high four steals. Meanwhile, the Red Devils received 13 points and four boards from Javier Lineberger and 10 points from Owen Cannon, who nailed two of Newton-Conover’s three 3-pointers on the afternoon.

Newton-Conover was up 9-8 after the opening quarter thanks to four early points from Lineberger to go with a 3 from Cannon and a driving layup from Rakim Moore. Nevertheless, Maiden held a 22-17 lead at halftime and a 33-25 advantage after three periods before winning by a 14-point final margin to move to 7-4 on the season and advance to Wednesday’s fifth-place game against seventh-seeded Bunker Hill, which will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Red Devils will also be in action on Wednesday, taking part in the seventh-place game against Fred T. Foard at 10:30 a.m.

No. 7 Bunker Hill 61, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 45

