DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC EARLY GAMES ROUNDUP: Indians bounce back vs. Bunker Hill girls, set up matchup with Hickory

The St. Stephens girls basketball team continued to showcase a balanced offensive attack during Tuesday afternoon’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic consolation bracket contest against Bunker Hill. The Indians needed all of the contributions they got to hold off the Bears, who received a stat-stuffing performance from Faith Isenhour in a 55-48 loss to St. Stephens at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
With the victory, fourth-seeded St. Stephens improved to 7-2 ahead of Wednesday’s noon game against crosstown rival Hickory, which will determine the tournament’s fifth-place finisher. As for eighth-seeded Bunker Hill, it dropped to 2-9 entering Wednesday’s seventh-place game against seventh-seeded Maiden, which will tip off at 9 a.m.
Molli Harris was the Indians’ leading scorer with 17 points, also recording four steals for a squad that had 14 steals in all. Allie Reid added 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Kaylee McGlamery had 10 points, 11 boards and three steals.
Bunker Hill’s Isenhour led all scorers with 22 points, and she also pulled down 11 rebounds to go with four assists and four blocks. The senior guard made 10 of 11 shots in the contest to pace the Bears, who also received 16 points and five boards from Olivia Ellis to go with nine points, six rebounds and a team-high three steals from Damireona Burch.
Isenhour, Ellis and Burch all played the entire game for Bunker Hill, which outshot St. Stephens 41.9% (18 of 43) to 35.6% (21 of 59) from the field and 66.7% (10 of 15) to 55% (11 of 20) from the free-throw line. However, the Indians scored 21 points off 21 Bears turnovers while also enjoying a 24-4 edge in second-chance points.
The score was 16-11 in favor of the Indians after the first quarter, with St. Stephens also holding a 30-24 halftime advantage and a 43-36 lead entering the final period. Both teams were 2 of 8 from 3-point range, with Ellis knocking down both of Bunker Hill’s triples and St. Stephens getting one apiece from Elizabeth Sumpter and Harris.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 6 Hickory 42, No. 7 Maiden 28
The Red Tornadoes pulled away from the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter of a low-scoring affair on Tuesday morning. Although Hickory led for most of the game, Maiden kept things close and trailed 11-8 after the opening quarter, 19-16 at the half and 27-23 through three quarters of the consolation bracket contest.
The Red Tornadoes limited Maiden to nine field goals in the game, while the teams were a combined 1 of 29 from 3-point range — the Blue Devils made 1 of 17 treys and Hickory missed all 12 of its attempts from behind the arc — and finished with a combined 46 turnovers. The Red Tornadoes scored 20 points off 24 Maiden turnovers and held a 24-12 advantage in points in the paint.
Hickory’s Addison Sisk and Joselin Turner were the game’s only double-figure scorers with 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Sisk also had four rebounds and Turner finished with a game-high four steals. The Red Tornadoes also got nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals from Gabriela Greenard.
Kennedie Noble registered nine points and seven boards for Maiden, which will face eighth-seeded Bunker Hill in the seventh-place game on Wednesday at 9 a.m. after falling to 2-9. On the other side, Hickory (3-6) takes on St. Stephens in the fifth-place contest at noon.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 5 Maiden 49, No. 8 Newton-Conover 35
The Blue Devils kept the Red Devils winless, sending them to 0-10 courtesy of a 14-point victory in a consolation bracket matchup on Tuesday afternoon. Maiden dominated on the inside, outscoring its Catawba County rivals 34-16 in the paint while holding a 26-16 rebounding edge.
Maiden also held Newton-Conover without a fast-break basket while scoring eight fast-break points of its own. The Blue Devils’ Raheem Misher led all scorers with 15 points on 5 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, also pulling down five rebounds.
Jalen Robinson also reached double digits in scoring for Maiden with 11 points, adding four rebounds and a game-high four steals. Meanwhile, the Red Devils received 13 points and four boards from Javier Lineberger and 10 points from Owen Cannon, who nailed two of Newton-Conover’s three 3-pointers on the afternoon.
Newton-Conover was up 9-8 after the opening quarter thanks to four early points from Lineberger to go with a 3 from Cannon and a driving layup from Rakim Moore. Nevertheless, Maiden held a 22-17 lead at halftime and a 33-25 advantage after three periods before winning by a 14-point final margin to move to 7-4 on the season and advance to Wednesday’s fifth-place game against seventh-seeded Bunker Hill, which will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The Red Devils will also be in action on Wednesday, taking part in the seventh-place game against Fred T. Foard at 10:30 a.m.
No. 7 Bunker Hill 61, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 45
The Bears fell behind 9-2 midway through the first quarter, but ended up leading after each quarter en route to a 16-point win over the Tigers during Tuesday morning’s consolation bracket game. Bunker Hill outshot Foard 51.3% (20 of 39) to 36.4% (16 of 44) from the field, 33.3% (3 of 9) to 28.6% (4 of 14) from 3-point range and 58.1% (18 of 31) to 50% (9 of 18) from the foul line.
Foard never led again after the Bears’ opening-quarter run, as Bunker Hill built leads of 15-11, 29-22 and 48-39 at the end of the first, second and third periods, respectively. The Bears (2-8) return to action on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against Maiden in the fifth-place game, while the Tigers (2-8) will take on eighth-seeded Newton-Conover in a 10:30 a.m. contest that will determine the seventh-place finisher.
Bunker Hill’s Quentin Hoover led all scorers with 24 points, just missing a double-double with nine rebounds while also finishing with a game-high seven steals and five assists. Devin Price added 21 points for the Bears as he and Hoover combined to make 15 of 21 shots in the contest, with the duo also knocking down a total of 14 free throws.
Graham Wright paced Foard with 14 points, and he also recorded five rebounds. Sam Hepler and Mason Mull chipped in seven points each for the Tigers to match the output by Bunker Hill’s Elijah Boston on the other side.
GIRLS BOX SCORES
Bunker Hill;11;13;12;12;-;48
St. Stephens;16;14;13;12;-;55
Bunker Hill – Faith Isenhour 22, Olivia Ellis 16, Damireona Burch 9, MyKiyah LaFone 1.
St. Stephens – Molli Harris 17, Allie Reid 14, Kaylee McGlamery 10, Ella Pilkenton 8, Kennedy Blevins 3, Elizabeth Sumpter 3.
Maiden;08;08;07;05;-;28
Hickory;11;08;08;15;-42
Maiden – Kennedie Noble 9, Aleah Ikard 5, Alyssa Keener 5, Sophia Beal 3, Rachel Fitzpatrick 2, AnnaLee Smith 2, Callie Stamey 2.
Hickory – Addison Sisk 12, Joselin Turner 11, Gabriela Greenard 9, Lea Boyens 6, Gabby Bryant 2, Laken Powe 2,
BOYS BOX SCORES
Newton-Conover;09;08;08;10;-;35
Maiden;08;14;11;16;-;49
Newton-Conover – Javier Lineberger 13, Owen Cannon 10, Jay Powell 7, Trey Stinson 3, Rakim Moore 2.
Maiden – Raheem Misher 15, Jalen Robinson 11, Mason Lowman 7, Ben Gibbs 6, Chance Stull 5, Parker Pait 2, Ethan Rhodes 2, Ayden Walker 1.
Bunker Hill 61, Fred T. Foard 45
Bunker Hill;15;14;19;13;-;61
Fred T. Foard;11;11;17;06;-;45
Bunker Hill – Quentin Hoover 24, Devin Brice 21, Elijah Boston 7, Kaden Bolick 3, Mack Little 3, Brady Speaks 3.
Fred T. Foard – Graham Wright 14, Sam Hepler 7, Mason Mull 7, Brady Davidyak 6, Aiden Ollis 6, Graham Orndoff 3, Payton Hyatt 2.
