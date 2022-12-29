DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC EARLY GAMES ROUNDUP: Foard girls outlast St. Stephens in overtime

The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team controlled the paint and the boards during Thursday’s game against St. Stephens. However, it still took overtime for the Tigers to defeat the Indians 58-55 in the fifth-place game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.

The fifth-seeded Tigers (7-5) earned their second victory in as many days thanks to a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint and a 56-27 rebounding edge. They also held a 19-4 edge in second-chance points.

Third-seeded St. Stephens (8-4) suffered its second loss of the week despite scoring 21 points off 22 Foard turnovers. The Indians also failed to hold an eight-point lead with 4:11 remaining as the Tigers rallied to force OT.

There were 10 lead changes and 12 ties in the contest, which St. Stephens led 13-11 after the opening quarter. The score was tied at 21-all at halftime before the Tigers carried a 34-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Foard’s Samaria Tipps finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Imani Ikard had 13 points and 18 boards and Kinzer Abernathy scored 13 points to go with four assists. As for St. Stephens, it was led by a game-high 18 points from Molli Harris, who also tallied four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Kennedy Blevins was also in double figures for the Indians with 15 points.

Foard hosts Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Statesville on Tuesday, while St. Stephens travels to Hickory in another Western Foothills 3A battle.

Boys’ Fifth-Place Game: No. 6 St. Stephens 47, No. 5 South Caldwell 42

The Indians jumped out to a double-digit lead after the first quarter and never trailed in a victory over the Spartans on Thursday at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. Their biggest advantage was by 15 points with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter and they were up 24-10 at the half, although South Caldwell battled back to make it a tight game in the second half.

Noah VanBeurden led St. Stephens (6-6) with 12 points, while Dayton Anderson supplied 11 points and eight rebounds. Dalton Pyatte finished with 10 points for the Indians, who also received seven points and game highs in rebounds (13) and steals (three) from Peyton Young.

No player reached double figures for South Caldwell (7-7), which got nine points and six boards from Caleb Greene. Lawson Wilks added eight points off the bench, with Tyler Cline providing seven points and five rebounds.

St. Stephens visits Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Tuesday, while South Caldwell hosts Watauga next Friday in both teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener.

Girls’ Seventh-Place Game: No. 8 Maiden 69, No. 7 Bunker Hill 40

The Blue Devils turned a nine-point game at the half into a 29-point win on Thursday at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. They outscored the Bears 31-16 in the third quarter and 6-1 in the fourth, and they ended the contest with a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint, an 18-11 edge in second-chance points, a 14-6 advantage in fast-break points and a 12-2 edge in bench points.

Kennedie Noble had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Maiden (3-9), while Raegan Rembert added 12 points and five boards and Neeley Campbell scored nine points to go with four rebounds. The Blue Devils also got seven points, nine boards and four assists from Khiara Culliver.

Bunker Hill’s leading scorer was Damireona Burch with 13 points, and she also led the Bears (2-9) with 12 rebounds. Vanessa Morales added 12 points and four rebounds, while Rachel Beck scored nine points and grabbed 10 boards.

After recording 14 steals against the Bears, Maiden hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell on Tuesday. Bunker Hill will be in action the same night at Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln.

Boys’ Seventh-Place Game: No. 8 Bunker Hill 58, No. 7 Fred T. Foard 52

The Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with a six-point victory over the Tigers on Thursday at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. Bunker Hill shot 52.3% (23 of 44) from the field and its bench outscored Foard’s bench by a 23-4 margin.

Trailing 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 31-27 at halftime and 43-41 through three periods, Bunker Hill (2-9) rallied in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Bears outscored Foard (2-10) 32-28 in the paint and 12-8 in fast-break points.

Bunker Hill’s Charles Murray had a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds, while Kaden Bolick scored 13 points and Devin Brice had 10 points and five boards. On the other side, Foard’s Holden Caldwell scored 14 points and Christian Henry and Preston Neel finished with 13 points apiece.

Despite the loss, the Tigers shot 46.2% (18 of 39) from the field.

The Bears visit Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Foard hosts Statesville in a Western Foothills 3A matchup.

GIRLS BOX SCORES

FRED T. FOARD 58, ST. STEPHENS 55 (OT)

Fred T. Foard;11;10;13;14;10;—;58

St. Stephens;13;08;12;15;07;—;55

Fred T. Foard — Samaria Tipps 16, Kinzer Abernathy 13, Imani Ikard 13, Taylor Ramseur 7, Davoney Dellinger 5, Sarah Katy 2, Alyssa Smith 2.

St. Stephens — Molli Harris 18, Kennedy Blevins 15, Aubrey Gibbs 8, Allie Reid 6, Sydney Barkley 3, Ava Rhymer 3, Kennedy Moulton 2.

MAIDEN 69, BUNKER HILL 40

Maiden;17;15;31;06;—;69

Bunker Hill;14;09;16;01;—;40

Maiden — Kennedie Noble 25, Raegan Rembert 12, Neeley Campbell 9, Khiara Culliver 7, Sophia Beal 6, Aleah Ikard 4, Kynsea Pugh 4, Grace White 2.

Bunker Hill — Damireona Burch 13, Vanessa Morales 12, Rachel Beck 9, Kylie Killian 4, Bailee Carswell 2.

BOYS BOX SCORES

ST. STEPHENS 47, SOUTH CALDWELL 42

St. Stephens;16;08;10;13;—;47

South Caldwell;05;05;19;13;—;42

St. Stephens — Noah VanBeurden 12, Dayton Anderson 11, Dalton Pyatte 10, Peyton Young 7, James Tate 4, Ajay Swisher 2, Jacob Osborne 1.

South Caldwell — Caleb Greene 9, Lawson Wilks 8, Tyler Cline 7, Carter Anderson 6, Tyler Eggers 6, Connor Setzer 5, Riley Heubaum 1.

BUNKER HILL 58, FRED T. FOARD 52

Bunker Hill;12;15;14;17;—;58

Fred T. Foard;13;18;12;09;—;52

Bunker Hill — Charles Murray 19, Kaden Bolick 13, Devin Brice 10, Redek Robinson 6, Talayn Weaver 4, DeVonte Williams 4, Jaiden Williams 2.

Fred T. Foard — Holden Caldwell 14, Christian Henry 13, Preston Neel 13, Davie Hartsoe 6, Graham Orndoff 4, Carson Bess 2.