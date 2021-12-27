DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC EARLY GAMES ROUNDUP: Foard girls earn first win over Hickory since 2006 West finals

No. 3 Alexander Central 60, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 20

The Cougars scored the first 20 points and never looked back on Monday afternoon, moving to 9-1 following their ninth straight win. Alexander Central made 20 of 37 (54.1%) field goals and 7 of 14 (50%) 3-pointers while holding the Tigers to 7 of 29 (24.1%) from the field and 3 of 20 (15%) from long range.

Alexander Central also attempted 23 free throws as compared to five for Foard, which fell to 2-7. With the win, the Cougars advanced to Tuesday’s championship semifinals against second-seeded St. Stephens (4:30 p.m.), leaving the Tigers to play seventh-seeded Bunker Hill in Tuesday’s consolation semifinals (10:30 a.m.).

Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell led all scorers with 14 points, also adding a game-high five assists to go with three steals. Dusty Sigmon supplied 11 points for the Cougars, who also received nine from Avery Cook.

The Tigers were led by six points from Graham Wright on a pair of 3s, but no other player finished with more than four points for Foard. The Tigers didn’t score their first points until a Sam Hepler basket in the closing seconds of the opening quarter, and they were outscored 24-4 in the paint and 12-4 in second-chance points.