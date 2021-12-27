DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC EARLY GAMES ROUNDUP: Foard girls earn first win over Hickory since 2006 West finals

(Editor’s note: This story includes a recap of the first four games played during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Monday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. Look for a recap of the final four games from Monday’s opening round in Wednesday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com.)
For the first time in 15 years, the Fred T. Foard girls basketball team defeated Hickory. The Tigers hadn’t notched a victory over the Red Tornadoes since the 2006 3A West title game prior to Monday afternoon’s first-round matchup in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, which Foard won by a 60-58 final in a contest that included 38 fouls, six ties and six lead changes.
Fifty free throws were attempted during Monday’s game, with Foard making 18 of 29 (62.1%) and Hickory knocking down 13 of 21 (61.9%). The third-seeded Tigers improved to 8-1 and will next face second-seeded Alexander Central in Tuesday’s championship semifinals (3 p.m. start), while sixth-seeded Hickory dropped to 2-6 ahead of Tuesday’s consolation semifinals against seventh-seeded Maiden (9 a.m. start).
Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth led all scorers with 27 points, and she also recorded nine rebounds and four steals while playing all 32 minutes. Teammate Samaria Tipps also played the entire game, finishing with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds to go with five steals.
The Red Tornadoes put three players in double figures, led by Gabriela Greenard with 14 points, 11 boards and three steals. Gabby Bryant added 13 points and five rebounds, while Laken Powe scored 12 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out four assists.
The Tigers led 16-14 after the opening quarter and 31-24 at the half. Their biggest lead was 36-24 early in the third period before Hickory scored seven points in a row to cut the deficit in half and eventually took a fourth-quarter advantage that peaked at 54-48 with 4:20 to play.
Foard finished the game on a 12-4 run that included seven points from Wolgemuth, a layup from Taylor Ramseur and three foul shots from Tipps. Tipps made two of her free throws with 5.9 seconds left to break a 58-all tie before Hickory missed a shot at the buzzer, allowing the Tigers to escape with a two-point triumph.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Alexander Central 52, No. 7 Maiden 32
The Cougars ran their record to 10-0 with a 20-point win over the Blue Devils on Monday morning, advancing to Tuesday’s championship semifinals against third-seeded Fred T. Foard (3 p.m. start). On the other side, Maiden suffered its fourth consecutive loss to fall to 2-8 ahead of Tuesday’s consolation semifinals against sixth-seeded Hickory (9 a.m. start).
Alexander Central totaled 21 steals and scored 30 points off 27 Maiden turnovers in the contest, also recording 15 assists on 19 made field goals. The Cougars were up 15-4 after the first quarter, 26-11 at halftime and 48-16 through three frames before emptying their bench in the fourth quarter.
Hallie Jarrett finished with 12 points and seven rebounds to pace Alexander Central’s offensive attack, with Julianna Walter chipping in 10 points, five assists and five steals. Chesney Stikeleather and Sydney Hayes each scored nine points in a balanced effort by the Cougars.
Maiden’s Alyssa Keener was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points including 11 after halftime, while Kennedie Noble added nine points for the Blue Devils. Keener knocked down two of Maiden’s three 3-pointers in the game, with Noble tallying the other and both players finishing with four total baskets.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 2 St. Stephens 63, No. 7 Bunker Hill 51
The Bears hung with the Indians in the first half, but couldn’t keep up with their Catawba County foes over the final two quarters of Monday morning’s contest. St. Stephens turned a 14-8 halftime advantage into a 44-31 lead entering the fourth quarter before winning by a 12-point final margin.
Four players reached double figures for St. Stephens, which moved to 9-2 heading into Tuesday’s championship semifinals against third-seeded Alexander Central (4:30 p.m. start). Ji Ikard had 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists as he stuffed the stat sheet, while Dayton Anderson and Josh Barkley each had 11 points and six rebounds to go with 11 points and four steals from Michael Watkins.
On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 1-8 entering Tuesday’s consolation semifinals against sixth-seeded Fred T. Foard (10:30 a.m.). Quentin Hoover led the Bears with 13 points, six boards and four assists, while Oaklee Watts scored nine points.
St. Stephens scored 24 points off 21 Bunker Hill turnovers, with the Indians registering 12 steals including nine after halftime. St. Stephens finished with 13 second-chance points, although the Bears’ bench outscored the Indians 17-7 in a game where nine players scored for each team.
Leading 31-28 early in the second half, St. Stephens used a 9-0 burst to build a double-digit advantage that reached as many as 20 points midway through the fourth quarter. Watkins drilled a left-wing 3 off an Ikard drive and kick-out before adding a steal and the subsequent layup, while one free throw apiece from Barkley and Ikard preceded an Anderson layup.
No. 3 Alexander Central 60, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 20
The Cougars scored the first 20 points and never looked back on Monday afternoon, moving to 9-1 following their ninth straight win. Alexander Central made 20 of 37 (54.1%) field goals and 7 of 14 (50%) 3-pointers while holding the Tigers to 7 of 29 (24.1%) from the field and 3 of 20 (15%) from long range.
Alexander Central also attempted 23 free throws as compared to five for Foard, which fell to 2-7. With the win, the Cougars advanced to Tuesday’s championship semifinals against second-seeded St. Stephens (4:30 p.m.), leaving the Tigers to play seventh-seeded Bunker Hill in Tuesday’s consolation semifinals (10:30 a.m.).
Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell led all scorers with 14 points, also adding a game-high five assists to go with three steals. Dusty Sigmon supplied 11 points for the Cougars, who also received nine from Avery Cook.
The Tigers were led by six points from Graham Wright on a pair of 3s, but no other player finished with more than four points for Foard. The Tigers didn’t score their first points until a Sam Hepler basket in the closing seconds of the opening quarter, and they were outscored 24-4 in the paint and 12-4 in second-chance points.
GIRLS BOX SCORES
Hickory;14;10;18;16;-;58
Fred T. Foard;16;15;15;14;-;60
Hickory – Gabriela Greenard 14, Gabby Bryant 13, Laken Powe 12, Lea Boyens 7, Addison Sisk 6, Joselin Turner 6.
Fred T. Foard – Alexis Wolgemuth 27, Samaria Tipps 16, Taylor Ramseur 6, Davoney Dellinger 4, Imani Ikard 4, Kinzer Abernathy 3.
Maiden;04;07;05;16;-;32
Alexander Central;15;11;22;04;-;52
Maiden – Alyssa Keener 13, Kennedie Noble 9, Rachel Fitzpatrick 2, Hope Howell 2, Aleah Ikard 2, Callie Stamey 2, Sophia Beal 1, Kiersten Fleury 1.
Alexander Central – Hallie Jarrett 12, Julianna Walter 10, Sydney Hayes 9, Chesney Stikeleather 9, Kirstyn Herman 6, Anna Jordan 4, Madeleine Jenkins 2.
BOYS BOX SCORES
Bunker Hill;08;19;04;20;-;51
St. Stephens;14;17;13;19;-;63
Bunker Hill – Quentin Hoover 13, Oaklee Watts 9, Devin Brice 6, Talayn Weaver 6, Elijah Boston 4, Drew Moore 4, Brady Speaks 4, Mack Little 3, Kaden Bolick 2.
St. Stephens – Ji Ikard 14, Dayton Anderson 11, Josh Barkley 11, Michael Watkins 11, Luke Reid 9, Charlie Fairchild 3, Peyton Young 2, Chip Hendren 1, James Tate 1.
Fred T. Foard;02;10;04;04;-;20
Alexander Central;20;11;17;12;-;60
Fred T. Foard – Graham Wright 6, Sam Hepler 4, Mason Mull 3, Aiden Ollis 3, Brady Davidyak 2, Graham Orndoff 2.
Alexander Central – Evan Presnell 14, Dusty Sigmon 11, Avery Cook 9, Grove Lowrance 6, Luke Hammer 5, Grayson Presnell 5, Jenner Barnes 3, Garrett Barnes 2, Dalton Beck 2, Kolton Dejarnette 2, Maddox Jack 1.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.