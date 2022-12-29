DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC DAY 2 ROUNDUP: Top seeds survive upset bids, advance to title games

Large margins of victory were the norm during the opening day of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex on Tuesday, but six of the eight games played on Wednesday were decided by 10 points or less. Among the close games were victories by the top-seeded Maiden boys and Alexander Central girls, who won by a combined eight points to advance to Thursday’s championship games.

The Hickory boys and Newton-Conover girls also moved on to the championship round after surviving close calls in their semifinal contests. After only 21 lead changes and 12 ties occurred throughout Tuesday’s games, Wednesday’s games saw a total of 40 lead changes and 24 ties.

Here is a recap of all eight games from Wednesday:

BOYS TOURNAMENT

Semifinals: No. 1 Maiden 51, No. 4 Newton-Conover 46

The final game of the day featured 15 lead changes and four ties, as conference and county rivals went at it less than three weeks before they’ll face off again in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference clash.

The Red Devils (6-5) led 13-12 after the opening quarter before Owen Cannon and Landen Lyerly scored all of their points in the second period to help them build a 29-23 advantage at the half. Raheim Misher brought the Blue Devils (11-0) closer with a pair of free throws 12 seconds into the third quarter, but Newton-Conover countered with a Lyerly layup and a 3-pointer from Zion White to take a 34-25 lead.

Maiden responded with a 12-0 run that included a foul shot from Landon Teague, two layups from Chris Culliver, a three-point play and a putback from Misher and a layup from Parker Pait. Newton-Conover’s Javier Lineberger ended the spurt with a layup, but picked up his fourth foul shortly thereafter as the Red Devils trailed 40-39 entering the fourth quarter following a deep buzzer-beating 3 from Cannon.

Newton-Conover grabbed the lead back on a 3 from White to begin the final period. However, a putback from Ben Gibbs and a layup from Misher made it 44-42 in favor of the Blue Devils before back-to-back jumpers from White and Lyerly put the Red Devils back in front midway through the quarter.

From there, Misher took over. He made 3 of 4 free throws to give the lead back to Maiden, blocked a shot with under 30 seconds remaining and converted a fast-break layup on the other end to put the Blue Devils up 49-46. Following a missed 3-point attempt by the Red Devils, Teague missed two foul shots with 0.7 seconds left but grabbed the rebound and scored as the buzzer sounded to account for the final margin.

Misher finished with game highs in points (24) and rebounds (13), while Robinson added 11 points, four assists and a game-high three steals. Cannon was Newton-Conover’s top scorer with 14 points, with Lyerly tallying 13.

Semifinals: No. 2 Hickory 43, No. 3 Alexander Central 39

The Red Tornadoes entered Wednesday averaging 70.6 points per game, but were forced to play a different style against a Cougars squad that prefers a much slower pace. Nevertheless, Hickory found a way to collect its fifth straight win.

Jay Powell had the hot hand for the Red Tornadoes (9-1) throughout, as he made five of their six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. He also nailed all six of his free throw attempts.

A deep jumper from Chad Lasher gave Alexander Central (7-4) its only lead at 2-0, with Powell scoring all seven of Hickory’s first-quarter points and the Cougars finishing with five points in the opening frame. The Red Tornadoes led by as many as seven points early in the second period, but Alexander Central cut it to 20-19 at the half.

The score was 31-28 in favor of the Red Tornadoes entering the fourth quarter. An Avery Cook layup cut the deficit to one, but Powell sandwiched his final two 3s around a free throw from Alexander Central’s Maddox Jack to help Hickory open up a 37-31 lead.

After Grayson Presnell knocked down his second 3 of the contest to bring Alexander Central within three, Hickory’s Jamien Little answered with a trey of his own to make it 40-34. The Cougars scored the next five points on a free throw from Jenner Barnes and two hook shots from Lasher, but the Red Tornadoes’ Izaiah Littlejohn nailed two foul shots with 29.6 seconds to play and Little added the clinching free throw with 15.8 seconds remaining to secure the win.

In addition to Powell’s 23-point performance, Hickory also got 12 points and four rebounds from Little. Meanwhile, Lasher was the only Alexander Central player in double figures with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Consolation Bracket: No. 6 St. Stephens 54, No. 7 Fred T. Foard 50

The Indians and Tigers provided a thriller during Wednesday’s morning session, with St. Stephens overcoming 11 3-pointers by Foard to earn a four-point triumph.

Foard (2-9) led 14-12 after the first quarter, 28-26 at halftime and 40-28 through three periods, but seniors Peyton Young and Dayton Anderson did all of the scoring for St. Stephens (5-6) in the fourth quarter as the Indians rallied for their third win in five games. The Tigers turned the ball over 16 times as compared to just five turnovers by St. Stephens, which scored 17 points off Foard turnovers and outscored the Tigers 32-6 in the paint.

Neither team led by more than six points, with Young scoring 23 points to lead all scorers while also grabbing eight rebounds. Additionally, St. Stephens’ Noah VanBeurden knocked down four 3s on his way to a 19-point, four-rebound effort.

Preston Neel made five of Foard’s 3s and finished with 18 points and four boards, while Carson Bess had nine points on a trio of 3s.

Consolation Bracket: No. 5 South Caldwell 72, No. 8 Bunker Hill 31

The Bears had no answer for the Spartans’ Tyler Eggers and Connor Setzer, who combined for 39 points and 16 rebounds in a 41-point victory. Eggers made 10 of 11 shots on his way to 20 points and nine boards, while Setzer was 8-of-10 shooting — 3-of-3 from 3-point range — with 19 points and seven rebounds.

The game was close at the end of the first quarter, with South Caldwell (7-6) holding a 16-11 lead. But the Spartans were up 33-23 at halftime before blowing the contest open in the second half.

South Caldwell outscored Bunker Hill (1-9) 44-20 in the paint and scored 20 points off 15 Bears turnovers. The Spartans also had 21 second-chance points as compared to nine by Bunker Hill.

Justice Haggins was the Bears’ leading scorer with six points, but Bunker Hill was outshot 57.4% (31 of 54) to 25.0% (12 of 48) from the field, 33.3% (4 of 12) to 8.3% (2 of 24) from behind the arc and 60.0% (6 of 10) to 38.5% (5 of 13) from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Riley Heubaum was South Caldwell's third double-figure scorer with 10 points and four boards.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Semifinals: No. 1 Alexander Central 50, No. 4 South Caldwell 47

Lillie Bumgarner was nearly unstoppable for the Spartans, finishing with 30 points and 11 rebounds while making 8 of 18 field goals and 14 of 18 free throws. But the Cougars used a balanced attack to overcome a team they’ll see at least twice more this season in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

Meredith Wike had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Alexander Central (11-0), while Hallie Jarrett notched 12 points and four boards, Malayah Adams had 11 points and Sydney Hayes tallied 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and a game-high five steals. The Cougars finished with 20 turnovers, but South Caldwell (9-4) had 23.

The Spartans enjoyed a 13-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter, with Bumgarner matching Alexander Central’s total scoring output and the Cougars also receiving 3-pointers from Kaylee Anderson and Addison Edwards (nine points, four assists). It was 26-25 in favor of South Caldwell at the half, but Alexander Central dominated the third quarter en route to a 38-32 lead entering the fourth.

The Spartans scored the first nine points of the final frame on a pair of 3s from Edwards, a foul shot from Kristin Barber and two free throws from Bumgarner. After a layup from Adams stopped the Cougars’ scoring drought, South Caldwell received two free throws from Kennedy Setzer and a Bumgarner layup to take a 45-40 lead.

Two 3s from Wike were sandwiched around a Bumgarner layup that cut South Caldwell’s lead to one. Then Barber converted the go-ahead layup off an assist from Kirstyn Herman before adding a putback with around 30 seconds remaining. From there, South Caldwell committed two turnovers and Alexander Central also had one, but was ultimately able to run out the clock.

Semifinals: No. 2 Newton-Conover 60, No. 6 Hickory 50

For the third time this season, the Red Devils got past the Red Tornadoes. But it was far from easy.

Cassidy Geddes scored eight of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter and made all four of her free throw attempts in the period to help Newton-Conover (10-1) build a 17-7 advantage. But Hickory (3-6) quickly cut into the deficit in the second quarter, tallying the first seven points on a 3-pointer from Addison Sisk, a steal and layup from Gabby Bryant and a basket from Léa Boyens.

Hadleigh Swagger (14 points, 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range) responded with a trey for the Red Devils and Lizzie Sain (13 points, eight rebounds, five blocks) added a basket to make it a seven-point margin, but Hickory battled back to within 25-22 at the half. The Red Tornadoes then took the lead in the third quarter, leading by as many as eight points on a Joselin Turner layup in the final minute before Geddes’ only points of the period came on a deep 3 that cut it to 41-36 heading into the fourth.

Swagger and Lizzie Sain combined for the first seven points of the final quarter as Newton-Conover retook the lead at 43-41, but a Sisk layup tied the score. Swagger countered with her second 3 of the period, but Boyens knocked down two free throws to make it a one-point game and Laken Powe’s layup following a free throw from Sara Sain evened things at 47-all with around five minutes to play.

After being held in check since her first-quarter outburst, Geddes found her way again on the offensive end down the stretch. She drove up the middle for a layup that made it 49-47 in favor of the Red Devils before putting back her own miss shortly thereafter. Bryant scored on the other end, but Newton-Conover tallied nine of the final 10 points, all from the free-throw line, to escape with the win.

Geddes also had eight assists, eight steals and five rebounds to go with her 22-point effort. She made 11 of 16 free throws, including 5 of 6 attempts in the final minute. Grayson Rowe (eight points, four rebounds) added four foul shots in as many attempts.

Powe led Hickory with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Bryant had 10 points and Sisk registered nine points and seven boards. Boyens added eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

Consolation Bracket: No. 3 St. Stephens 72, No. 7 Bunker Hill 36

The Indians doubled up the Bears in Wednesday’s opening game, turning a 15-13 lead after the first quarter into a 40-24 advantage at halftime and a 58-32 lead through three periods. St. Stephens improved to 8-3 overall following its eighth win in nine games, while Bunker Hill fell to 2-8.

St. Stephens outscored Bunker Hill 46-28 in the paint and scored 37 points off 30 turnovers. The Indians held a 30-4 edge in fast-break points and a 15-2 advantage in bench points.

Molli Harris paced St. Stephens with 16 points, and she also had seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a stat-stuffing performance. Allie Reid (14 points), Aubrey Gibbs (13 points, five steals) and Kennedy Blevins (12 points, four steals) were the remaining double-figure scorers for the Indians.

Bunker Hill’s Vanessa Morales led all scorers with 17 points, but no other player for the Bears scored more than seven.

Consolation Bracket: No. 5 Fred T. Foard 60, No. 8 Maiden 52

The Tigers never trailed against the Blue Devils, but Maiden also never went away. Foard was up 11-5 after the first quarter, 31-23 at halftime and 41-39 through three frames.

Samaria Tipps finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Foard (6-5), which also got nine points and nine boards from Taylor Ramseur. On the other side, the Blue Devils (2-9) were paced by 21 points from Kennedie Noble and 17 points and 13 rebounds from Khiara Culliver, who also had three blocks and three steals.

Each time it looked like Foard was going to pull away, Maiden would find a way to fight back. The Tigers’ biggest lead was 14 with 3:10 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils were able to cut it to single digits by the end of the contest.

Despite the loss, Maiden held a 38-30 advantage in the paint. However, Foard scored 19 points off 18 turnovers by the Blue Devils.

GIRLS BOX SCORES

ST. STEPHENS 72, BUNKER HILL 36

Bunker Hill;13;11;08;04;—;36

St. Stephens;15;25;18;14;—;72

Bunker Hill — Vanessa Morales 17, Damireona Burch 7, MyKyiah Lafone 6, Rachel Beck 4, Bailee Carswell 2.

St. Stephens — Molli Harris 16, Allie Reid 14, Aubrey Gibbs 13, Kennedy Blevins 12, Mya Parson 9, Ava Rhymer 4, Sydney Barkley 2, Kennedy Moulton 2.

FRED T. FOARD 60, MAIDEN 52

Maiden;05;18;16;13;—;52

Fred T. Foard;11;20;10;19;—;60

Maiden — Kennedie Noble 21, Khiara Culliver 17, Neeley Campbell 6, Sophia Beal 3, Kynsea Pugh 3, Aleah Ikard 2.

Fred T. Foard — Samaria Tipps 27, Taylor Ramseur 9, Kinzer Abernathy 8, Davoney Dellinger 6, Sarah Katy 4, Imani Ikard 4, Leah Akel 2.

NEWTON-CONOVER 60, HICKORY 50

Hickory;07;15;19;09;—;50

Newton-Conover;17;08;11;24;—;60

Hickory — Laken Powe 16, Gabby Bryant 10, Addison Sisk 9, Léa Boyens 8, Joselin Turner 4, Havyn Dula 2, Payton Hewitt 1.

Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 22, Hadleigh Swagger 14, Lizzie Sain 13, Grayson Rowe 8, Sara Sain 3.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 50, SOUTH CALDWELL 47

South Caldwell;13;13;06;15;—;47

Alexander Central;07;18;13;12;—;50

South Caldwell — Lillie Bumgarner 30, Addison Edwards 9, Kaylee Anderson 3, Kristin Barber 3, Kennedy Setzer 2.

Alexander Central — Meredith Wike 16, Hallie Jarrett 12, Malayah Adams 11, Sydney Hayes 10, Kirstyn Herman 1.

BOYS BOX SCORES

ST. STEPHENS 54, FRED T. FOARD 50

Fred T. Foard;14;14;12;10;—;50

St. Stephens;12;14;12;16;—;54

Fred T. Foard — Preston Neel 18, Carson Bess 9, Graham Orndoff 7, Davie Hartsoe 6, Holden Caldwell 5, Christian Henry 5.

St. Stephens — Peyton Young 23, Noah VanBeurden 19, Dayton Anderson 8, Dalton Pyatte 4.

SOUTH CALDWELL 72, BUNKER HILL 31

Bunker Hill;11;12;03;05;—;31

South Caldwell;16;17;21;18;—;72

Bunker Hill — Justice Haggins 6, Devin Brice 5, Charles Murray 5, Redek Robinson 5, Kameron Mack 4, Jaiden Williams 4, Elijah Boston 2.

South Caldwell — Tyler Eggers 20, Connor Setzer 19, Riley Heubaum 10, Carter Anderson 8, Tyler Cline 6, Jayden Lanford 4, Lawson Wilks 3, Walker Hartley 1, Ian Johnson 1.

HICKORY 43, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 39

Alexander Central;05;14;09;11;—;39

Hickory;07;13;11;12;—;43

Alexander Central — Chad Lasher 12, Grayson Presnell 8, Avery Cook 7, Carter Fortner 5, Luke Hammer 5, Jenner Barnes 1, Maddox Jack 1.

Hickory — Jay Powell 23, Jamien Little 12, John Holbrook 6, Izaiah Littlejohn 2.

MAIDEN 51, NEWTON-CONOVER 46

Newton-Conover;13;16;10;07;—;46

Maiden;12;11;17;11;—;51

Newton-Conover — Owen Cannon 14, Landen Lyerly 13, Zion White 8, Javier Lineberger 6, Luke Wilkinson 3, Trey Stinson 2.

Maiden — Raheim Misher 24, Jalen Robinson 11, Chris Culliver 6, Landon Teague 5, Parker Pait 3, Ben Gibbs 2.