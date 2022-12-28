DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC DAY 1 ROUNDUP: Higher seeds win seven of eight games

The first day of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College went according to plan for the most part. Of the eight games played on Tuesday, seven of the higher seeds advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal round.

Most of the contests were decided early in the respective games, as a combined total of 21 lead changes and 12 ties occurred throughout the day. Only one game finished with a final margin in single digits.

Here is a recap of all eight games from Round 1:

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

No. 2 Newton-Conover 60, No. 7 Bunker Hill 24

A swarming, pestering Red Devils squad blew the game open in the second quarter for the win. Leading 12-6 after one quarter, Newton-Conover forced 13 turnovers and held the Bears to one field goal in the second quarter, which swelled the lead to 43-8 at the break.

Newton-Conover (9-1) finished with 35 points off 36 forced turnovers and held a 30-0 advantage in fast-break points.

Cassidy Geddes finished with a triple-double with 20 points, 11 steals and 10 assists before she was pulled with 5:15 left in the game. With a double-double in hand, Lizzie Sain led all scorers with 21 points and added 10 boards.

Vanessa Morales led the Bears (2-7) with 12 points and Damireona Burch added seven to go with 14 rebounds.

No. 6 Hickory 62, No. 3 St. Stephens 49

Hickory provided the lone upset of the day in its game against the crosstown Indians Tuesday afternoon. The Red Tornadoes (3-5) led by as many as 23 in the first half but had to fend off a late charge by St. Stephens (7-3) to secure the victory.

Hickory set the tone early with a 9-0 run that sent the Indians to a timeout after Addison Sisk dropped in a 3-pointer with 5:36 left. Back-to-back buckets from Molli Harris cut the deficit to 12-8, but the Red Tornadoes scored the final nine points of the quarter to seize control.

The game’s decisive run increased to 19-0, which left Hickory up 31-8 with 3:27 left in the first half, which ended with the No. 6 seed ahead 36-18. In the first half, the Red Tornadoes made 14 of 25 shots, including four out of six 3s. Hickory controlled the paint with a 20-6 margin.

St. Stephens used 10 points off turnovers in its run to get within 42-31 at 2:38 left in the third quarter. The margin got to nine twice in the final quarter, as Hickory had three starters with four fouls. However, the Red Tornadoes were able to get a three-point play from leading scorer Gabby Bryant (16 points), with Sisk and Joselin Turner scoring on successive possessions to put the game away.

Sisk and Léa Boyens each had 12 points for Hickory with Sisk adding 11. Leading the Indians were Kennedy Blevins with 14 points, Harris with 12 and Aubrey Gibbs with 10.

No. 4 South Caldwell 61, No. 5 Fred T. Foard 32

After trailing by four early, South Caldwell (9-3) returned fire and led by 10 after one quarter and never looked back in the win.

Foard (5-5) was its own worst enemy at times with 14 turnovers in the first half. Six of those were South Caldwell steals which led to 15 points, as the Spartans led 30-13 at the break. The Tigers collected 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, but could only manage four second-chance points, as they made just 5 of 22 shots prior to the break.

The theme continued throughout as the Spartans stretched the lead to 22 late in the third quarter with game’s final margin their largest on the day.

Neither team took care of the ball well, combining for 44 turnovers. However, South Caldwell was able to turn 26 turnovers into 30 points while the Tigers scored just 9 on 18 forced turnovers. Despite Foard’s 23-9 advantage on the offensive glass, South Caldwell held a 18-11 margin on second-chance points. The Spartans made 23 of 46 shots from the floor, while the Tigers put down just 11 of 48 attempts.

Spartans Lillie Bumgarner led all scorers with 25 points and added eight rebounds, and teammate Kaylee Anderson added 15.

Samaria Tipps led Foard with 13 points.

No. 1 Alexander Central 68, No. 8 Maiden 35

Cougars coach Jon Presnell sent a message when he sat the starting five en masse at the 5:12 mark of the first quarter, as Maiden led 4-2. When the same group sat for the final time in the game with 4:16 left in the third quarter, it appeared the message had been received.

At that point, Alexander Central (10-0) led by 29 with the reserves taking the floor the rest of the way.

Maiden (2-8) took advantage of the sloppy play to build a 9-7 lead against the unbeaten Cougars. However, when the Cougars starting five returned with 2:07 left in the first quarter, the fire had been lit and the Blue Devils took the brunt of the fury. Four successive steals, two in the backcourt, led to an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter and Alexander Central never looked back.

Maiden stayed close at 30-21 late in first half, but 22 straight points by the Cougars into the third quarter put the clamps on the game at 52-21.

The Cougars scored 40 of their 68 points directly from 29 turnovers, 20 on steals.

Mayalah Adams led Alexander Central with 13 points to go with five steals. Hallie Jarrett scored 12 and Karlee Starnes 11 for the Cougars.

Maiden’s Khiara Culliver led all players with 21 points and just missed a double-double with nine boards.

BOYS TOURNAMENT

No. 2 Hickory 74, No. 7 Fred T. Foard 30

The Red Tornadoes (8-1) had little trouble putting away Foard with a 32-3 run from the first to the third quarter. With the score tied at 7-all with 3:59 left in the first quarter, Hickory scored the final six points of the period and added four more in the second before a 3-pointer from Carson Bess interrupted the run. From there, Hickory resumed the stretch with a 16-0 blitz over the final 5:18 of the first half for a 33-10 lead at the break. The Red Tornadoes added six more to start the second half and never looked back.

Hickory’s scoresheet was balanced with four players in double figures. Jamien Little had 15 points with John Holbrook and Zane Krenzel posting 12 each and Jay Powell 10.

Christian Henry led the Tigers (2-8) with 12 points and Preston Neel had 11.

No. 3 Alexander Central 43, No. 6 St. Stephens 33

The Cougars (7-3) bookended hot shooting from long range around icy-cold offense to secure the win.

Alexander Central hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter — three by Avery Cook — to lead by five after one quarter. Cook added a fourth with 6:54 left in the first half to put the Cougars up 17-12. However, after Peyton Young had a backcourt steal and layup with 6:00 left, neither team scored for over eight minutes until the Indians’ Dayton Pyatte hit a 3 off the right wing to tie the score at 17-all with 5:57 left in the third quarter. St. Stephens (4-6) took a lead on Noah VanBeurden’s runner in the lane.

After the Cougars missed 14 straight shots, Chad Lasher finally broke the spell with a bucket. Grayson Presnell swished a 3 to put Alexander Central back up 22-19 with the final period left.

Down seven, St. Stephens got a pair of free throws from Young before back-to-back 3s from Dayton Anderson and VanBeurden put the Indians up 28-27 with 4:11 to play.

After the teams traded buckets, Presnell dropped in a pair of 3s to put the Cougars ahead for good with just over two minutes left.

Lasher added a short bank shot off an in-bounds pass and his teammates made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 36 seconds to secure the win.

No. 4 Newton-Conover 59, No. 5 South Caldwell 49

The Red Devils (6-4) led much of the way but needed a strong start to the fourth quarter to pull away from South Caldwell (6-6) and secure the win.

Nine straight points by Newton-Conover to start the second quarter pushed a 12-9 lead to a 12-point lead. It was a margin the Red Devils matched prior to the halftime buzzer, when Luke Wilkinson hit a 3-pointer off the right wing to run the score to 34-22.

A series of offensive rebounds by South Caldwell over the first two minutes of the second half cut the deficit to 36-30, and also put Wilkinson on the bench with four fouls and Javier Lineberger (15 points, 8 rebounds) joined him with three.

Caleb Greene (21 points) swished a 3 off the left wing and a jumper from the corner to get South Caldwell within one. Lineberger returned to the floor and answered with a fast-break layup. Tyler Eggers again made it a one-point game with two free throws before Zyon Chambers spun in the lane for a bucket to put the Red Devils up 40-37 at the end of the third quarter.

From there, four different players scored the first 10 of the fourth quarter for Newton-Conover to open up a 50-37 lead with 4:05 to play. The Spartans got within six with 45 seconds left, but the Lineberger and Wilkinson sank two free throws each to salt away the game.

Wilkinson had 11 points with Zion White adding 10 for the Red Devils. Eggers had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

No. 1 Maiden 67, No. 8 Bunker Hill 58

The lone game to finish with a single-digit margin came in the Tuesday’s finale, as the Bears (1-8) fought out of a 24-point deficit to put a scare into top-seeded Maiden (10-0).

A 12-10 lead by Maiden after one quarter grew to 30-16 late in the second, as sophomore Raheim Misher took over the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the first half.

The Blue Devils increased the margin to 46-22 when Chris Culliver pounded in a dunk with 4:20 left in the third quarter.

A putback and 3-pointer on successive possessions by Jaiden Williams off the bench highlighted a 13-2 run that got the Bears within 48-35 after three quarters.

Bunker Hill closed the gap to 59-50 and Devin Brice’s steal and layup with 2:40 to play. However, Misher dropped in two free throws on successive possessions to push the lead back to 15. Williams hit another 3 late to account for the final margin.

Misher filled the stat sheet with 29 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks. Also finishing in double figures were Culliver with 17 points and Jalen Robinson with 14.

For Bunker Hill, Charles Murray led the way with 15 points. Elijah Boston also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Williams had 11 points and Brice 10.

GIRLS BOX SCORES

NEWTON-CONOVER 60, BUNKER HILL 24

Bunker Hill;06;02;05;11;—;24

Newton-Conover;12;21;14;13;—;60

Bunker Hill — Vanessa Morales 12, Damireona Burch 7, Jordan Anderson 3, Kylie Killian 2.

Newton-Conover — Lizzie Sain 21, Cassidy Geddes 20, Alaysia Hewitt 9, Hadleigh Swagger 4, Sara Sain 2, Jaylen Barnes 2, Samiyah Hope 2.

HICKORY 62, ST. STEPHENS 49

Hickory;21;15;13;13;—;62

St. Stephens;08;10;16;15;—;49

Hickory — Gabby Bryant 16, Joselin Turner 12, Léa Boyens 12, Addison Sisk 11, Laken Powe 8, Payton Hewitt 3.

St. Stephens — Kennedy Blevins 14, Molli Harris 12, Aubrey Gibbs 10, Sydney Barkley 7, Allie Reid 5, Kennedy Moulton 1.

SOUTH CALDWELL 61, FRED T. FOARD 32

Fred T. Foard;08;05;09;10;—;32

South Caldwell;18;12;12;19—;61

Fred T. Foard — Samaria Tipps 13, Kinzer Abernathy 8, Taylor Ramseur 4, Imani Ikard 4, Gabby Sutcliffe 2, Davoney Dellinger 1.

South Caldwell — Lillie Bumgarner 25, Keylee Anderson 15, Addison Edwards 9, Kennedy Setzer 6, Kristin Barber 4, Landrie Smith 2.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 68, MAIDEN 35

Maiden;09;12;07;07;—;35

Alexander Central;15;19;20;14;—;68

Maiden — Khiara Culliver 21, Raegan Rembert 6, Kennedie Noble 6, Neeley Campbell 2.

Alexander Central — Malayah Adams 13, Hallie Jarrett 12, Karlee Starnes 11, Kirstyn Herman 9, Anna Jordan 9, Kaley McDaniel 4, Faith Smith 3, Grace Smith 2, Addie Jack 2, Meredith Wike 2, Sydney Hayes 1.

BOYS BOX SCORES

HICKORY 74, FRED T. FOARD 30

Fred T. Foard;07;03;14;06;—;30

Hickory;13;20;20;21;—;74

Fred T. Foard — Christian Henry 12, Preston Neel 11, Carson Bass 3, Davie Hartsoe 2, Holden Caldwell 2.

Hickory — Jamien Little 15, John Holbrook 12, Zane Krenzel 12, Jay Powell 10, Tyquan Hill 7, Izaiah Littlejohn 6, Josh Fisher 5, Tylar Johnson 3, Dashawn Medley 2, George Neal 2.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 43, ST. STEPHENS 33

St. Stephens;09;05;05;14;—;33

Alexander Central;14;03;05;21;—;43

St. Stephens — Dalton Pyatte 10, Noah VanBeurden 10, Peyton Young 6, Dayton Anderson 5, James Tate 2.

Alexander Central — Avery Cook 25, Grayson Presnell 12, Chad Lasher 4, Carter Fortner 2.

NEWTON-CONOVER 59, SOUTH CALDWELL 49

South Caldwell;09;13;15;12;—;49

Newton-Conover;12;22;06;19;—;59

South Caldwell — Caleb Greene 21, Tyler Eggers 14, Tyler Cline 5, Connor Setzer 3, Jayden Lanford 2, Dawson Carr 2, Riley Heubaum 2.

Newton-Conover — Javier Lineberger 15, Luke Wilkinson 11, Zion White 10, Owen Cannon 9, Zyon Chambers 8, Landen Lyerly 5, Trey Stinson 1.

MAIDEN 67, BUNKER HILL 58

Bunker Hill;10;08;17;23;—;58

Maiden;12;20;16;19;—;67

Bunker Hill — Charles Murray 15, Elijah Boston 11, Jaiden Williams 11, Devin Brice 10, Kaden Bolick 4, Redek Robinson 3, Kameron Mack 2, Justice Haggins 2.

Maiden — Raheim Misher 29, Chris Culliver 17, Jalen Robinson 14, Parker Pait 3, Wesley Thompson 2, Gerald Danner 2.