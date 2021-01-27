DEFENSE TO OFFENSE: Red Tornadoes use defensive pressure to jump-start offense, stump St. Stephens

If Tuesday night's backyard brawl between the Hickory and St. Stephens boys basketball teams was a battle of wills, the Red Tornadoes won by a TKO. Using a pressure defense to dictate tempo and style, Hickory dominated the second and third quarters in a 60-42 home victory.
“Coming into the game it’s no secret that Hickory likes to get out and run and that’s not our forte’,” said St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith. “I think we played into their strength a lot tonight. They wanted to get out and run and we got out and ran with them, and we’re not going to win that track meet.”
The game certainly didn’t start out to Hickory’s liking as the visiting Indians got out to a 9-0 lead. Four different St. Stephens players found the basket in the David Craft Gymnasium before the hometown Red Tornadoes did. JL Ikard capped the early run with a 3-pointer from the right wing that forced Hickory coach Daniel Willis to call a timeout with 3:55 on the first-quarter clock and his team still in search of its first points.
Calling a trapping, pressure defense his team’s calling card, Willis said the inability of the Red Tornadoes to score early made it difficult to apply the pressure on St. Stephens.
“We’ve got to be able to create some offense with our defense. But it’s hard to get in pressure when you’re not making shots. So if you’re not scoring, the ball’s not going through the basket, then you can’t get the pressure set,” Willis said. “That was a big part of our slow start. But I’ve got to do a better job of having the guys prepared to play. That’s on me.”
Nevertheless, once the Red Tornadoes did get the pressure set, the offensive flow was like a fire hydrant turned up full blast.
Rico Walker literally got the ball rolling with a steal that led to a quick fast break. Walker took a return pass and finished with a thunderous dunk for the first Hickory points of the night. More St. Stephens turnovers and hurried shots followed, as did Hickory baskets. By quarter’s end, the 9-0 Indians lead had been cut to just two points, 14-12, thanks in large part to Jack Cameron and Britt Rumbaugh sandwiching 3s around a St. Stephens trey by Dayton Anderson.
Hickory continued to play downhill in the second quarter while the Indians’ offense was in an uphill struggle against the trapping, pressure defense of the Red Tornadoes. St. Stephens committed seven turnovers in the second quarter and Hickory took full advantage. The Red Tornadoes tied the game on a fast break by Keagan Covington and Landen Maddox’s triple gave Hickory a lead just over two minutes into the second stanza it would never surrender.
Walker led the charge for the Red Tornadoes on both ends of the floor by trapping the ball, attacking the basket and owning the glass.
“Rico’s Rico,” Willis said with a smile. “I think the worst thing you can do with him is try to slow him down and make him something else. Just let him go. He’s a special athlete who is turning into a pretty dang good basketball player.”
Six Red Tornadoes scored in the second quarter for a 21-5 Hickory advantage that translated into a 33-19 lead at intermission.
“I don’t think it was as much the (St. Stephens’) offense as it was the pressure they put on us,” said Smith. “We’ve struggled with pressure all year, I don’t think that’s a secret. Ultimately we’ve got to play with a little more composure, understand the pressure is going to come. (We need to) get in our press offense and pass and move the basketball like we should. The few times we did do it, we broke it pretty easily and got decent shots. We’ve got to be more consistent doing the little things.”
Rumbaugh capped the second-quarter blitz like he did the first quarter — with a corner 3 just before the buzzer.
“That’s what he (Rumbaugh) is, he’s an energy guy,” Willias said, noting Tuesday was just the second day out of quarantine for Rumbaugh. “He hit two big shots at the end of a quarter. He’s our energy guy who is a coach on the floor. He’s a leader and we’re happy to have him.”
The third quarter was more of the same as Hickory blitzed the nets for 21 points again and led by a comfortable margin, 54-28, heading into the fourth period.
Walker was the lone Red Tornado in double figures with 13 points, while Cameron came off the bench to hit three treys and finish with nine points. Rumbaugh had two triples and eight points off the bench.
Anderson was the leading scorer for St. Stephens with 10 points and Josh Barkley had nine.
Tuesday’s verdict was the fourth straight win for the Red Tornadoes, now 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.
“We’ve got a long ways to go,” cautioned Willis. “But we’ve only got three weeks.”
St. Stephens lost its fourth straight as the Indians fell to 2-5 and 2-4.
“We’ve got to stick to our game plan and our game plan is pass and move the basketball,” Smith said. “But you’ve got to give a lot of credit to Hickory. They put us in the game they wanted to play and ultimately that was the difference.”
Hickory will be at home on Friday against McDowell. St. Stephens is off until next Tuesday when the Indians will also host McDowell.
St. Stephens: 14 05 09 14 — 42
Hickory: 12 21 21 06 — 60
St. Stephens — Dayton Anderson 10, Josh Barkley 9, Zane McPherson 6, JL Ikard 5, Luke Reid 4, Colby Edwards 3, Peyton Young 3, Mason Buff 2.
Hickory — Rico Walker 13, Jack Cameron 9, Britt Rumbaugh 8, Tyquan Hill 5, Jordan Harshaw 5, Jayden Maddox 5, Landen Maddox 5, Nick Everhart 4, Wyatt Jean 4, Keagan Covington 2.