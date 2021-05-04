DEFENSE BEATS OFFENSE: Foard girls soccer holds Hendersonville scoreless in playoff opener, outlasts Bearcats in triple overtime

Taking advantage of the Tigers' speed at the top against Hendersonville, the breakaway was one of several by Foard in the match, which included a two-on-keeper chance in the 28th minute. Schmidt had an earlier chance along the right side just prior to the end of the first overtime. Her shot from 15 yards out was snatched by an onrushing Cannon at point-blank range. Samaria Tipps was especially active, as she was able to split the defense easily for five different scoring opportunities. Her cleanest shot was a rising blast from the top right corner of the box, which Cannon leaped to catch in the 85th minute.

“It was intense,” said Schmidt. “I did get upset because we had so many shots and we weren’t able to finish. I knew we had it in us, and all of the girls were so supportive and kept us going the whole game.”

Elliott said the team quickly solved that the Tigers had the advantage with their speed. “We figured out the over-the-top ball, that they were struggling with that,” explained Elliott. “Our speed up top was the difference. It put them under pressure.”