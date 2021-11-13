Defending state champion Salisbury ousts Bunker Hill

Through interceptions, special teams plays and a quick defense, Salisbury played with a short field much of the first half, as the average starting field position for the Hornets was at the Bunker Hill 40-yard line. The spiral began when Salisbury’s Deuce Walker intercepted a pass on the first play of the game. A 14-yard run by JyMikaah Wells set up Mike Geter’s score from the 4. Wade Robins’ extra point kick made it 7-0 just 24 seconds and three plays into the contest.

Three-and-out went the Bears on their next possession with the punt pushing the Hornets to their 34. It mattered little, as Geter took a pitch 26 yards and later completed a 31-yard pass to Jalon Walker down to the Bears’ 10. Geter finished the drive with a bootleg to the left on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Another three-and-out and a short punt put Salisbury at the Bears’ 40. On the second play, Geter hit Deuce Walker on a post pattern for a 38-yard touchdown pass, putting the Hornets up 21-0 just under eight minutes into the game.

“Your margin for error is slim against teams like this,” Reid said of the early onslaught. “We knew all week that they feed off of turnovers on defense. They usually beat you on defense and special teams and put you away early.”