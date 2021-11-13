Defending state champion Salisbury ousts Bunker Hill

SALISBURY — Coming off a win in its first home playoff football game since 1989, the challenge for Bunker Hill on Friday night in Round 2 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs was exponentially tougher — a game at defending 2AA state champion Salisbury. Indeed, the Hornets swarmed from the start and overwhelmed the Bears 49-0.
With the victory, Salisbury (11-0) advanced to next Friday’s third round when the West’s No. 6 seed will travel to third-seeded Maiden (12-0) in a rematch of last season’s first-round game, which the Hornets won in a rout, 52-12. Maiden advanced with a 47-0 win over No. 14 West Lincoln.
The 11th-seeded Bears ended the season at 10-2 with the two losses, ironically, coming against Maiden and Salisbury. While Bunker Hill has come far since the days of a five-year stretch in which it was 6-48 — the final year of that stretch was the freshman season for these exiting seniors — Bears coach Albert Reid saw the game against Salisbury as a plateau moment of growth, both in appreciation for the legacy left behind and what the program has to do to match up with stiffer competition.
“We’ve got to get up into the weight room,” said Reid. “We saw a big difference between those kids and our kids. Getting back in the weight room and learning from the experience you had here, and making the second round for the first time since 2013. They’ve just got to learn from it and build on what these seniors have laid, as far as the foundation, and just keep moving forward and take their lead, to follow their lead and build on what they started.”
Through interceptions, special teams plays and a quick defense, Salisbury played with a short field much of the first half, as the average starting field position for the Hornets was at the Bunker Hill 40-yard line. The spiral began when Salisbury’s Deuce Walker intercepted a pass on the first play of the game. A 14-yard run by JyMikaah Wells set up Mike Geter’s score from the 4. Wade Robins’ extra point kick made it 7-0 just 24 seconds and three plays into the contest.
Three-and-out went the Bears on their next possession with the punt pushing the Hornets to their 34. It mattered little, as Geter took a pitch 26 yards and later completed a 31-yard pass to Jalon Walker down to the Bears’ 10. Geter finished the drive with a bootleg to the left on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
Another three-and-out and a short punt put Salisbury at the Bears’ 40. On the second play, Geter hit Deuce Walker on a post pattern for a 38-yard touchdown pass, putting the Hornets up 21-0 just under eight minutes into the game.
“Your margin for error is slim against teams like this,” Reid said of the early onslaught. “We knew all week that they feed off of turnovers on defense. They usually beat you on defense and special teams and put you away early.”
After the initial punches and a timeout, the Bears did gather themselves for a while. Bunker Hill put together a pair of stops on downs, the second flipping the field for the first time and setting Bunker Hill up at the 50. However, on the third play, a pass from Elder deflected off the hands of Xavier McCleave and into those of Deuce Walker, who sprinted with the interception to the Bears’ 7. Runs of 4 and 3 yards by Wells cashed in the points for Salisbury with 3:32 left in the first half.
Another quick Bunker Hill possession and punt turned into a long return by Savian Freeman to the Bears’ 23. Salisbury struck quickly with Geter finding Kevin Williams on the first play for the score and a 35-0 lead at the half.
Reid was pleased that his team showed fight and was able to match the Hornets' intensity after the initial shock of the first few minutes.
“It’s kind of more we got hit in the mouth in the first quarter and you have to be able to get back off the ropes and start punching (back) yourself,” said Reid. “The second quarter, they came out and we had some momentum and had a couple of stops and then we had the interception, and it was over before you know it.”
Any hope of the Bears gaining momentum evaporated quickly in the second half, when Wells took a handoff through right tackle, then cut left and outsprinted the field for a 65-yard TD run. At 42-0, the score set up the running clock for nearly the entire second half, which has occurred nine times in the 11 wins for the Hornets. Geter capped off his five-TD night with a 58-yard pass to Georgia commit Jalon Walker.
Bunker Hill appeared to avoid the shutout when Elder and McCleave hooked up for a 20-yard score in the fourth quarter, but the play was nullified on a penalty for an illegal man downfield. Three straight incomplete passes ended the drive and gave the Hornets their fifth shutout in six games, the eighth overall this season.
In speaking of his senior class following their final game, Reid felt the group would be a special one, not only for what they provided during their playing careers, but also what they leave behind.
“They’ve laid the foundation,” said Reid. “When they first got here, we knew they were a special group. They love each other. Most of them, except for a couple, have played together since Little League. It's just big having a group like that and them believing and leaving a legacy.”
Bunker Hill;00;00;00;00;—;00
Salisbury;21;14;14;00;—;49
First Quarter
S – Mike Geter 4-yard run (Wade Robins kick), 11:36
S – Geter 1-yard run (Robins kick), 6:28
S – Deuce Walker 38-yard pass from Geter (Robins kick), 4:10
Second Quarter
S - JyMikaah Wells 3-yard run (Robins kick), 3:32
S – Kevin Williams 23-yard pass from Geter (Robins kick), 1:13
Third Quarter
S – Wells 55-yard run (Robins kick), 11:36
S – Jalon Walker 58-yard pass from Geter (Robins kick), 6:03
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Team Stats
First Downs: Bunker Hill 7, Salisbury 10
Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 18-45, Salisbury 31-115
Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 12-29-2, Salisbury 8-10-0
Passing yards: Bunker Hill 76, Salisbury 238
Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 0-0, Salisbury 5-1
Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 7-47, Salisbury 5-42
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Bunker Hill: Chadz Stevenson 7-26, Cole Lineberger 5-22, Kaden Robinson 3-1, Saeed Nasher 2-0, Carson Elder 1-(-4). Salisbury: JyMikaah Wells 13-109 and 2 TDs, Mike Geter 10-1 and 2 TDs, Tyree Brown 3-15, Blaise Miller 3-8, Deuce Walker 1-0, Team 1-(-18).
PASSING — Bunker Hill: Elder 12-29-2 for 76 yards. Salisbury: Geter 8-10-0 for 238 yards and 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Bunker Hill: Xavier McCleave 4-15, Elijah Boston 3-26, Justin Killian 2-24, Robinson 2-10, Stevenson 1-1. Salisbury: Jalon Walker 3-115 and 1 TD, Deuce Walker 2-74 and 1 TD, Kevin Williams 1-23 and 1 TD, Marcus Cook 1-14, Jayden Gibson 1-12.